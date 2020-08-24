20 Dog Breeds That Don't Shed (Much)

While you might love a dog's snuggles, playfulness, and loyalty, it's natural to be less enamored with fur all around the house. Whether you need a low-shedding dog to reduce allergies or to keep things clean, we have some tips on which breeds work best.

Maybe you're curious about the best non-shedding dog breeds because you or someone in your family has a dog allergy. Or perhaps the robot-vacuum and lint roller simply can't keep up with Fido's fluff all over everything, and you'd like to wear non-furry clothes again!

If you're thinking you need a hypoallergenic dog, it's important to note there's really no such thing. All dogs produce certain types of proteins that contribute to allergic reactions—the most common is Can f 1, often found in urine, saliva, and dried skin debris called dander. When Spot sheds, this allergy-laden dander floats into the air.

Does this mean a hairless dog won't make you sneeze or have itchy eyes? Not necessarily, because she'll likely still have a smattering of dander—or she loves to lick you! Each individual's immune system determines their allergic response to Can f 1. While you might snuff up around one breed, another person won't be affected at all.

The majority of dogs shed, as it's the normal way for them to release damaged or old hair. But PetMD points out that some canine companions might do it more depending on the season, or when they're ill, stressed, or experiencing an allergic reaction or skin irritation.

"Breeds associated with being 'hypoallergenic' are generally those with single-layer coats, and those that shed less," says Jerry Klein, DVM, chief veterinary officer of the American Kennel Club (AKC). "Breeds with double coats, like retrievers, Siberian huskies, and collies, among others, have protective dual-layer coats that usually shed significantly."

He helped us put together a list of both common and not-so-common AKC-registered breeds, including small dogs that don't shed much.

Afghan Hound

blonde afghan hound running along the beach Credit: THEGIFT777 / Getty

She's elegant and dignified, with a single layer of long flowing hair that requires much bathing and grooming, which helps reduce her shedding. The Afghan hound is a loving and loyal pet who fits in well with most families.

American Hairless Terrier

two american hairless terrier puppies running Like all breeds, playful American hairless terrier puppies need early and consistent socialization and training to grow into well-mannered pets. | Credit: lenanet / Getty

The American hairless terrier is a good consideration for people who want an active, trainable, smaller dog with a friendly disposition. Intelligent and great at agility sports, the American is also a feisty watchdog.

Bedlington Terrier

gray bedlington terrier lying on rug Credit: alkir / Getty

With the looks of a lamb but the tenacity of a terrier, Bedlington terriers require consistent grooming to maintain their looks, but they don't shed. As devoted family members, they're content to frolic in the backyard or take leisurely walks.

Bichon Frise

happy looking bichon frise dog The bichon is the ultimate people-pleaser. All she wants is to make you happy! | Credit: Pai-Shih Lee / Getty

Personable and energetic, cheerful bichons need attentive grooming to maintain their crisp white coats. Her hair continuously grows instead of shedding, so she has less dander, which might make her a good dog for allergy sufferers.

Brussels Griffon

brussels griffon dog sitting on ledge Though they make good apartment dogs, Brussels griffons need regular exercise to stay happy. A couple of 30-minute play sessions or walks every day will keep their tail wagging. | Credit: fotojagodka / getty

The rough-coated version of the Brussels griffon doesn't shed and is easy to groom. She's a tiny bundle of love and dedication, and an excellent companion for an adult who appreciates her intelligence and sensitivity.

Cairn Terrier

young cairn terrier lying on dock A cairn terrier has wiry fur that can come in almost any color, from wheaten and gray to black and brindle. | Credit: superwaldi / getty

Like most terriers, family-friendly and loyal cairns are earthdogs who like to keep busy, so give them a place to dig and they'll be happy! Even though they have a double coat, the exterior is wiry, which reduces shedding.

Chinese Crested

chinese crested dog standing outside Dental hygiene is a must for hairless Chinese cresteds, as they can be prone to missing, overcrowded or decaying teeth. | Credit: Kseniya Abramova / Getty

There are two varieties of the affectionate Chinese crested: the hairless and the "powderpuff," which has a long-hair coat. They're diminutive, intelligent, and sweet dogs with an ancient history.

Coton de Tulear

young coton de tulear running in park The small white coton de Tulear is known for his lovable and clownish personality. | Credit: Bigandt_Photography / Getty

Small, white, and with a long coat they're famous for, playful cotons have great personalities. They need a little more spa time, which helps keep them from shedding, but love your dedicated attention.

