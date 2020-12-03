The 16 Best Dog Breeds for Cold Weather Climates

These cold weather dogs will bring warmth (and sometimes a lot of fur) into your home all year-round.
By Jessica Pearce Rotondi
December 03, 2020

  • Alaskan Malamute

    Loyal, intelligent, cuddly, and more than a little sassy, Alaskan malamutes apply a dedicated work ethic to everything they do—even playtime! If you’re eager to have one, learn more about their unique personality and needs.  
    By Tracey L. Kelley

  • Great Pyrenees

    Great Pyrenees are smart and serious dogs that enjoy lots of space and make excellent guardians and family pets. Learn more about living with Great Pyrenees.
    By Kate Silver

  • Saint Bernard

    Patient and caring Saint Bernards aren’t just known for their massive size—they have huge hearts, too, full of devotion for their human companions. Intelligent, mellow, and playful, learn how they can protect and adore a family like yours.
    By Tracey L. Kelley

  • Borzoi

    Borzoi are former aristocratic Russian dogs who love to run and relax quietly at home. Previously known as the "Russian wolfhound," these sighthounds are quick on their feet and regal in appearance. Learn more about living with a borzoi.
    By Sonja Swanson

  • Scottish Terrier (Scottie)

    The Scottish terrier is among the oldest, best established, most recognizable breeds in the world. Tenacious, intelligent, and sometimes cantankerous, these dogs can be great companions to the right owner.

  • Sheepadoodle

    The sheepadoodle is a cuddly, fluffy cross between an old English sheepdog and a poodle. Learn more about living with sheepadoodles.
    By Sonja Swanson

  • Shiba Inu

    Small but mighty, Shiba Inus are an ancient Japanese dog breed that walk to the beat of their own drum. They’re completely satisfied roaming the house without much human attention, but they still love to entertain and make their owners laugh.
    By Sierra Burgos

  • Border Terrier

    Border terriers are intelligent, energetic, and affectionate little dogs with big personalities and low grooming needs. They make great family pets and are easy to train. Learn more about living with border terriers.
    By Lola Augustine Brown

  • Beagle

    Beagles are gentle, fun-loving hounds who require plenty of exercise and companionship with their owners. Learn more about living with beagles.
    By Abby Gilman

  • Irish Setter (Red Setter)

    Red Irish setters are some of the best family dogs around. Famously well-tempered, Irish setters make great, loyal companions for adults, while being gentle and energetic enough to be excellent playmates for children, too.
    By Chad Taylor

  • Caucasian Shepherd Dog (Caucasian Ovcharka)

    Caucasian shepherds are huge dogs known as confident and fearless family protectors, but also loving, affectionate, and loyal family dogs. Learn more about living with Caucasian shepherds.
    By Lola Augustine Brown

  • Pomsky

    Not only will Pomskies win you over with their darling dainty faces, but they’re also fiercely loyal companions who will follow your every step. They can be stubborn, yet cheeky, and love to make their families laugh.
    By Sierra Burgos

  • Newfoundland

    Few dogs fit the description of majestic but gentle giants as well as the loving, sweet, and mild-tempered Newfoundland. Easy-going with children and protective of their families, learn why they’re devoted pets.
    By Tracey L. Kelley

  • Chow Chow

    With their regal, distinctive stance and independent nature, chow chows both look and act like kings. They aren’t big snugglers, but chow chows will be attentive companions to their immediate family.
    By Sierra Burgos

The best cold weather dogs thrive when the temperature drops. “Breeds with thicker coats are typically derived from colder climate areas and will have a higher tolerance for low temperatures,” says Zay Satchu, DVM and founder of Bond Vet in Brooklyn, New York. 

Whether you’re looking to dash through the snow or simply live in a climate where your daily walks could be pretty darn frigid, these cold weather dog breeds are excellent companions.

Credit: Happy monkey / Adobe Stock

Alaskan Malamute

Alaskan Malamutes were originally bred by the Mahlemiut Inuit tribe to help haul heavy loads through snowy territory. These athletic dogs have a double coat of fur, meaning they have lots of built-in insulation for playing in winter wonderlands. Weighing in at 75 to 85 pounds, their large size means they’re ready to be put to work pulling sleds, making Alaskan malamutes the perfect addition to a family who loves winter sports.

Credit: BenC / Getty

Great Pyrenees

Named for the Pyrenese Mountains where they were originally bred, Great Pyrenees are snow white dogs known for their strength and size. Full-grown Great Pyrenees dogs can weigh between 85 pounds and 100+ pounds. Their double coat insulates them from the cold, though it can also shed around your home (frequent brushing helps minimize this). Their sheep-herding roots mean they’re calm and collected, but also require lots of space to roam, making them ideal for outdoor adventures in cold climates.

