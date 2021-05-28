Husky hybrids are sure to catch your eye, but once you know more about both of their intelligent and active parents, they’ll capture your heart, too!

10 Beautiful Husky Mixes That Are Ready to Go Wherever, Whenever

Frisky Siberian huskies are full of boundless energy and personality. They also howl, talk back, wooooo, and sing, and we love them for it! Fans of this Arctic breed are husky-loyal because this breed is:

Super friendly, social, and willing to accept adults and children into their pack. Many fuzzy cuddles await!

A boon companion for just about any outdoor activity, such as hiking, kayaking, and of course, sledding!

As working dogs, they’re always up for daily games and tasks to keep their brains sharp.

All these qualities and more place huskies in the top 20 of the American Kennel Club's most popular dogs, and a strong parent breed for husky mixes. While their striking good looks are often coveted, keep in mind that genetics play quite a tricky game of roulette, so what you see in a photo might not always be what you get.

What to Remember If You Want to Bring Home a Husky Mix Dog

First, always make sure to choose a reputable breeder. Unfortunately, hybrid dogs are often the product of puppy mills and internet scams, so take a few months (yes, really!) to research carefully if your heart truly desires a husky mix.

Now for that genetics roll of the dice. Patrick Singletary, DVM, owns Good Dog Veterinary Care in Marietta, Ga. He says some breeders 'overbreed' certain lines of dogs in high demand for more desirable traits, but this compromises health.

"When I'm talking to a client about what to watch for when their [crossbreed dog] grows up, I'm generally discussing both breeds with them," Singletary says. "We don't have a way to predict what genes will be passed along to the offspring and what genes will be received from the other parent." For example, the Siberian Husky Club of America points indicates this breed might have eye and joint problems.

So before making a final choice, consult your veterinarian and do a little investigating into the health and wellness of both breeds in the mix. Because these puppers below deserve the best life you can give them and more! Ahoooo!

Huskypoo, Huskydoodle, or Siberpoo (Husky Poodle Mix)

Huskypoo with husky markings and curly fur Credit: Courtesy of therejohn / Instagram

Why so many aliases? Because a standard poodle parent makes naming more fun! Often a top choice for mixed breed dogs because they might provide hypoallergenic benefits (though never guaranteed), poodles also add a little extra sweetness and athleticism to their offspring. It might be a total love fest with a huskypoo in the house!

Goberian (Golden Retriever Husky Mix)

White Goberian with one blue Husky and and one Golden eye shaggy husky mix

Left: Credit: Courtesy of thegreatgoldsky.and.thepittie / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of Mila the Goberian / Instagram

Immediately ready for Instagram closeups, a golden retriever and husky mix pooch will be an extroverted playful bundle of joy! Hope your lap is big enough, because she's not likely to leave it anytime soon. (And keep a brush handy, because the fluff will fly). Scampering about with this good-natured mix will be a delight for both kids and adults.

Pomsky (Pomeranian Husky Mix)

Pomsky with Husky body and Pomeranian face and coloring Pomsky with Husky face and Pomeranian body

Left: Credit: Courtesy of Roseylilypomskies / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of Tikkapomsky / Instagram

A pomsky is a cutie who's hard to resist! Pomeranians and huskies are Nordic dog cousins, so be prepared to inherit the same high energy and spunky, talkative personality from both breeds. There's also a bit of an independent streak, so stock up on engaging toys and daily activities to keep them entertained.

Gerberian Shepsky (German Shepherd Husky Mix)

Gerberian Shepsky with German Shepherd ears Gerberian Shepsky wit husky eyes

Left: Credit: Courtesy of Foxtheshepsky / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of Maverick_the_shepsky / Instagram

Bring two working dogs together and what do you get? One dynamo action pup! He's going to be whip smart too because a German shepherd knows how to get the job done. Active people who want to train their dogs to do cool things might really hit the jackpot with this mix—plus they're often super-sweet snugglers!

Horgi (Corgi Husky Mix)

Horgi with Husky face and Corgi body Credit: Courtesy of Thestumpybrigade / Instagram

A horgi might have the natural herding instincts of either a Cardigan Welsh corgi or a Pembroke Welsh corgi parent, plus true 'get up and go' of a husky parent. It's doubtful you'll spend much time on the couch! Playtime can be good training time, too. Don't be surprised if the horgi makes you laugh out loud with his comedic antics.

Labsky (Husky Labrador Retriever Mix)

Labsky with Labrador build and Husky markings Labsky with Yellow Labrador and Husky face

Left: Credit: Courtesy of Sir_wat.son / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of Sonnyadventurepup / Instagram

You might notice a pattern with the husky mixes we're talking about: keep 'em movin' and frequently engaged! It's no different with a Labsky. Labrador retrievers are strategic sporting dogs who love the water and are eager to explore with their hoomans, so just know that with a Labsky by your side, you'll likely not be coming inside until it gets dark.

Ausky (Australian Shepherd Husky Mix)

Ausky with Aussie markings and Husky eyes Ausky with Husky face and Aussie coat

Left: Credit: Courtesy of Koda_and_cream / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of Kenai_pup / Instagram

If you choose to get an Ausky, remember that beyond all that husky and Australian shepherd beauty is a dog with probably enough intelligence to drive your car and do your taxes. Playful but focused, affectionate but driven, an Ausky has high expectations for how you're going to train him to be active and engaged.

Rottsky (Rottweiler Husky Mix)

Rotsky with Husky body and Rottweiler face Rottsky with Rottweiler body and Husky eyes

Left: Credit: Courtesy of Haileytherottsky / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of Luna_tuna / Instagram

One of the more unusual mixed breed dogs, the Rottsky responds well to positive reinforcement training to bring out the best traits from her Rottweiler and husky pawrents. This means she might be a lovable goofball, too—and there's nothing wrong with that! She's another smart crossbreed, so have your wits about you and the games ready.

Huskimo (Husky American Eskimo Dog Mix)

Huskimo with shaggy fur Huskimo with husky face with American Eskimo body and coat

Left: Credit: Courtesy of more dope beats-sirburtonofkeystone / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of Abbythehuskimo / Instagram

Far be it from us to tell you where to live, but if you're choosing a huskimo, you might as well make your igloo nice and snug! While cold and snow aren't requirements to have a bright, sensitive, and loyal American Eskimo dog and husky mix pup, you'll certainly be amazed while watching him strut his stuff in his natural environment.

Huskita (Akita Husky Mix)

Huskita with Husky eyes and Akita body and color Credit: Courtesy of Suka_and_Bear / Instagram

Anyone excited to be dedicated to one dog without a lot of distractions or other pets will probably enjoy the independent huskita. Like huskies, Akitas are devoted to their people, so any resulting pup is likely to be a loyal and warm-hearted companion. This breed also loves snowy winter days, plenty of enrichment toys, and cuddles by the fire.