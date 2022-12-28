One of these peaceful pals could be your next BFF.

Chill and kitty don't always go hand-in-hand, especially if you opt for a kitten rather than a full-grown cat. But fiery felines aren't the right pet for every household. When that's the case, you'll want to consider the calmest cat breeds for your chill home.

Like every cat lover, Annette Louviere, DVM at Wisdom Health Genetics, knows that "it's easy to fall for the first cat you see." But when you're visiting the shelter or chatting with a breeder, spotting your perfect peaceful pal could take some one-on-one visitation time and questions about the cat's socialization and life experiences.

"Certain cat breeds have been bred to display predictable personalities," Louviere says. "Although, true to a cat's nature, not all individuals of a particular breed will always fit this mold." She adds that the most lovable lap cats are socialized from a young age and introduced to new stimuli early on.

From sweet-tempered Siberians to purring Persians, we've rounded up ten laid-back loafs sure to fit your lifestyle.

Siberian

white siberian cat lying in grass Though Siberian cats are considered "hypoallergenic," there's no such a thing as a cat that's 100-percent allergen-proof. If you have allergies, spend time with a Siberian before bringing a kitten home. | Credit: ruus / Adobe Stock

The social Siberian is a personal favorite of Louviere—she's been the proud pet parent to two! They're lovable, eager to cuddle, and will happily befriend other four-legged members of the family, too. Pure-bred Siberian cats cost a pretty penny since they're fairly rare in the U.S., but can you really put a price on love? You might get lucky and find one at your local shelter, too.

Ragdoll

woman holding her ragdoll cat with bright blue eyes Ragdolls love being held so much, they get their name from their tendency to flop over in their owner's arms. | Credit: Nataša Kogoj / Getty

Speaking of stealing your heart—spend some time with this blue-eyed cutie and you've made a friend for life. The ragdoll's namesake is melting into your arms when being picked up, kind of like a ragdoll toy. It's worth noting that the ragdoll breed is Lindsay Butzer's, DVM and PetMeds partner, number one pick when it comes to the calmest cat breeds. "Ragdolls are a lazy and docile cat breed who aren't good hunters," she lovingly says.

Persian

grey and white Persian cat laying on a white bed Credit: ANURAK PONGPATIMET / Shutterstock

"A calm cat will usually be a friendly cat who likes to be pet and purrs immediately when given pets under the chin," Butzer says. And more often than not, Persian cats fill the bill. Their grooming needs are not for the faint of heart, but you'll be rewarded with the cutest smooshy-faced lap cat anyone could ask for.

Himalayan

himalayan; calmest cat breed Credit: Robert Hainer / Adobe Stock

Himalayans are a perfect combo of the sweet-natured Persian and spunky Siamese. Their best days are spent in their favorite human's lap but also enjoy time spent chasing their favorite wand toy. Plus, these long-haired floofs are downright gorgeous. Their fame point markings and striking blue eyes make them one eye-catching breed.

Scottish Fold

cute scottish fold kitten lying on the floor with her tongue out The sweet Scottish fold is a social and affectionate cat who loves curling up next to her favorite humans. | Credit: Nico De Pasquale Photography / Getty

Known for their folded ears and cubby faces that give them an owl-like look, the charming Scottish fold can melt the heart of just about anyone. "They're even-tempered but can be more energetic than the average lap cat," Louviere says. They love deeply and might even take a special shine to their favorite human but aren't overly demanding or needy.

British Shorthair

Girl cuddles grey British Shorthair on shoulder Credit: Aleksandra Pavlova / Getty

Louviere says this breed is specially bred for their silky-smooth looks and gentle nature. (But remember, genetics are only part of the calm kitty equation). They can be a little shy. So, socialization as a kitten plays a big role in helping your British shorthair become a well-rounded cat.

Burmilla

Burmilla Cat laying on the floor Burmilla cats can be a few different colors but all have shining, silver-tipped coats. | Credit: SynchR / Getty

Another part Persian pal, the Burmilla is an adorable cross between chinchilla Persians and Burmese cats. They have a lot of love to give, which is no surprise given their equally loving cousins. Their black-rimmed shocking green eyes and silky coat are said to make this cutie look like she's dolled up for a night out, but we guarantee she'd rather spend the evening curling up on the couch.

RagaMuffin

man holding his ragamuffin cat over his shoulder A RagaMuffin won't complain about being picked up. In fact, these cats are known for going limp in their owner's arms. | Credit: Stephanie / Adobe Stock

Yes, they're as cute as their name implies. RagaMuffins grow to be fairly large, with male cats reaching up to 20 pounds—which means an impressive amount of fuzzy fur to snuggle up with. Even though they have loads of fur, it's super soft and doesn't easily mat when brushed regularly (once or twice a week with do).

Birman

birman lying on a bed with woman Birman coats can be a few different colors, but the cats' eyes are always a striking blue and their four paws are pure white. | Credit: StockPhotoPro / Adobe Stock

A quick peek at their history hints that Birman cats are the chillest of felines. It's said that their bond with humans began centuries ago, as trusty companions to temple monks. This Velcro kitty loves following her beloved humans from room to room, showering them with affection. And she'd prefer if she wasn't left alone often.

American Shorthair

multicolored american shorthair lying down American shorthairs can have coats in essentially any color and pattern, but the breed is defined by its broad and muscular body. | Credit: tramp51 / Adobe Stock