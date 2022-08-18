Just as you can do for yourself or a loved one, you can look to your cat's birthdate to determine their sun sign, which speaks to their core identity. (If you happen to know what time they were born, you could even go a little deeper and cast a whole natal, or birth, chart for them.) Because it's tough to know the exact birthdate of a rescue, rest assured that there's astrological significance to a gotcha day as well, so you could consider that as well.

From there, you could get a better sense of why they're so friendly (they're a social Libra), more talkative than the average cat (perhaps they were born under communicative Gemini), or a little bit quirky (they're an unconventional Aquarius).

That said, cats can be affected by planetary shifts just like humans (hello, have you ever seen the way they act around a full moon?), so it can help to look to astrology to get a better sense of what's coming down the pike for your cat. Here, what you can expect for felines born under an air sign—that's Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius—this September, according to their horoscope.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your super communicative, social cat could be more of a love bug lately, thanks to the sun moving through their home zone for the first half of the month—and sweet Venus, the planet of relationships, there from Sept. 5 to 29. But watch out for eyebrow-raising, possibly regressive behaviors that have you wondering if you've turned the calendar back a few months—or longer!—while their ruling planet, messenger Mercury, is in retrograde in their fun and self-expression zone from Sept. 9 to 23.

Perhaps they've been pretty chill in the evenings and are suddenly climbing the walls or have found a new way to meow you awake on the weekends. Take heart that this won't last forever. From Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, as Mercury backs up into their family sector, spending more time with you and loved ones boosts inner peace.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You may notice your social butterfly feline is a bit more withdrawn and sleepy during the first half of the month, thanks to the sun moving through their spirituality and dreams zone. Their ruling planet, Venus, which oversees relationships, will be there, too, from Sept. 5 to 29. As if that wasn't enough, Mercury, the planet of communication, will be in retrograde there from Sept. 9 to 23. Just know they're resting and recharging so they can step into their birthday season with extra charming, lively energy!

Make sure their napping zones are extra serene, and when you head out to the office or on errands, offer them a cozy piece of clothing to curl up on, as it'll help them feel close to you. Around Sept. 10, the full moon in their health zone could mark their annual vet visit or another opportunity to check up on their well-being.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

While the sun moves through your typically aloof Aquarius feline's emotional bonds sector for the first half of the month, they might be craving more closeness to you and/or a sibling. You might find them curled up with their favorite toy or bonded buddy or be surprised that they're cuddling up to you on the couch or in bed when they're usually happiest planting in a distant corner. But it's not all downtime and deep emotional territory for your kitty this September.