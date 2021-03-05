10 of the Healthiest Dog Breeds With Few Health Conditions

The smallest dog breed of all also happens to make the list for healthiest dog breeds. Chihuahuas, usually weighing in at about 6 pounds, not only have plenty of spunk and personality, but can also live for anywhere from 12–18 years. Content to be carried around, snuggle on your lap, or bouncing around the house, they are loveable dogs that remain generally healthy and happy when cared for properly. Do keep in mind that although small dogs are less likely to deal with issues common in big dogs like bloat or hip dysplasia, according to the Chihuahua Club of America Chi owners are encouraged to work with their vets to keep an eye out for cardiac issues, patellar luxation, and eye conditions, especially in old age.