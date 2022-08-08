Whether you're an industrious, down-to-earth Capricorn or a fiery, spotlight-loving Leo, there's a cat breed that's the perfect match for your personality.

woman holding long-haired cat on her couch; which cat breed is best for you based on your sign

Whether you're looking for a lap kitty who'll snuggle up with you and start purring up a storm every time you hit the couch or an active cat who's ready to throw on a harness and hit the great outdoors, you're sure to have some idea of what you want in a feline friend before adopting. And when thinking about the type of cat you're most compatible with, it's worth considering your zodiac sign as well. After all, the sun sign you were born under can help shape many aspects of your life, so it could point you toward a cat whose personality and style truly resonates with you.

Below, find out which cat breeds are most compatible with eeach zodiac sign. And if you know your moon sign, which influences your emotional personality, or rising sign, which is how you present yourself to the world, be sure to take those into consideration as well.

Most Compatible Cat Breeds for Aries

Abyssinian cat on staircase Credit: anobis / Getty

If you were born between March 21 and April 19, you were born under cardinal fire sign Aries, ruled by Mars, the planet of action, energy, and aggression. You're a go-getter who loves to initiate and is all about competing with the intention to come out on top. The cat best for your zodiac sign is the Abyssinian, known to be quite athletic, playful, and active. They love exploring, so they may be more apt to get outdoors with you than the average domestic kitty.

Other fun-loving, energetic types that'll suit your Mars-ruled disposition:

Most Compatible Cat Breeds for Taurus

Portrait of British Shorthaired Cat Credit: Angela Emanuelsson / EyeEm / Getty

If you were born between April 20 and May 20, your sun sign is fixed earth sign Taurus, ruled by Venus, the planet of pleasure, beauty, romance, and creativity. You're down-to-earth and prize being comfy, cozy, and moving at your own pace, which is usually pretty leisurely. The kitty that best matches your zodiac sign is the British shorthair, whose loyal, loving, and relaxed attitude—not to mention pretty face—reflects your own demeanor.

Other calm breeds that'll suit your chilled-out, grounded personality:

Most Compatible Cat Breeds for Gemini

Oriental Shorthair kitten with a chocolate hair Credit: Svyatoslav Balan / Getty

If you plan your annual birthday fête between May 21 and June 20, you were born under the mutable air sign Gemini, ruled by Mercury, the messenger planet that also rules transportation and technology. You're very much a communicative people person who's happiest when you're flitting from one event or appointment or hang to the next. The cat best suited to your astrological personality is the Oriental shorthair, known for being friendly, intelligent, and inquisitive. They love being around people and fellow felines just as much as you.

Other social breeds that'll suit your curious, high-energy personality:

Most Compatible Cat Breeds for Cancer

woman holding her ragdoll cat with bright blue eyes Credit: Nataša Kogoj / Getty

If you were born between June 22 and July 22 under cardinal water sign Cancer, ruled by the moon, which oversees emotions, intuition, home, and your sense of security, you're innately caregiving, sentimental, heartfelt, and possess an endearing, goofy sense of humor. The cat that fits best with your nurturing personality is the ragdoll, a gentle, loving companion who gets along with children and is just as family oriented as you.

Other cuddly breeds that complement your giving, fun-loving demeanor:

Most Compatible Cat Breeds for Leo

Maine Coon Cat Credit: Alexandra Jursova / Getty

If you celebrate your birthday between July 23 and Aug. 22, you were born under fixed fire sign Leo, ruled by the vitality-bringing sun, which oversees identity and self-image. You're vivacious, upbeat, and love the spotlight. The cat that fits best with your cheerful, action-oriented personality is the Maine coon, a very large (Lion-esque!), incredibly intelligent, and fun-loving breed known to be playful well into their senior years.

Other fiery breeds that complement your bold, high-spirited personality:

Most Compatible Cat Breeds for Virgo

siamese cat sitting on couch The dog-like Siamese is often described as a "Velcro kitty." He loves his humans deeply, and will always want to be by their side—if not in their lap! | Credit: Daria Chichkareva / Shutterstock

If your birthday is between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22, you were born under mutable earth sign Virgo, ruled by Mercury, which rules communication, transportation, and technology. You're a perfectionist and detail-oriented, always striving to help your nearest and dearest with your information-gathering skills. The cat that is the best complement to your loving, communicative personality: the Siamese, which is known to be bright, intelligent, and charming.

