The September 2022 Horoscope for Your Earth Sign Cat

Just as you can do for yourself or a loved one, you can look to your cat's birthdate to determine their sun sign, which speaks to their core identity. (If you happen to know what time they were born, you could even go a little deeper and cast a whole natal, or birth, chart for them.) Because it's tough to know the exact birthdate of a rescue, rest assured that there's astrological significance to their adoption day as well, so feel free to use that when interpreting your kitty's zodiac sign.

From there, you could get a better sense of why they're kind of a foodie (they're a luxury-loving Taurus), eager to please and help you however they can (they're a service-oriented Virgo), or quite serious (they're an old soul Capricorn).

Here's what you can expect for felines born under an earth sign—that's Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn—this September, according to their horoscope.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your chill Taurus kitty is generally a calm, grounded homebody, but now that the sun is moving through their fun and self-expression zone, they might be a bit more active—and even vocal, especially when it comes to telling you how much they care, perhaps with happy meows when you walk in the door or sweet purrs during petting sessions.

Venus, which is Taurus' ruling planet, will move through this same zone from Sept. 5 to 29, amplifying this mushy vibe. And while messenger Mercury moves backward through their health zone from Sept. 9 to 23, you might find they've taken to lying in that one sun spot or gravitating to a particular treat they haven't enjoyed in months. What's old is new and beloved again.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

As the sun moves through their sign for the first half of September, your loving Virgo kitty's birthday season continues! Showering them with treats and affection will undoubtedly translate to sweet memories and a well-behaved kitty pretty much all month because Venus is moving through their sign from Sept. 5 to 29 as well. Around Sept. 10, the full moon in their partnership zone could cause your kitty to act particularly attached to their favorite family member or bonded fur sibling, so you may want to prioritize one-on-one time.

While Mercury, their ruling planet, moves backward through their sign from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, your Virgoan feline may feel a bit misunderstood at times. Tuning into the details (perhaps their favorite catnip-filled toy is MIA, and it needs to be retrieved) can help them feel more centered.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 21)

While the sun moves through your Capricorn kitty's adventure zone for the first half of the month, they're up for thrilling, unusual experiences. This is the time of year to try that harness and leash or get a new toy that encourages rambunctious play.