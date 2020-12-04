A Guide to 8 Japanese Dog Breeds (and One Imposter)

But Kato says that during the Shōwa period (1926–1989), efforts were made to classify and preserve these dogs, and researchers scoured the country in search of them. “The dogs selected for preservation were from areas where the researchers found a sufficient number of quality dogs of a similar type without signs of interbreeding with imported dogs,” he continues. “The six ‘breeds’ born from this effort were all part of one landrace, with the dogs being separated by regions where they developed their particular ‘type.’” In fact, other than the Shiba Inu, all of the Nihon Ken are named after the regions where they were found.