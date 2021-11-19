15 Gray Cat Breeds Worth Purring Over

If you're on the prowl for a gorgeous gray cat, here's some good news: There are so many gray cat breeds to choose from. Some breeds specialize in an exclusive all-gray coat, while you can find others in numerous color combos (like a pretty gray and white). Once you've found the best breed for your lifestyle, all that's left is to pick out the perfect name for your new gray cat!

Here are just a few of our favorite silver felines:

1. American Shorthair

gray tabby American Shorthair cat American shorthairs have been in the U.S. since before it was even a country—their ancestors sailed over on the Mayflower. | Credit: Lalandrew / Getty

Though American shorthairs can be a vast array of colors and patterns, gray tabby cats are one of the most popular. This all-American breed can be traced back to the Mayflower and other working cats who came to the New World with European settlers. Today, these kitties are the pedigreed version of the common domestic shorthair cat.

2. British Shorthair

Girl cuddles grey British Shorthair on shoulder Credit: Aleksandra Pavlova / Getty

One of the oldest recognized breeds, British shorthair cats are beloved for their large, round eyes and soft, plush coat that's traditionally a beautiful blue-gray—shorthairs that have this coat are called "British blues." Active, affectionate, and intelligent, British shorthairs are one of the most popular cat breeds in the world. The Cheshire cat in Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland is even thought to be inspired by these cats!

3. Chartreux

chartreux with bright yellow eyes lying on floor Credit: Elmaz Selyametova / EyeEm / Getty

Despite their name sounding like the yellow-green color called chartreuse, the Chartreux is an all-gray cat. Quiet and calm, they're the perfect breed for anyone living in an apartment or with a busy schedule, as they don't mind spending some time on their own. That said, these gray shorthair cats love their humans and will happily curl up with them on the couch.

4. Cornish Rex

grey cornish rex cat with owner Credit: Jaroslaw Kurek / Shutterstock

The quirky Cornish rex is known for his wavy down coat. Not only does his fur give him his totally unique appearance, but it's also been compared to feeling like cut velvet, lamb, rabbit fur, and silk. Couple that with his big ears and high cheekbones, and he's quite the head-turner.

5. Devon Rex

gray tabby devon rex kitten in cat perch Credit: insonnia / Getty

Devon rex cats look remarkably similar to their Cornish cousins—they both have short and curly coats that come in all kinds of colors, and both originated in southern England. Both of these breeds are also extremely social and good family cats. But because their fur is so short, you'll need to bundle them up in a cat sweater to keep them warm throughout winter.

6. Egyptian Mau

white egyptian mau cat lying on couch Credit: Sarah Fields Photography / Shutterstock

The Egyptian mau is a stunner. She is the only spotted domestic cat that developed naturally and can have bronze, black, or gray fur that looks like freshly polished silver. As her name suggests, the Egyptian mau originated in Egypt and dates back at least 3,000 years. Today, this rare cat breed is a can't-beat companion because of her intelligence, athleticism, and affectionate nature (she'll give you lots of headbutts!).

7. Korat

Korat, grey cat with green eyes Credit: Jacques Julien / Getty

Dark gray cats with silver-tipped fur, Korats are believed to be good luck in their native Thailand. These cats have soft green eyes, were traditionally thought to help produce a good crop, and were often gifted to brides as wedding gifts. But you don't have to be looking to maximize your rice harvest to bring one of these laid-back pets home.

8. Maine Coon

Maine Coon Cat Credit: Alexandra Jursova / Getty

The big-boned Maine coon is the largest domestic cat breed, and their long hair just makes them look even more impressive. Because they developed naturally in—you guessed it—Maine, they are hardy, healthy, and come in a wide variety of colors, from gray Maine coon cats to orange to white and everything in between.

9. Nebelung

grey nebelung cat lying near window Credit: tashka2000 / Adobe Stock

Nebelungs are gray longhaired cats new to the feline scene. Created in the 1980s, these gray cats with green eyes have "a luminous, misty aura associated with a mythical creature rising from the mists," according to the American Cat Fanciers Association. Though, this easygoing kitty might not look so mysterious when he's snoozing in your living room.

10. Norwegian Forest Cat

grey norwegian forest cat being held by owner Credit: Cavan / Adobe Stock

If you're looking for an affectionate fluff ball, Norwegian forest cats fit the bill. These Norway natives were depicted in Norse mythology as magical and favored by the Norse goddess Freya. Whether you choose an orange or a gray Norwegian forest cat (they can be quite a few colors), you're bringing home a nearly 20-pound snuggle buddy.

11. Oriental Shorthair

grey oriental shorthair cat outside Credit: Elena Masiutkina / Shutterstock

With their big ears and defined noses, Oriental shorthairs are the handsome Adam Drivers of the feline world. While white Oriental shorthairs have blue eyes, every other fur color—including gray—comes with gorgeous green eyes. Tell them how pretty they are and they'll respond with a honk in thanks.

12. Persian

persian grey cat closeup Credit: PicsArt / Adobe Stock

You can easily pick a Persian from the pack because of her adorable smooshy face and long, luxurious coat. Though their luscious fur comes in many different colors, gray Persian cats can be particularly stunning and range from dark charcoal to a silver hue. These kitties are perfect for a doting pet parent, as they love to be adored and fussed over—but be prepared for hours of brushing.

13. Peterbald

peterbald being pet by owner Credit: Jaroslaw Kurek / Shutterstock

The nearly naked Peterbald is a cross between the Oriental shorthair and the sphynx. He can have one of five coat types, ranging from completely hairless to peach fuzz to normal length, and is found in gray, white, black, or any other color. This native Russian breed is often called "dog-like" because of the cats' playfulness and unwavering loyalty to their humans.

14. Russian Blue

grey russian blue cat sleeping on woman's face Credit: ktaylorg / Getty

Russian blues get their name from their coat. These Russian gray cats don't shed much and might be a good fit for allergy-sufferers, as they produce lower levels of glycoprotein Fel d 1. But always remember: There is no such thing as a hypoallergenic cat, so always spend time with the breed to see how you react before bringing home a kitten.

15. Scottish Fold

closeup of a grey scottsih fold outside Credit: ulyanakhorunzha / Adobe Stock