Irish Water Spaniel

irish water setter standing in grass Credit: Julie Morrish / Shutterstock

The Irish water spaniel is a sporting dog with a shorter, brown, curly coat that helps her glide easily through the water and rarely leave fur on the couch. This lovable breed is energetic and clownish—ideal for an active family who loves the outdoors.

Kerry Blue Terrier

kerry blue terrier outside An easy way to point out a Kerry blue terrier is his scruffy beard. | Credit: VKarlov / Shutterstock

One of the better choices for folks looking for non-shedding and somewhat non-allergenic dogs, the medium-sized Kerry blue terrier has low dander and a striking wavy blue-gray coat. Active, devoted, and versatile, she lives well in apartments or on farms.

Lagotto Romagnolo

brown lagotto romagnolo or roman water dog standing on dirt path Credit: StefanSorean / Getty

Most famous for sniffing out truffles in her native Italy, a Lagotto gets her teddy-bear looks from a coat of hair-like curls. A Lagotto is a smart, undemanding, and athletic breed with a big heart.

Maltese

white maltese puppy running through fall leaves Credit: White_bcgrd / Getty

Tiny, delicate, and charming with a single white glamorous silky coat, a Maltese requires dedicated maintenance to keep her attractive appearance. Fortunately, she's another one of the small dogs that don't shed much, which leaves more time for play instead of cleaning.

Peruvian Inca Orchid

peruvian inca orchid dog on leash Like all dogs, positive reinforcement training will help your Peruvian inca orchid grow into a well-adjusted, confident pup. | Credit: Anna Krivitskaya / shutterstock

An ancient hairless breed that originated in Peru, the Peruvian inca orchid releases less dander, which means she might place high on your list of hypoallergenic dogs. Sweet, agile, and loyal, she comes in three sizes: small, medium, or large variety.

Poodle

light brown standard poodle standing on path in woods Credit: Teemu Tretjakov / EyeEm / Getty

The original "hypoallergenic breed," the adoring and intelligent poodle is a versatile solid-color dog that comes in three varieties: toy, miniature, and standard. People who search for hybrid breeds that are good for dog allergy sufferers should simply consider one of these purebred versions.

Portuguese Water Dog

portuguese water dog puppy in grass Portuguese water dogs have coats that are either curly or wavy, making them ultra-soft cuddle buddies. | Credit: suefeldberg / Getty

Related to poodles, Portuguese water dogs are athletic, fun-loving, eager to please, and great family members. They have dense, wavy coats in many showy colors and combinations with white, and also get high marks for low dander and low shedding.

Schnauzer

gray miniature schnauzer standing in grass Bred to rid German farms of vermin, miniature schnauzers have a high prey drive. Keep your pup on a leash or in a fenced-in yard so he doesn't bolt after a passing squirrel. | Credit: Feverstockphoto / Getty

You can have your choice of a miniature, standard, or giant schnauzer, but all shed less than other breeds and don't release a lot of airborne dander. Each variety is also an energetic playmate for most children and extremely loyal—you'll be proud of your fierce protector.

Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier

soft coated wheaten terrier standing on dirt path As long as they get enough exercise, wheatens don't need a ton of space. Playing inside or going on daily walkies will make them happy! | Credit: Vadim Petrakov / Shutterstock

This versatile, medium-size golden terrier is a big mush puppet, which makes the wheaten a terrific family dog. She's possibly more allergy-free(ish) than other breeds because her soft, wavy coat doesn't shed much or release a lot of dander, but she needs consistent grooming to look her best.

Spanish Water Dog

spanish water dog standing on rock Credit: Lucia Romero / Shutterstock

Also a medium-sized dog, the lively Spanish water dog is rare in the U.S. but gaining popularity. She has curls all over her face and body and looks adorable! Generally easy to care for, she's a tireless canine companion, especially with people who enjoy hunting and other sports in the great outdoors.

Barbet

brown barbet dog Credit: slowmotiongli / shutterstock

Hailing from France, the barbet is creating a buzz in the U.S. because she's social, loyal, sweet, and quite active, plus her tightly-curled coat is non-shedding. As a sporting water-loving canine, she has the nickname of "Mud Dog" because she'll never hesitate to go into the swampy places to fetch what you need.

Xoloitzcuintli

spotted xoloitzcuintle or Mexican hairless dog in grass Most xolos are dark colors such as black, gray, bronze, or red. But some have white spots that give them a little extra flair. | Credit: Ирина Мещерякова / Getty