What Your Cat's Zodiac Sign Tells You About Them

Whether they're a purrbox who's happiest in your lap or an independent kitty who prefers to curl up just out of reach, every cat owner quickly notes—and is likely entertained by—their cat's distinct personality. But as obvious as certain behaviors and characteristics might be, feline friends are, by nature, a bit more mysterious than their canine counterparts. That's why it can be helpful to take their zodiac sign into consideration. The language of the sky is generally used to boost self and societal understanding, but you might enjoy harnessing it to better understand your pet.

Like humans, you can look to your cat's birthday to pinpoint their sun sign, which gives intel on their core identity. (If you happen to know what time they were born, you can even go further and calculate a whole natal, or birth, chart for them.) If you adopted your cat, that exact birth date could be rather elusive, but there's usually astrological significance to their gotcha day as well, so fret not. And from there, you could pinpoint why they're so chatty (they're a Gemini, ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication!), daring (perhaps they were born under fiery Aries), or aloof (they're an intense Scorpio).

Here's what your cat's zodiac sign says about their personality.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

cat's zodiac sign: aries zodiac sign with a scottish fold cat Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Your fierce feline was born under the cardinal fire sign, which also happens to be the first sign of the zodiac. And because it's the first, it's also the "youngest" of the zodiac. Imagine a feisty, attention-seeking toddler, and you'll likely see overlap with the personality of your competitive Aries kitty. Ruled by Mars, the planet of action, they're go-getters who tend to have an abundance of energy (cue the zoomies!). And when they want something—be that their favorite kibble or for you to stop working and play with them—they'll get rather rambunctious (RIP, your favorite glass they just swatted off the counter) to get their way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

cat's zodiac sign: taurus zodiac sign with a snowshoe cat Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Born under the fixed earth sign Taurus, your kitty is likely sweet and calm. Taureans are known to do everything on their own watch and move through life with a chill ease, in part thanks to their ruling planet, beauty-loving Venus. This isn't a kitty who'll beg for hours of high-energy play. They'll be much more content dozing in the sun or happily gobbling up treats. And as a fixed (aka stubborn) sign, they're also super-attached to their favorites, so you'll want to ease them into a new wet food or wand toy when the old one goes missing.

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

cat zodiac signs: gemini zodiac sign with a maine coon cat Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Born under the mutable air sign Gemini, ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury, your fun-loving feline is likely super-social and quite vocal. From chirps to chatters and a plethora of different kinds of meows, once your kitty has found their voice, they'll use it to tell you exactly how they feel and what they want. It's also worth bearing in mind that Gemini is symbolized by the Twins, so it might feel like your cat has not just one but two personalities at times—perhaps they're super-loving one minute and aloof the next. But as a mutable sign, they'll likely be adaptable, warming up to new environments or people quicker than most cats.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

cat's zodiac signs: cancer zodiac sign with sphynx cat Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Born under the cardinal water sign Cancer, which is ruled by the emotional moon, your sweet feline is likely the definition of a Velcro cat. Sentimental, sensitive, and intuitive, Cancers adore cuddling, so your kitty likely loves sleeping and curling up with you any chance they get. They're also caregivers by nature, so you can guarantee that even if they're not technically an emotional support animal, they'll be right by your side, wrapping their tail around your leg whenever you're stressed or blue. Just watch out for the occasionally "crabby" mood in which they'll be apt to withdraw and nest in a quiet, remote spot like a closet or cabinet.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

cat's zodiac sign: leo zodiac sign with a devon rex cat Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Born under the fixed fire sign Leo, ruled by the vitality-bringing sun, your outgoing kitty loves attention. Whether they seem to light up anytime you shoot a TikTok of them showing off at playtime or they soak up all the attention bestowed upon them by visitors, they'll relish the spotlight as if they're the feline version of JLo or Kylie Jenner (both Leo ladies, of course). And associated with the fifth house of self-expression and fun, your little Lion is sure to be playful, lighthearted, and entertaining—all while exuding an air of regality. (Yep, this is the kitty who will positively rock a bejeweled or gold collar.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

cat's zodiac sign: virgo zodiac sign with a bengal cat Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Your helpful, heartfelt feline, born under the mutable earth sign Virgo, probably seems happiest when they're helping you out—even if that's just by hanging out with you while you cook, clean, or tackle other everyday tasks. Ruled by messenger Mercury, Virgos are also quite detail-oriented, so your kitty might have a thing for staring down the tiniest bugs on the windowsill or chirping at a bird you didn't even realize was within their view. And don't forget this sign's rep for cleanliness—most cats are fastidious about bathing themselves, but yours is especially so.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)

cat zodiac signs: libra zodiac sign with a persian cat Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

If your kitty was born under the Venus-ruled cardinal air sign Libra, chances are they're a social butterfly. Because Venus is the planet of beauty, anyone—or any cat—who claims Libra as their sign is bound to be quite pretty and likable, likely spurring plenty of gushing about how adorable, sweet, or cute they are. Libras, represented by the Scales, are also peacemakers who abhor any kind of conflict, so this feline will likely be particularly sensitive to loud noises (hey, fireworks) or any discord in your household. On the flip side, they'll be particularly pleased by pretty, cozy details like a heated cat bed.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 21)

cat's zodiac sign: scorpio zodiac sign with a ragdoll cat Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Born under the fixed water sign Scorpio, your kitty is no doubt absolutely magnetic but also a bit mysterious and sometimes aloof. Co-ruled by Mars, the planet of action, and Pluto, the planet of power, Scorpions are, in a word, intense, so when people meet your feline, they may be taken aback by just how striking they are. As one of the fixed bunch, your fur baby is quite attached to you and other family members and loathes change of any kind (yep, even more than the average cat).

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

cat's zodiac sign: sagittarius zodiac sign with a bombay cat Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

If your cat was born under the mutable fire sign Sagittarius, ruled by lucky Jupiter, they're sure to be an adventurous feline who's all about exploring uncharted terrain—whether that's by wearing a leash and actually hiking alongside you or simply scouring exciting new pockets of the backyard or hiding spots throughout your home. Bigger is always better, according to the Archer, so your cat is a major fan of begging for even more play, more treats, and more attention. And because their sign is known to be rather unfiltered, this is one kitty who will be anything but soft spoken.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

cat's zodiac signs: capricorn zodiac sign with an exotic shorthair cat Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Your diligent, loyal, down-to-earth feline was born under the cardinal earth sign Capricorn, ruled by serious Saturn. Capricorn is associated with hard work and pragmatism, so chances are your cat is a go-getter who relishes challenges and opts to work toward their goals slowly and steadily. For instance, they might enjoy being given their daily goodie in a treat puzzle. And your Sea Goat kitty will be especially appreciative of lots of praise and rewards, especially when they've done their "work," whether that's using their scratching post or serving as pest control for the occasional spider.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

cat's zodiac sign: aquarius zodiac sign with a siamese cat Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Born under the fixed air sign Aquarius, which is associated with the eleventh house of networking and friendship, your kitty likely loves being part of a pack. Whether you have visitors over for a house party or are simply gathering with loved ones, they'll love hanging around and being social with just about everyone, even people they're not necessarily familiar with. And because Aquarians tend to strike out against convention, your Water Bearer cat might exhibit the occasional quirky, eyebrow-raising behavior like jumping in the shower or get excess energy out with the feline version of parkour aka "pawkour."

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

cat's zodiac sign: pisces zodiac sign with a cornish rex cat Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong