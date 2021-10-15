10 Stunning Black and White Dog Breeds That'll Make You Say "Wow!"

Far from monochrome, black and white things make a bold statement. Consider piano keys. Crossword puzzles. Pandas. It's a classic combination that is anything but basic, and black and white dog breeds are no exception.

Jo Myers, DVM, of Salida, Colo. is a telehealth practitioner on Vetster. She says while black and white dogs might share coat colors, they're all distinctive individuals. "For example, the beloved Boston terrier has the personality of a court jester, while a border collie is smart enough to work as a canine contractor and wire your house to code," she says.

So after you're finished cooing over the beautiful black and white dog pictures below, you may feel that familiar tug of the heartstrings that makes you want to bring one home for yourself. Just be sure to take time to research each breed and its special characteristics to see which one best fits your lifestyle, because no black and white dog breed is quite like the other!

Most Popular Black and White Dog Breeds

Whether you desire a snuggly toy pup who considers your lap the top nap spot or a gargantuan BFF (best furry friend!) who garners second glances at the dog park, this selection of black and white dogs will have you begging for more.

Boston Terrier

black and white boston terrier Credit: Michael Lienau / EyeEm / Getty

Known as the "American Gentleman," the Boston terrier is an impish charmer who's totally dapper in his tuxedo coat. "This delightful breed lives for your companionship and loves nothing more than to play," Myers says. As a small black and white dog, creative tricks channel his oodles of smarts and peppy energy quite well—check out this guy rollin' with his cat pal on a scooter! Generally healthy and easy to groom, you can expect the Boston terrier to be your best bud for 11–15 years.

Border Collie

Profile shot of border collie outdoors near grassy field Credit: Ocskay Mark / Adobe Stock

Truly one of the most astounding doggie athletes around, you've got to have your wits about you if you fancy a border collie. They rank high on many lists: smartest dog breeds, top cattle dogs, best dogs for active people … you get the idea. Not only do border collies want a job to do, they must have one, and inquire with an intense gaze to know what's next. So if you have space to roam and the energy to train them, they'll amaze you with their abilities, then nestle in for rewarding pats.

Dalmatian

Dalmatian standing in grass Credit: Matty Anderson / EyeEm / Getty

A Dalmatian is an obvious standout for a sweet and lovely white dog with black spots, but she's also quite a historic breed. Likely originating in the Austrian province of Dalmatia, they traveled with ancient Romani people across Africa, Asia, and Europe. 'Dals' were also carriage guardian dogs and of course, firefighters' best friends, but now earn high marks as family pets. Help them overcome timidness with new people and situations through lots of socialization opportunities in puppyhood.

French Bulldog

French bulldog wearing a harness sitting in her owner's lap outside in the grass Credit: ClarkandCompany / Getty

Newfoundland

white and black newfoundland near white flowers Credit: vkarlov / Adobe Stock

If you wished as a child that your teddy bear was life-size, maybe a Newfoundland is the perfect pooch pal. But know this: as a mountain breed, he's going to be a big black and white dog and an anchor on the family couch—about 200 pounds of snuggable fluff. Myers says "these dogs have legendary swimming skills, with thick, long coats that are easier to grab onto if you need assistance to shore." If you want to learn more about their exploits, she recommends the book Newfies to the Rescue: Tales of the Newfoundland Dog.

Siberian Husky

black and white siberian husky on leash with owner Credit: Daniel Tadevosyan / Getty

Some dogs bark, and that's just what they're designed to do. Siberian huskies, on the other hand, express their extreme pleasure (or displeasure) with a distinctive "aahhwwooo" howl, and will even howl along with passing sirens. It's their nature to be quite vocal, as that's how these pack animals learned to connect across the frozen tundra. Energetic and full of surprises, it's hard not to love the spark and spirit of a husky, and there's no better winter playmate for sledding, skiing, or other snowy frolics!

Harlequin Great Dane

black and white harlequin great dane lying in grass Credit: Sonja Birkelbach / Adobe Stock

What first comes to mind when you think of Great Danes? HUGS! Full doggie body hugs! Rarely has the term 'gentle giant' applied more than when describing this social and cuddly canine leader of the household. They love humans and other animals equally (even cats, if properly introduced early on) and have a Zen-like balance to activity and leisure—a little of each day is good enough. Myers says large dogs like Great Danes do require more care and expense, though, so be sure to consult a veterinarian before bringing one into your family so you fully understand this doggo's unique needs.

Portuguese Water Dog

Portuguese Water Dog standing in the grass Be prepared to break out your brush! Portuguese water dogs need almost daily grooming to keep their waves and curls from matting. | Credit: Zottelhund / Adobe Stock

A favorite of fishing professionals and presidents, the affectionate and family-oriented Portuguese water dog hates being bored. Keep a fresh stock of mentally-stimulating toys at the ready, and schedule at least an hour (yes, really!) of daily exercise. As excellent swimmers, these active overachievers are perfect for dock diving and agility competitions. This black and white long-haired dog has curly fur that will bush out in an instant (it never stops growing!) without consistent grooming every six–to–eight weeks.

RELATED: 12 Water Dogs That Will Splish and Splash Their Way Into Your Heart

Japanese Chin

Japanese chin stands in grass and licks nose With their long, silky fur and smooshed faces, Japanese chin are regal little dogs. In fact, they were once exclusive gifts to nobility. | Credit: Dogs / Adobe Stock

If you want a small black and white fluffy dog who appreciates the finer things in life (stylish collars, anyone?) pick up a Japanese chin and your heart will certainly skip a beat. Barely 10 pounds, this pooch provided companionship for ancient nobility, so she's sweet on seniors, apartment dwellers, and any other mature person who likes to cozy up with a soft pup friend. Polite but entertaining, they're a little more cat-like than most dogs, content to be admired.

Bernedoodle

Black, tan, and white Berenedoodle laying in grass These social pups shouldn't be left alone for extended periods of time. A lonely Bernedoodle can develop undesirable behaviors to keep herself entertained and just might dig up your yard. | Credit: Reconciliation / Shutterstock