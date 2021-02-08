13 Dog Breeds Fit to Be Your Next Hunting Companion

The Catahoula leopard dog got its start hunting on the Louisiana bayou. A companion dog that likes to be on-the-go, they are skilled hunters of birds and even wild hogs, and are also used to herd and protect livestock. Their performance in the field is dependable, but their appearance is perhaps the most varied of any hunting dog. They can be black, red, yellow, brindle, or have coats that are merle or "leopard" patterned. Their eyes are striking in color and pattern as well. While they may not be warm with strangers at first, these pups are incredibly loyal to their family with plenty of socialization and positive reinforcement training.