Credit: Rita Kochmarjova / Adobe Stock

Saint Bernard

Saint Bernards earned their saintly name by rescuing pilgrims traveling to Rome via the St. Bernard Pass, a treacherous part of the Alps between Italy and Switzerland. Their warm coats make them an excellent cold weather dog breed for outdoor adventures. They are the largest dogs on our list, weighing between 120 to 180 pounds, but their size is matched only by their loyalty to their lucky owners.

Credit: christian42 / Adobe Stock

Borzoi

Borzois, originally known as Russian wolfhounds, were bred by the Russian aristocracy for their speed in hunting wolves in frigid temperatures. With their long, silky fur and even longer legs, these elegant cold weather dogs love running and playing in the snow, making them perfect companions on hikes and runs.

Credit: Imgorthand / Getty

Scottish Terrier

Scottish Terriers, or Scotties, are originally from the Scottish Highlands. These low-allergen dogs have a soft undercoat and a wiry overcoat that insulates them from the cold. Scotties are independent-minded, but highly adaptable and are equally happy in an apartment as they are bounding through the snow.

Credit: MCCAIG / Getty

Sheepadoodle

Want a cold weather house dog that doesn’t shed? Meet the sheepadoodle, a cross between an old English sheepdog and a poodle. Sheepadoodles love exercise, and their warm coats mean they can keep up with you even when the temperature drops. Their teddy bear-like appearance and cuddly nature mean they’ll keep you warm all winter long.

Credit: Anastasiia / Adobe Stock

Shiba Inu

The thick double coat of a Shiba Inu makes them well-suited to colder climates. This makes sense, since they can trace their lineage back to 300 B.C., when they were bred to hunt prey in the mountains of Japan. These compact dogs weigh between 17 and 23 pounds and are known as the cats of the dog world for their independence.

Credit: Eric Lowenbach / Getty

Border Terrier

Want a dog for all seasons but worried about shedding? There are short-haired dogs bred for cold weather as well. Border terriers are fantastic short-haired cold weather dogs. Their double coat of wiry fur requires little maintenance, and their small size (they weigh just 15 pounds!) mean they’re equally comfortable curled up on your couch on cold winter nights as they are bounding through a pile of fresh snow.

Credit: Lunja / Adobe Stock

Beagle

Beagles are another excellent short-haired cold weather dog. These beloved hounds have a strong sense of smell, no matter the weather, and are eager companions on winter walks. They are perennially one of the most popular breeds in America, and with their sweet demeanor, it’s easy to see why.

Credit: Moazzam Ali Brohi / Getty

Irish Setter

Irish setters, with their iconic red coats, are excellent family pets and cold weather dog breeds. Standing 2 feet tall, they’re better suited to the great outdoors than apartments. Once in their element, these intelligent, athletic dogs will frolic through any weather at your side.

Credit: Kate Ovcharenko / Adobe Stock

Caucasian Shepherd

Caucasian shepherds, or Caucasian Ovcharkas, are massive dogs known for their loyalty and protectiveness toward their owners. This ancient breed can trace its origins to the Caucasus mountains, where these large, water-resistant dogs were trained to herd sheep, help hunt bears (yes, really!) and protect their owners’ homesteads.

Credit: Jonathan / Adobe Stock

Pomsky

A Pomsky is a hybrid cross between a Siberian husky and a Pomeranian. Known for their adorable looks and striking, light eyes, Pomskies blend high energy with a strong attachment to their owners. If you love huskies but live in a smaller home or apartment, a Pomsky could be the perfect cold weather house dog for you.

Credit: Dyrefotografi.dk / Adobe Stock

Newfoundland

Newfoundlands are gentle giants named for their original home in Newfoundland, Canada. Known for their exceptional swimming abilities, they are used as companions to lifeguards in England and Wales, to retrieve fisherman’s nets, and can even do a breaststroke! Even if you’re not swimming or fishing in icy waters, Newfies are affectionate cold weather dogs who tend to be great with children and families.

Credit: Dyrefotografi.dk / Adobe Stock

Chow Chow

Chow Chows are often compared to lions for their regal bearing and looks. They can be aloof like cats, too, but require minimal exercise and don’t give off typical dog smells, making them another strong choice for a cold weather house dog. Their thick fur means they can overheat in warmer climates, so keeping chow chows cool is key.

Haven’t quite found the right pup for you? Check out our full list of cold weather dog breeds.

