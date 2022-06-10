Few things are better than a collection of the world's cutest puppies. Check out who made our list.

30 Dog Breeds That Have the Cutest Puppies

cute boxer puppy being pet by two children inside a house

Nothing gets us out of a slump quite like puppies just existing. Those innocent babies instantly melt our heart.

All dogs are cutie pies, of course, but sometimes we just want to look at pictures of the cutest puppies. Can you blame us? They're the teeny tiny versions of our best friends! And the cure to turn around any bad day in a snap.

So, if you're in the mood to look at 30 of the cutest puppies this world has to offer (and if you're not, we're a little unsure about you), we're happy to make that happen. Feel free to bookmark this story and come back to it whenever you need a boost.

Golden Retriever

young girl holding golden retriever puppy Credit: sushytska / Adobe Stock

Imagine chicken nuggets if they had four stumpy legs. Golden retriever puppies are just that, plus an utterly boopable nose and kissable ears.

Labrador Retriever

labrador retriever chocolate puppy Credit: Rebecca / Adobe Stock

Labs are loyal goofballs who are even goofier as pups. Plus, they come in a variety of colors!

Corgi

woman holding corgi puppy in her lap Credit: yana136 / Adobe Stock

Those short legs and floofy booties are even cuter in corgi puppy form, if you can believe it.

Dachshund

woman holding two dachshund puppies on her lap Credit: Cavan Images / Getty

Dachshunds could definitely fit in a hot dog bun at that size.

Siberian Husky

siberian husky puppy walking in grass with tongue out Credit: lalalululala / Adobe Stock

Those perky Siberian husky puppy ears are to die for! Better to hear their own "awoos" with, we reckon.

Russell Terrier

Jack Russell Terrier puppy sitting in grass Credit: Wavetop / Getty

How do Russell terriers ever get big enough to hop a fence? They may be short on size, but they've got super smarts on their side.

Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu puppy running in grass Credit: dazb75 / Adobe Stock

Look extra hard. This isn't actually a stuffed animal, it's a shih tzu puppy, if you can believe it.

Bernese Mountain Dog

Bernese Mountain Dog puppy sitting in grass Credit: Evelina / Adobe Stock

Pop quiz. What's black, white, and fluffy all over? A Bernese mountain dog, of course!

German Shorthaired Pointer

german shorthaired pointer puppy running through grass Credit: BeeBuddy / Getty

THOSE. EARS. We just can't handle them. German shorthaired pointer babies are definitely the floppiest of the bunch.

Samoyed

Samoyed pup descends concrete staircase Credit: malamooshi / Adobe Stock

Is this fluffy white baby a Samoyed puppy or a cloud? Maybe a cotton ball?

Poodle

poodle puppy sitting on bed Credit: KENGO YAJIMA / Getty

To be honest, we're confused whether we're looking at a poodle puppy or a tangled ball of yarn.

Australian Shepherd

woman holding Australian shepherd puppy Credit: Inti St. Clair / Getty

Look at those Australian shepherd baby blue eyes. Feel better yet?

Mastiff

Mastiff puppy headshot Credit: Chalabala / Adobe Stock

What chunky little lads we have on our hands. It's hard to believe these little mastiff puppies grow up to be over 100 pounds!

Cocker Spaniel

man holding a cocker spaniel puppy in his arms Credit: O_Lypa / Getty

Cocker spaniel puppies are lively, sweet-natured, and affectionate. If puppy dog eyes had an origin story, we found the culprit.

Basset Hound

basset hound puppy sitting in the grass Credit: Sean M / Adobe Stock

Their ears are longer than their faces even as babies! Basset hound puppies just barely grow into those ears as they get older.

Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle puppy stands next to yellowstone Credit: MWolf Images / Adobe Stock

Australian cattle dog puppies sported the salt and pepper look before it was cool. Also known as blue heelers, these herding dogs are some of the cutest puppies we've ever seen!

Vizsla

vizsla puppy sleeping Credit: Ivar Østby Simonsen / Getty

Vizsla puppies' beautiful caramel coats get even prettier as they age, if you can believe it.

Boxer

Even though boxer puppies might look like they're born with a permanent frown, they couldn't be more endearing.

Wirehaired Pointing Griffon

wirehaired pointing griffon puppy standing in grass Credit: Alison / Adobe Stock

A wirehaired pointing griffon puppy looks as if a shorthaired pointer just got a blowout at the salon. So scruffy!

Beagle

Woman in grey sweater holds five beagle puppies in arms Credit: Pixel-Shot / Adobe Stock

Don't let their small stature fool you. Beagle puppies are born to play (and howl) all day!

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu puppy sitting on a stone path Credit: JLSnader / Adobe Stock

Shiba Inus are little fox babies that grow into quiet, loyal doggies.

Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier

Three soft-coated wheaten puppies sit side by side in grass Credit: Lifanimals / Adobe Stock

We've always wanted to see puppies that have full-grown beards. Soft-coated wheaten terrier puppies are the right amount of spunk mixed with a coat perfect for cuddling.

Pit Bull

american pit bull puppy with his tongue out Credit: Lunja / Adobe Stock

No two pit bull puppies look the same. And we like it that way.

Pomeranian

White pomeranian puppy sits on green lawn Credit: Dmytro Synelnychenko / Getty

Sorry, cotton balls have eyes now? Pomeranian puppies are fluffy and small in stature—but big in personality.

Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkshire Terrier puppy standing in kitchen Credit: eclipse_images / Getty

You only need one hand to hold these small, bicolored babies. Yorkie puppies can weigh just a few pounds!

Shar-Pei

Two and a half shar-pei puppies cuddle in long grass Credit: slowmotiongli / Getty

Between all those precious wrinkles is a real-life dog! Shar-pei puppies and adults are prone to many health issues and require proper ear, skin, and eye care. Always consult with a vet to learn how to best care for these unique pups.

German Shepherd

german shepherd puppy Credit: Kristin Castenschiold/Getty

German shepherd puppies have the cutest snoots and flopped-over ears. That herding background will keep you on your toes, too!

Schnauzer

black schnauzer puppy standing in the grass Credit: Christian Müller / Adobe Stock

Excuse me, I mustache you a question. How'd you get so cute? Schnauzer puppies come in miniature, standard, and even giant sizes.

Pug

man holding two pug puppies in his hands Credit: maryviolet / Adobe Stock

Somehow pugs are babies and old men all at once. These sweet pups are a brachycephalic breed, and their adorable smushed face can unfortunately lead to some health problems, so do your research before seeking out these smushy puppies.

Italian Greyhound

Italian Greyhound puppy running towards camera Credit: animalinfo / Getty