10 of the Cutest Cat Breeds We've Ever Seen

When it comes to cats, looks aren't everything. But we can't rule out the cute factor completely!

Humongous ears. Saucer-like eyes. Stubby tails and legs. Cute cat breeds have stand-out features that just make you say awwww.

Of course, as with many things in life (spouses, books, shoes …), you want to be careful of making choices based on looks alone. When you're choosing a cat it's important you look beyond the surface and find the pet that best fits your lifestyle, says Teresa Keiger, who is an all-breed judge with The Cat Fanciers' Association as well as the organization's creative director.

"It's better to choose a cat by its personality rather than cuteness. Because looks can change and it's not fair to the cat," Keiger says. "You're providing a home for this animal for the next 15 years."

Still, even Keiger has her cute-factor favorites, and so do we. Read on for the top ten cutest cat breeds as adults.

Munchkin

white munchkin cat outside Credit: otsphoto / Shutterstock

You can't talk about the cutest cat breeds without mentioning the sausage-shaped munchkin. Due to a natural genetic mutation this dwarf cat breed looks like any other cat, except their legs are short and stubby—almost like a feline version of a dachshund! Munchkins are active and sociable, making them perfect pets for families with children and other pets.

Ragdoll

woman holding her ragdoll cat with bright blue eyes Credit: Nataša Kogoj / Getty

Often known for their big, bright blue eyes, ragdolls are patient cats who love to snuggle up with their people. While adorable, ragdolls are actually quite large, typically weighing in between 10 and 20 pounds. Their large fluffy coat also requires some extra grooming like regular combing and occasional baths.

Devon Rex

white devon rex cat sitting on windowsill Credit: Angela Kotsell / Getty

With its enormous ears and oversize eyes, the Devon rex looks like a close cousin to an elf. Energetic and downright silly, this breed's personality stays kitten-like its entire life. They are remarkably social, and prefer to stay at their owner's side all day—and all night—long.

Persian

pretty orange persian cat sitting on gray chair Credit: FluxFactory / Getty

There's a reason Persian cats are among the most popular cat breeds. Their appearance is undeniably adorable, with their big eyes, pouty mouths, and flowing coats. But beneath those stop-you-in-your-tracks looks is a mellow, easygoing personality that's a delight to be around. Persians are undoubtedly one of the cutest cat breeds as kittens and remain one of the cutest cat breeds as adults.

Scottish Fold

Scottish Fold Cat sitting on a bed Credit: kiszon pascal / Getty Images

With their ears sometimes folded forward, the face of this cat almost resembles a curious—and adorable—owl (although, fair warning, not every cat in the breed has folded ears). Everything about the Scottish fold is a little bit rounded, from its circular face to its curving body. And its personality is as sweet as its eyes; the Scottish fold simply loves being around its person.

Russian Blue

lazy russian blue cat lying on bed Credit: Drazen_ / Getty

Who can resist a cat that looks like it's smiling? That's how it is with the Russian blue, one of the cutest cat breeds out there, with its silky, silvery coat and big round peepers. The Russian blue may take a while to warm up to strangers, but it's incredibly devoted to its family and loves keeping them entertained with a good game of fetch.

Exotic Shorthair

white exotic shorthair cat sitting on an orange sofa Credit: Getty

The exotic shorthair measures up to the Persian breed standard in every way but has short hair instead of long. That means all the cuteness, minus the maintenance. With no need for daily grooming, you can spend that extra time posting photos and videos to Instagram—because this breed was made to be Internet famous.

American Curl

american curl looking at camera Credit: akaradaj / Adobe Stock

Some of the cutest cats are unique, and this is especially true for the American curl. At first glance these kitties look like any other tabby cat, but their curled-back ears make them stand apart from the crowd. While their ear shape means they're a bit more prone to ear infections, the breed's health is no different than any other cat.

Japanese Bobtail

Grey and black striped Japanese Bobtail standing on a ledge Credit: slowmotiongli / Adobe Stock

Native to Japan, these stubby tail cuties offer all the love with half the behind. Japanese bobtails are especially friendly and vocal and always enjoy being the center of attention. Because of their outgoing personalities, this breed does especially when they have another feline sibling to play with. Double the cuteness!

Birman

birman lying on a bed with woman Credit: StockPhotoPro / Adobe Stock