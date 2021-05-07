"Even though black coloration was favored by the prehistoric humans who first domesticated dogs, those with black coats are more likely to be unfairly assumed to be unfriendly and undesirable," Myers says. "As a result, they tend to spend a longer time in shelters awaiting adoption. Also, quite sadly, they end up being over-represented in the population of dogs who are euthanized when they fail to be adopted out." This is referred to as Black Dog Syndrome, and why National Black Dog Day is celebrated every October 1.