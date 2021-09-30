10 Great Dachshund Mixes Longing to Be Your Top Dog

From the dorgi to the schweenie, these peppy pups have a whole lotta licks ... and they’re not afraid to use them!

No matter what you call them—dachshunds, doxies, sausage dogs, wiener dogs, or weenies—these sehr gut (very good!) German hundes have fans the world over. They're smart, brave, and talented, so we're not surprised that dachshund mixes are also in high demand. After all, they're favored by the British monarchy, as well as Instagram stars and family favorites.

Research Dachshund Mixes Carefully Before You Fall in Love

It's important to investigate hybrid dog breeders. The majority of them have a devotion to both parent breeds and their offspring, always doing their best to produce the healthiest pups. Unfortunately, puppy mills and online scams are also prevalent in the pet industry.

To make sure you're working with a qualified breeder of dachshund mix puppies, we asked Patrick Singletary, DVM, who owns Good Dog Veterinary Care in Marietta, Ga., for some tips.

Take time to research your desired dachshund hybrid and her parents—Singletary says this should take at least a couple of months.

You and the breeder should interview each other. Make sure you have a detailed list of questions based on your research, and the breeder will want to ask pointed questions of you to ensure the health and wellbeing of their pups.

The breeder should be more than willing to let you visit them so you can see the puppies in person.

"Seeking out a theriogenologist (reproductive specialist) or a dog-specific veterinarian would also be a great resource to help you gain knowledge about what to ask breeders and what to look for in certain hybrid lines," Singletary says. Because when you have a chance to love one of the fine pups below, why not bring home the best?

Chiweenie (Chihuahua Dachshund Mix)

chihuahua dachshund mix with a dachshund body sitting near plants outside merle chiweenie lying down wearing a black bandana

Left: Credit: Courtesy of sassy.lucy.chiweenie / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of _kalle_the_dog / Instagram

A cheeky Chihuahua parent, with all her flair, wit, and devotion, will make certain your Chihuahua and dachshund mix adds a lot of spice to your life! Because both Chis and dachshunds can have smooth or long coats, it's a roll of the dice for a Chiweenie's coat texture and color. Keep a groomer in your contacts so she's always stylin'. The potential longevity for this crossbreed is 18 years (wow!) so early socialization ensures she'll always be your best dog.

Doxle (Beagle Dachshund Mix)

brown beagle dachshund mix with a dachshund body standing with its tongue out black and tan doxle sitting in the grass wearing a red harness

Left: Credit: Courtesy of pretzel_eclair_furbees / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of rockerfeller_rocky_davis / Instagram

Beagle mixes are already at the top of "gotta have this dog!" lists, because beagles are some of the best family pets. Your doxle will likely be a sweet, feisty soul full of playful antics and a houndy tenacity—nose work is the perfect activity to keep them busy. Oh, and both parents often have a lot to say, whether it's "Hey! Someone's at the door!" or "Hey! My ball's under the couch!" or "Hey! Look at that squirrel!" So slip into dog whisperer mode and learn their reasons for barking.

Dorgi (Dachshund Corgi Mix)

Stocky brown dorgi wearing orange harness in the woods brown Corgi Dachshund mix with orange collar

Left: Credit: Courtesy of milo_the_dorgi / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of dougthedorgi / Instagram

A corgi dachshund mix, also known as a dorgi, might have a parent that's either a Cardigan Welsh corgi or Pembroke Welsh corgi. Either way, the low-ridin' dedicated dorgi is a guaranteed delight, full of zazz and a go-go nature inherited from both parent breeds used to having jobs to do. Here's one engaging idea for your dorgi: corgi and dachshund lovers frequently let their dogs loose on the racetrack. Honestly, if you haven't witnessed the thrill of corgi racing or dachshund dashes, they're a wonder to behold (and a laugh a minute!)

