Of course the smartest dog in the world, the border collie, is on this list. But intelligence isn’t the only requirement for responsive training.

woman training her border collie with a treat on the sidewalk; easiest dogs to train

Maybe you're a new pet parent crossing your fingers and hoping your puppy will be the easiest dog to potty train. Or perhaps you want a clever canine pal to engage in agility training or scent work. Regardless of your motivation, it's always worth your time to help pets live up to their full potential by using positive reinforcement training for any skill, trick, or task.

Here's what might surprise you, though: The easiest dogs to train aren't necessarily those considered to be the smartest breeds, according to Curtis Kelley, CPDT-KA, a trainer, pet behaviorist, and owner of Pet Parent Allies in Philadelphia.

"Those in the 50th to 85th percentile are the easiest. In the top 15 percent, you have to start being much crisper about communicating with your dog about everything," he says.

Why Training Is Important

Kelley says the easiest dogs to train are not only smart, but they also have just the right mix of confidence, responsiveness (as in, they're eager to participate), and motivation. And while intelligence and breed temperament significantly impact how easily trained a dog is, he adds the most significant factor is you. "Being patient and actively engaging your dog is already half of the recipe for training success," he says.

13 of the Easiest-to-Train Dogs

Kelley says the following dogs are brainiacs, usually eager to interact with you, and don't require that you be too precise. "Even if you're not clearly signaling, these dogs are often willing to do guesswork with you," he says.

Golden Retriever

golden retriever holding stick in his mouth; easiest dogs to train Credit: Brie Passano Goldman

With such good looks, charm, and personality, who wouldn't want to spend time teaching a golden retriever all the tricks? These people-pleasing pups use astute instincts inherited from their Scottish Highland ancestors to accomplish many skills, including working as compassionate therapy dogs.

Labrador Retriever

woman giving labrador retriever a high five; easiest dog to train Credit: Filippo Bacci / Getty

For more than 30 years, devoted Labs have reigned as America's most popular dog breed. First bred in Canada as trusted companions for fishermen, these sharp pups continue to serve in various roles, including as dedicated service dogs. They enjoy not only learning from you but also hiking, camping, and lazing by the fire as your canine pal.

Border Collie

Australian Shepherd

tricolor merle australian shepherd sitting on back legs Australian shepherds are eager to please and respond incredibly well to obedience training. | Credit: Eudyptula / Getty

Another herding star is the sturdy and loyal Australian shepherd, famous for their keen minds and swift responses. Not actually Australian, these pups are descendents of European dogs assisting Basque sheepherders in the American West. While roaming the real range, they also learned to take direction as popular canine actors in Western movies.

French Bulldog

woman with black and white French Bulldog; easiest dogs to train Credit: Edwin Tan / Getty

At first glance, you'd never know such a cutie was once trained to chase away vermin, but a working dog like the Frenchie is full of surprises! This bubbly dog is easy to train, especially if she attends puppy kindergarten first so she responds better to cues and doesn't think of everything as playtime!

Boston Terrier

Boston Terrier dog with head cocked Boston terriers love being by their human's side—and their adorable head tilts often have perfect comedic timing. | Credit: Rebecca Nelson / Getty

With such a snazzy coat, it's no wonder the Boston Terrier sports the nickname "America's Gentleman." His roots start in England, but he soon became a favorite in New England and is now the official state dog of Massachusetts. Fun-loving, spunky, and completely adorable, his training motivators are treats, pats, and more treats!

Vizsla

Vizla dog runs toward camera in forest Vizslas have a go-go-go personality. They need up to an hour of exercise (hiking, running, biking, swimming, or just long walks in the neighborhood) each day. | Credit: Mike Linnane / 500px / Getty

Another one of the easiest dogs to train, but probably not as well known, is the Vizsla (say it with me: VEESH-la or VEEZH-la), a Hungarian hunting dog. Able to point and retrieve as early as 1 year old, this gorgeous, high-energy lovebug adores her humans—she's the quintessential "Velcro dog"—and many active and experienced dog owners are amazed by her abilities.

Miniature Schnauzer

miniature Schnauzer on leash; easiest dogs to train Credit: Brie Passano Goldman

Papillon

closeup of a white and red papillon running on a sidewalk Despite her small size, a papillon has big energy. She'll love to run around a fenced backyard and play with her human BFFs. | Credit: Gino Brunner / 500px / Getty

If you have your heart set on finding the easiest small dog to train, take a closer look at a spunky papillon. As a continental toy spaniel, this sweet and attentive European beauty might not need a lot of exercise, but she expects oodles of attention. Use interactive toys and indoor games to keep her engaged.

Cocker Spaniel

cocker spaniel jumping with ball in mouth Cocker spaniels will never turn down a game of fetch. These sporting dogs need plenty of playtime and walks to stay healthy. | Credit: Bill Anastasiou / Adobe Stock

Another spaniel favorite is the tenderhearted cocker. Initially bred to be a hunting dog, this bright pooch prefers to be an instant playmate for kids and eagerly takes instruction on many daily skills and tricks.

Shetland Sheepdog

shetland sheepdog or sheltie running in park Credit: yanjf / Getty

With enough zip and flash to round up an entire flock, Shetland sheepdogs or "Shelties" are little smarties hailing from the rugged hills of the Shetland Islands off the coast of Scotland. They tackle just about any task you give them with excitement and attention, and they're true diplomats in the household, getting along with children, other dogs, and even cats!

Bernese Mountain Dog

woman smiling face-to-face at her Bernese Mountain Dog, one of the most affectionate dogs breeds Credit: Jason Donnelly

Many dog-lovers are fond of "Berners" not only because they're easy to train, but also for their mellow dispositions and steadfast faithfulness to both two– and four–legged members of their family. These hardworking Swiss farm dogs are ready to help out on just about any chore with a quick press of a clicker: Pulling carts, driving cattle, or carrying camping gear are some of their favorite ways to lend a paw.

Boxer

boxer wearing a grey and yellow collar on a leash with their owner in the background Credit: Seth K. Hughes / Getty

When the personable boxer comes in for a snuggle sesh, it's hard to say no! Their ancestors were Roman war dogs, and the family tree on their German side includes mastiffs. But boxers are lovers, not fighters, and they're extremely comical. Boxers also thrive with 30 minutes of daily exercise, so construct a dog-friendly backyard to teach them fun new tricks.

Dog Training Tips

Kelley says pet parents can usually cover the essentials and basic cues without the assistance of a trainer. Check out our step-by-step guides for skills such as: