15 Hard-Working Native German Dog Breeds That Will Capture Your Heart

You cannot miss a Leonberger—partially because of their larger-than-life personalities, but also their big size. These 170-pound working dogs were bred in 19th-century Germany as the ultimate companion to European royalty, but their fancy origins did not interrupt functionality. History tells us Leonbergers may have rubbed elbows with the royals, but they also did their part with the working class folk, as well. The gentle giants were used as working dogs on farms or waterfronts, and have a particular knack for cart-pulling.