Ignore the Superstitions! 9 Black Cat Breeds that Make Great Pets

Despite their consistent coloration, there's more variety among black cat breeds than you might think. Learn more by reading about nine of them.

Inky and mysterious, black cats have long been the stars of stories, screen, and superstition. While modern American culture most often associates black cats with bad luck or other dark arts, lots of worldwide cultures consider black cat breeds quite the opposite. In Japanese culture, a black cat crossing your path is a good omen. In historical England, black cats were given as wedding presents to bring good luck to the bride. And in Norse mythology Freya—the goddess of love, fertility, and beauty—rode a chariot pulled by two black cats.

While black cats share dramatic looks based on their sable coats and golden or green eyes, all black cat breeds are definitely not all the same. In fact, The Cat Fanciers' Association recognizes 23 breeds of cats that can have solid black coats. Among them, there are long-haired black cat breeds, short-tailed black cat breeds, and even hairless breeds.

Each breed is, of course, known for its own quirks and characteristics that go beyond that common coat color, says Teresa Keiger, who is an all-breed judge with The Cat Fanciers' Association, as well as the organization's creative director. "Remember, black is just one of several colors and patterns. It really has nothing to do with personality or anything," Keiger says. "The 23 different breeds have 23 different temperaments."

Read on to learn about nine breeds whose colorations often include black, and the different demeanors of each.