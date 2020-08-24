9 Beautiful Black-and-White Cat Breeds

Every day can be a fancy affair when you have a black-and-white cat. Who doesn't love a feline dressed in his finest tuxedo look? Maybe you're drawn to these two-tone beauties because they match the tight color palette of your farmhouse-style decor. Maybe it's the potential for fabulously descriptive names that makes you want one (Bandit? Barcode? James Bond?).

If you're hoping to add a black-and-white cat to your family, there are plenty of breeds to choose from. They can come in a variety of sizes, personalities, and patterns—ranging from the elegant tabby stripe to a cute, bicolor magpie cat. Read on to see which black-and-white cat breeds are best suited to you.

Maine Coon

Maine coon cats are the largest domestic cat breed, and they're known for their long, shaggy fur and bushy tails. These fluffy felines are very sweet and social with humans. Their fur commonly appears in bicolor black-and-white or tabby, but also in brown and shades of ginger. Their vibrant eyes range from blue to green and gold.

Cornish rexes are little curly-haired explorers. Giving them lots of toys will help keep these playful kitties from becoming bored.

Cornish Rex

The playful Cornish rex has a distinctive appearance (you can't miss those large eyes, bat-like ears, and curly short hair) and loves to climb and sprint. But it's not all playtime; they tend to enjoy the company of their humans too. They're found in a variety of colors, including combinations of black-and-white, all-white, all-black, orange, brown, and gray. And that signature curly hair often has a variety of patterns and markings.

Manx

This friendly, tailless kitty can have either long or short hair and is found in a variety of colors and patterns, including the classic tuxedo look. Manx are very smart, often picking up on tricks and playing fetch. And they enjoy following their humans around the house as much as snuggling up next to you on the sofa. These cats require a lot of attention and shouldn't be left alone for long periods at a time.

Oriental Shorthair

This elegant, distinctive cat has a sleek body with large ears and almond eyes. You can find them in many colors, including shades of white, black, cream, ginger, and brown, with a variety of patterns and markings. Oriental shorthair cats form strong bonds with their owners and enjoy lots of affection.

Persians are an easy cat to clicker train. You can teach them tricks like high-five and fetch, and to follow basic rules—like that your couch isn't a scratching post.

Persian

It's easy to spot a Persian, with their round faces and gorgeous long hair. They're usually friendly, and enjoy sunbathing throughout the day—the perfect activity for a cat with a Hollywood history (Marilyn Monroe owned a Persian named Mitsou). Persian cats come in many colors, like white, gray, orange, brown—and of course, the classic piebald black and white.

Scottish Fold

Scottish fold cats are incredibly smart and enjoy playing with challenging toys that involve figuring out a certain task. They prefer hanging out with humans, so they shouldn't be left alone for too long. Their name comes from their signature folded ears, which lie close to their head. These cute cats have medium to long hair, and come in a variety of colors, including magpie, white, black, red, and cream.

Siberian

Siberian cats tend to have semi-long hair and are fairly large, weighing between 8 and 17 pounds. They're friendly and very affectionate, and will likely follow you around the house, climbing into your lap when you settle into a chair. This active breed enjoys playing fetch and learning tricks, and climbing to a high point in the room for a good perch.

If you leave your Turkish van alone for more than a couple of hours, make sure he has interactive toys and scratchers to keep himself busy. A window seat for watching squirrels would be fun, too!

Turkish Van

Turkish van cats are beloved for their sturdy build, playful, active nature and for being one of the relatively rare breeds of cat that has an affinity for water. Their name comes from the "van pattern" of their coloration: an all-white body with different color spots (including black) on their heads and a solid-color tail of the same color. This cat is super-smart and will play fetch or even learn to walk on a leash. While affectionate, they are not usually lap cats.

Munchkin