Doxiepoo (Dachshund Poodle Mix)

poodle dachshund mix with poodle fur and snout two doxiepoos wearing green bandanas sitting on a couch next to a houseplant

Left: Credit: Courtesy of the.littles.kw / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of dox-atlas.n.apollo / Instagram

The loveable and springy doxiepoo is a dachshund poodle mix with enough brain power to amaze everyone he meets. If you're afraid to break the bank on dog toys and games (Ohhh, we've been there!) you'll receive your return-on-investment tenfold when your doxiepoo zips through an agility course or empties a snuffle mat in record time. This crossbreed has surprising coat colors and textures, too, so keep a grooming kit handy and he'll be Insta-ready in no time.

Golden Dox (Golden Retriever Dachshund Mix)

Short Golden Dox mix Golden Dox mix with more Dachshund

Left: Credit: Courtesy of nuggetnniffy / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of thegoldenlexie / Instagram

Combine the spunky love of a dachshund and the unwavering allegiance of a golden retriever, and you have a golden dox—not only beautiful, but kind and true. Golden retriever mixes are quite popular because they're easy to train and have sweet dispositions and believe deep down in their doggie hearts that there's no better place than where you are. As a result, children will love this mix, especially once they know they might be able to do cool things, like surf!

Daug (Dachshund Pug Mix)

dachshund pug mix daug with pug face wearing a pink harness smiley pug dachshund mix lying on a fluffy blanket

Left: Credit: Courtesy of allan_gange / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of adeenaeisen / Instagram

Whassup, daug? Here's when doggie parent genetics certainly provide a mixed bag of wonders. Will your puppy have a widdle pug underbite and the smooshed face of his brachycephalic ancestors? Or the long snout and velvety soft ears of his hound line? Who knows! But this might be a breed to consult a veterinarian about first just to tick all the health boxes. 'Cause a daug might live 18 years, and that's a loooong time to enjoy his impish good humor, affection, and languid 'sniffaris' at the dog park.

Dachsador (Dachshund Labrador Retriever Mix)

black labrador retriever dachshund mix standing in grass with his tongue out dachshund mix dachsador with a labrador head and dachshund body

Left: Credit: Courtesy of itsthejackattackk / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of eddie_biglittledog / Instagram

Call her a dachsador, call her a Labshund, just don't call her late for dinner! A Labrador retriever mom or dad might pass along a golden, chocolate, or black coat, a fondness for swimming, and someone to play chess with (yep, they're pretty smart). Crossing with a dachshund often results in a supremely loyal dog with a power-up energy pack, but as long as there are plenty of outdoor games and hard-to-defeat KONGS, there will also be a cozy cuddle puddle when the day is done.

Dorkie (Dachshund Yorkshire Terrier Mix)

dorkie with terrier face looking out a window dorkie dachsund mix with yorkshire terrier fur

Left: Credit: Courtesy brucethedork / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy holly_the_dorkie / Instagram

Cuteness personified, a Yorkshire terrier is a precious toy dog breed with the heart of a lion. Thus your dorkie (Awww! We might prefer dachshire! Is that a thing?) could need regular spiff-ups to tame her lovely locks, or be sleek-coated for better burrowing. High-spirited, brainy, and ready for a blanket burrito anytime, she'll also relish an opportunity to follow your lead learning tricks with plenty of positive reinforcement.

Jackshund (Jack Russell Terrier Dachshund Mix)

jack russel terrier dachshund mix with russell ears wearing a blue harness near a body of water jackshund jack russell terrier dachsund mix sitting on a patterned chair

Left: Credit: Courtesy of stanleythejackshund / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of sirwinstonthejackshund / Instagram

Speaking of liveliness, whooo boy, these two! Have you ever seen a Jack Russell terrier jump? Or dig? Or play? Don't be fooled by the totally adorable fuzzy exterior and happy doggie smile—any offspring of this dachshund mix will have a smart mind, too, as hunting terriers and hounds are notoriously tenacious (some say stubborn) in their quest for everything! Become one with the Force, Luke, and seek the necessary training to channel their natural instincts and gain a solid understanding of their prey drive so together, you may rule the galaxy.

Schweenie (Shih Tzu Dachshund Mix)

fuzzy schweenie standing on a tree stump dachshund shih tzu mix with fuzzy ears sitting in the grass

Left: Credit: Courtesy of dirkjantreffers / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of mollytheschweenie / Instagram