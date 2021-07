'Cool' is often used to describe an attitude, a sense of style, or mere presence. So when we considered the wide range of cool dog breeds many pet parents seem to love, many interesting pups made the list!It's natural to get excited when you spot cool-looking dogs online, especially when you've come up with an equally cool name for them! Nevertheless, take your time researching breeds that catch your eye to ensure the best fit.Jo Myers, DVM, of Salida, Colo. is a telehealth practitioner on Vetster . She says while you might love how a dog looks, it's better to choose a canine buddy best suited to your lifestyle. "Having the option to 'test-drive' a dog before permanently adopting is a great way to see if you and the dog whose picture you fell in love with can actually live together." So be prepared to take notes on the following cool dogs!