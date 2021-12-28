What 2022 Has in Store for Your Dog, According to Their Zodiac Sign

Humans aren't the only ones affected by the planets. Here's what you can expect for your furry friend in 2022.

From better understanding your own personality quirks to how you might hit it off with someone you just met or getting a sense of the highs and lows you could experience in the year ahead and so much more, astrology is a wonderfully useful tool with a wide range of applications. Although we generally use the language of the sky to bolster self and societal awareness, there's no reason to think it couldn't also be harnessed to learn more about your pet.

Like humans, you can look to your furry companion's birthdate to pinpoint their sun sign, which speaks to their core identity. (If you happen to know what time they were born, you could even go a little deeper and cast a whole natal, or birth, chart for them.) If they're a rescue, it might be hard to know that exact birthdate, but there's generally astrological significance to their gotcha day as well, so you could go with that. And from there, you could get a better sense of why they're so social (they're a communicative Gemini!), adventurous (perhaps they were born under free-spirited Sagittarius), or shy (they're a sensitive Pisces).

Because humans aren't the only ones affected by planetary shifts (hello, full moons!), you could also look to the sky for intel on what could be coming down the pike for your pup. Here, what you can expect for your canine companion this year, according to their 2022 horoscope.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

This could be a truly fortunate, happy year for your Aries dog, thanks to Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, moving through their sign from May 10 to October 28. They'll likely be feeling extra loving, buoyant, and free-spirited, which could result in even better behavior. Work on training, take a family vacation with your pup onboard, or book that family photo shoot you weren't sure they'd sit for.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

For most of the year—specifically, from the end of 2021 to May 10 and October 28 to December 20—lucky Jupiter will be in your grounded Taurus pup's friendship zone, so this will be an awesome year to join a doggy daycare or plan more playdates for them. Although they're typically homebodies, they'll definitely be more up for socializing now.

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Your super-social Gemini dog will be on a gleeful mission to meet and greet other pups while fortunate Jupiter is in their friendship zone from May 10 to October 28. Consider checking out a new, nearby dog park or beach, and they'll be over the moon. And around two of the year's biggest lunar events, on May 15 and October 25, giving your dog's daily routine a bit of a makeover (think: adding an extra walk or trying different treats) could benefit their well-being.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Your loving snuggle buddy Cancer will get a blast of luck in their adventure zone, thanks to fortunate Jupiter hanging there from the end of 2021 to May 10 and again from October 28 to December 20. This could result in them being more interested in going hiking, exploring uncharted walking routes, or joining you on road trips. They might also enjoy picking up new skills, so consider teaching your dog some tricks or trying out dog sports like agility training or flyball this year.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your charismatic Leo pup is usually a go-getter, but they'll be especially interested in getting outside of their comfort zone while lucky Jupiter moves through their learning zone from May 10 to October 28. Shake things up by bringing them to the beach, taking them with you on runs, or working on more advanced tricks. Any activity that broadens your Leo pup's horizons could result in an even happier, healthier companion.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your helpful Virgo dog will be craving extra one-on-one attention this year with expansive Jupiter in their partnership zone from the end of 2021 to May 10 and again from October 28 to December 20. Carve out time to hang with them alone, and consider introducing them to your BFF or business partner's pup. Playtime that's made for two will leave them feeling extra connected and loved.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your social butterfly Libra pup might be eager to try a whole new exciting fitness routine, thanks to lucky Jupiter moving through their health zone from the end of 2021 to May 10 and again from October 28 to December 20. Now could be the time to add more or different activities (like playing fetch with them at the park when the afternoon zoomies hit) to their regular game plan. You'll be surprised by how quickly they adapt.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your mysterious, sometimes aloof Scorpio dog will enjoy a burst of big, exciting, lucky energy when expansive Jupiter is in their self-expression zone this year—from the end of 2021 to May 10 and again from October 28 to December 20. You could find they're more vocal, playful, and fun-loving than usual. Get creative with playtime (think buying new mentally stimulating toys), and watch them shine.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Around April 30 and November 8, eclipses light up your adventurous Sagittarian dog's daily routine zone, which could inspire you to switch up their schedule, feeding routine, or wellness plan. You can trust they'll adapt quickly. And thanks to lucky Jupiter moving through their family zone for most of the year, your wanderlust-filled pup will enjoy snuggling and staying close to home more than usual.

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your loyal Capricorn pup could suddenly start acting more youthful than usual around April 30 and November 8, thanks to eclipses in their self-expression and fun zone. Note: They'll be especially satisfied by more chew toys and fetch sessions. And thanks to lucky Jupiter in their home zone from May 10 to October 28, they could exhibit even more attachment to and warm, fuzzy affection for you and other family members.

Aquarius (January 22-February 18)

Your friendly Aquarius dog will be even more interested in social time and opportunities to learn while fortunate Jupiter is in their communication zone from May 10 to October 28. Take advantage by teaching them tricks while out and about at their favorite park, offering them plenty of time to hang with neighborhood dogs and granting them plenty of time and space to explore.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

