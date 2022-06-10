30 Dog Breeds That Have the Cutest Puppies
Nothing gets us out of a slump quite like puppies just existing. Those innocent babies instantly melt our heart.
All dogs are cutie pies, of course, but sometimes we just want to look at pictures of the cutest puppies. Can you blame us? They're the teeny tiny versions of our best friends! And the cure to turn around any bad day in a snap.
So, if you're in the mood to look at 30 of the cutest puppies this world has to offer (and if you're not, we're a little unsure about you), we're happy to make that happen. Feel free to bookmark this story and come back to it whenever you need a boost.
Golden Retriever
Imagine chicken nuggets if they had four stumpy legs. Golden retriever puppies are just that, plus an utterly boopable nose and kissable ears.
Labrador Retriever
Labs are loyal goofballs who are even goofier as pups. Plus, they come in a variety of colors!
Corgi
Those short legs and floofy booties are even cuter in corgi puppy form, if you can believe it.
Dachshund
Dachshunds could definitely fit in a hot dog bun at that size.
Siberian Husky
Those perky Siberian husky puppy ears are to die for! Better to hear their own "awoos" with, we reckon.
Russell Terrier
How do Russell terriers ever get big enough to hop a fence? They may be short on size, but they've got super smarts on their side.
Shih Tzu
Look extra hard. This isn't actually a stuffed animal, it's a shih tzu puppy, if you can believe it.
Bernese Mountain Dog
Pop quiz. What's black, white, and fluffy all over? A Bernese mountain dog, of course!
German Shorthaired Pointer
THOSE. EARS. We just can't handle them. German shorthaired pointer babies are definitely the floppiest of the bunch.
Samoyed
Is this fluffy white baby a Samoyed puppy or a cloud? Maybe a cotton ball?
Poodle
To be honest, we're confused whether we're looking at a poodle puppy or a tangled ball of yarn.
Australian Shepherd
Look at those Australian shepherd baby blue eyes. Feel better yet?
Mastiff
What chunky little lads we have on our hands. It's hard to believe these little mastiff puppies grow up to be over 100 pounds!
Cocker Spaniel
Cocker spaniel puppies are lively, sweet-natured, and affectionate. If puppy dog eyes had an origin story, we found the culprit.
Basset Hound
Their ears are longer than their faces even as babies! Basset hound puppies just barely grow into those ears as they get older.
Australian Cattle Dog
Australian cattle dog puppies sported the salt and pepper look before it was cool. Also known as blue heelers, these herding dogs are some of the cutest puppies we've ever seen!
Vizsla
Vizsla puppies' beautiful caramel coats get even prettier as they age, if you can believe it.
Boxer
Even though boxer puppies might look like they're born with a permanent frown, they couldn't be more endearing.
Wirehaired Pointing Griffon
A wirehaired pointing griffon puppy looks as if a shorthaired pointer just got a blowout at the salon. So scruffy!
Beagle
Don't let their small stature fool you. Beagle puppies are born to play (and howl) all day!
Shiba Inu
Shiba Inus are little fox babies that grow into quiet, loyal doggies.
Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier
We've always wanted to see puppies that have full-grown beards. Soft-coated wheaten terrier puppies are the right amount of spunk mixed with a coat perfect for cuddling.
Pit Bull
No two pit bull puppies look the same. And we like it that way.
Pomeranian
Sorry, cotton balls have eyes now? Pomeranian puppies are fluffy and small in stature—but big in personality.
Yorkshire Terrier
You only need one hand to hold these small, bicolored babies. Yorkie puppies can weigh just a few pounds!
Shar-Pei
Between all those precious wrinkles is a real-life dog! Shar-pei puppies and adults are prone to many health issues and require proper ear, skin, and eye care. Always consult with a vet to learn how to best care for these unique pups.
German Shepherd
German shepherd puppies have the cutest snoots and flopped-over ears. That herding background will keep you on your toes, too!
Schnauzer
Excuse me, I mustache you a question. How'd you get so cute? Schnauzer puppies come in miniature, standard, and even giant sizes.
Pug
Somehow pugs are babies and old men all at once. These sweet pups are a brachycephalic breed, and their adorable smushed face can unfortunately lead to some health problems, so do your research before seeking out these smushy puppies.
Italian Greyhound
What lanky lads we have here. We love that about the regal Italian greyhound!