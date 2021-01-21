10 Large Cat Breeds That Give You More to Love

The Bengal cat looks like it'd be at home in the jungle, with the biggest weighing in at 25 pounds. This exotic feline is descended from domestic cats, Egyptian Mau, and the Asian Leopard Cat, and at least one feline veterinarian group has gone on record against their breeding. The American Association of Feline Practitioners worries that breeding domestic cats with wild cats can be dangerous and cruel to the domestic cat parents, and that Bengals' behavior can be too wild, even down through the generations.