Other brainy breeds who complement your service-oriented, compassionate personality:

Most Compatible Cat Breeds for Libra

birman lying on a bed with woman Credit: StockPhotoPro / Adobe Stock

If you celebrate your birthday between Sept. 23 and Oct. 22, you were born under the cardinal air sign Libra, ruled by Venus, the planet of art, love, pleasure, and relationships. You tend to be the host with the most in your friend group and find quite a bit of joy in beautifying every space you enter. Because you abhor conflict and imbalance, you're on a constant mission to create harmony at every turn. The cat breed that fits best with your balance- and partnership-loving personality is the Birman, an ancient breed adored for generations for its gorgeous markings and sweet, mild temperament.

Other charming breeds who would fit with your social butterfly nature:

Most Compatible Cat Breeds for Scorpio

grey nebelung cat lying near window Nebelungs crave quiet and routine. They prefer to be the only pet at home and can be stressed around rambunctious children. | Credit: tashka2000 / Adobe Stock

If you celebrate your birthday between Oct. 24 and Nov. 21, you were born under fixed water sign Scorpio, co-ruled by aggressive Mars, the planet of action, and powerful Pluto, the planet of transformation. You're laser-focused on your goals, prefer to be in charge, and deeply emotional, perhaps a bit protective—maybe even possessive—when you care strongly about someone or something. The cat breed that fits best with your beguiling personality is the Nebelung, which is a beautiful, loving, loyal cat that thrives on stability and routine.

Other magnetic, intelligent breeds that complement your powerful, mysterious demeanor:

Most Compatible Cat Breeds for Sagittarius

Close up of Pixie-Bob's face Credit: IslandLeigh / Getty

If you celebrate your birthday between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21, you were born under mutable fire sign Sagittarius, ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion and fortune. You love entertaining, exploring, and are known to be adventurous. You likely have wanderlust that can only be satiated by hitting the road—or ideally grabbing your passport. The cat breed that best reflects your jovial, globe-trotting, go-big-or-go-home nature is the Pixie-bob, which looks as wild as you feel sometimes. They're playful, love games, and known to be easy to train to walk on a leash.

Other adaptable, spirited breeds that would suit your free-spirited lifestyle:

Most Compatible Cat Breeds for Capricorn

ocicat lying on a wood table in a kitchen A cross between the Abyssinian and Siamese, ocicats are a bit larger than typical house cats. It's not uncommon for males to reach 15 pounds. | Credit: real444 / Getty

If you celebrate your birthday between Dec. 22 and Jan. 19, you were born under cardinal earth sign Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, the planet of limitations, boundaries, discipline, commitment, and maturity. You want to appear confident and in control and aim to put your nose to the grindstone when it comes to just about every endeavor. After all, your ultimate goal is to get to the peak of the mountain like your symbol, the Sea Goat. The cat breed that would complement your pragmatic approach best: the ocicat, which is extremely active and intelligent, much like you.

Other go-getter breeds that would pair well with your industrious personality:

Most Compatible Cat Breeds for Aquarius

grey cornish rex cat with owner Credit: Jaroslaw Kurek / Shutterstock

If you celebrate your birthday between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18, you were born under the fixed air sign Aquarius, ruled by Uranus, which oversees rebellion, revolution, change, and electricity. You're future-minded, happiest when you're spending time with a team, group, or network of friends, and tend to strike out against convention, preferring to—as Fleetwood Mac once sang—go your own way. The cat that fits best with your outgoing, avant-garde personality: the Cornish rex, known for their eye-catching appearance and high-energy, playful personality, which makes them truly unique—just like you.

Other personable but independent breeds that you'll appreciate for their eccentric style:

Most Compatible Cat Breeds for Pisces

white Khao Manee outdoors, having one blue eye and one gold eye Khao Manees are active, playful, and smart cats. They can pick up training cues quickly and learn to walk on a harness. | Credit: naenaejung / Adobe Stock

If your birthday is between Feb. 19 and March 20, you were born under the mutable water sign Pisces, ruled by Neptune, the planet of spirituality, magic, and dreams. You're endlessly empathic, sensitive, emotional, artistic, and adore activities that allow you to escape from the real world into a dream world (like watching a film or diving into a creative project). The cat breed that would complement your personality is the Khao Manee, a magical and lucky cat that can inspire you with its confident, loyal, loving vibe.