The September 2022 Horoscope for Your Water Sign Cat

Astrology can be an incredibly helpful tool with a variety of applications, from understanding self-awareness to pinpointing compatibility. Though astrology is typically used to understand ourselves, why not use it to help us understand more about our feline friends, too?

After figuring out your cat's zodiac sign using either their birthday or adoption day, you could get a better sense of why they're such cuddle bugs (they're a heartfelt Cancer), a little bit mysterious (perhaps they were born under intense Scorpio), or deeply empathic (they're a psychic Pisces).

Here, what you can expect for felines born under an air sign—that's Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces—this September, according to their horoscope.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Your caring, loving Cancer feline is generally pretty content to curl up on top of you—in your lap or even on your chest or near your head—and doze the days away, but with the sun moving through their communication zone, they could be a bit more energetic and vocal lately. Cancer is one of the go-getter cardinal signs after all (the others are Aries, Libra, and Capricorn), and this is a month in which your cat will be telling you exactly what they want.

And around Sept. 10, when the full moon is in their adventure zone, they may decide it's time to get out of their tried-and-true comfort zone by playing a fun new game with you or trying a different type of wet or dry food. Don't forget—Cancers are foodies, so your cat likely enjoys trying new flavors more often than other signs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

For the first half of the month, the sun will be moving through your generally reserved Scorpio kitty's friendship zone, inspiring them to be more social than usual. If you have guests or visitors over, they'll be more apt to hang around and possibly even accept pets from strangers, which is likely out of character for them! But around Sept. 10, the full moon lights up their home zone, so they'll be extra sensitive and perhaps even clingy.

So know that if you head out of town for Labor Day weekend, and they're on top of you even more than usual upon your return, they missed you—and it's the moon's energy at play. Also be aware that Mercury's retrograde kicks off in their spirituality zone from Sept. 9 to 23, which might cause them to be even more intuitive than usual. They'll pick up on your every mood!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The sun is moving through your kitty's seventh house of partnership for the first half of the month, so they're sure to be fans of one-on-one activities even more than usual. Whether they're lounging on the kitchen floor while you make your morning coffee or you're syncing up your dinner with their regular feeding, your empathic cat will be thrilled to be enjoying everyday routines in tandem with you.