12 Doodle Dogs to Melt Your Heart and Stifle Your Sniffles

Weighing as little as 5 pounds and no more than 20, these couch potatoes and lap loungers originating from the toy poodle and Maltese don't require a lot of stimulation, making them well-suited to apartment living. Their cream-colored, curly coats require daily grooming, so be sure to break out the brush often. Though they are gentle and good with children, it's recommended Maltipoo owners supervise any interaction between small children and their pup—the Maltipoo is so small, she may be harmed accidentally by a child, no matter how well-intentioned.