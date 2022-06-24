From the Boston terrier to the cockapoo, these spritely and affectionate pups add extra goodness to your homey lifestyle and will become your kids’ special pals.

family together outdoors holding a miniature poodle, one of the best small family dogs to own

As a parent, few things are better in life than hearing your children laughing and scampering about with their little furry friend. Studies suggest dogs pay close attention to the humans in their household and as a result, kids are quite capable of training them.

How To Choose the Best Small Breed Family Dog

Before adding a small dog breed to your home, make sure your children are old enough to treat and handle the dog respectfully. "Little dogs can be tough, no doubt, but they shouldn't have to accept rough handling or be put at risk by toddlers whose coordination may not be good enough yet to allow them to step carefully," Fear Free's Kim Campbell Thornton, FFCP, tells Daily Paws.

She also recommends that if you're not adopting a dog from a shelter, meet with several breeders and be honest with them about what you're looking for in a dog and what your family life is like. "Let them guide your choice," she adds. "They know their puppies and can help you choose the one that will fit best with your family and lifestyle."

As you scan the options below for the best small family dogs, you'll notice every one is a perfect 10 on the adorableness scale!

Bichon Frise

Young Black brother and sister cuddle with white small curly-haired dog on floor Credit: NoSystem Images / Getty

Beneath the floof of a bichon frise (pronounced BEE-shon free-ZAY) beats a heart of gold and a cunning mind. A fan favorite at dog shows, the bichon is also an ancient breed from islands in the Mediterranean, where their silly antics took center stage in both royal courts and circus tents as far back as the 1300s. So endearing, they pick up on tricks quickly and offer a double bonus of not shedding much.

Havanese

girl hugging havenese dog on her deck, one of the best small family dogs to own Credit: Elva Etienne / Getty

Even though they're named after their place of prominence in Havana, Cuba, the energetic Havanese is actually a cousin of the bichon. And talk about a performer! This clever pupper with the bouncy step responds so well to positive reinforcement training that—get this—some have learned to herd chickens and ducks! In addition to being a lively family buddy, a Havanese is also a great dog breed for retirees.



Shih Tzu

shih tzu kissing woman who is laying on the floor at home Credit: Violeta Stoimenova / Getty

Look up "lap dog" in the dictionary, and there sits a shih tzu! Once known as "under the table" dogs in China 1,000 years ago, they really aren't supposed to do much of anything but be gentle, cuddlesome sweethearts who expect all, yes, all, of your attention. Surprisingly, they didn't arrive in the U.S. until the 1950s. Now pet parents who want a child-friendly dog can't get enough of this fluffy playmate.

Boston Terrier

French Bulldog laying in girl's lap outside in chaise lawn chair Credit: gollykim / Getty

Known as the "American Gentleman," a dapper and bright Boston terrier is also a total goofball! Considered one of the most popular and best small family dogs, they positively love to play. However, as a brachycephalic breed (flat-faced), they actually don't require a lot of exercise. Chasing balls, dodging sprinklers, and showing off for treats makes daily life simply a delight.

Schipperke

Three schipperke dogs outside with a red fence Credit: Aler / Adobe Stock

And the congeniality award goes to … the spunky schipperke! This bouncy Belgian wonder fits right into the groove of an active family with a sparky personality that lights up even more in the company of children, other dogs, and even cats once officially introduced. Here's a pup who benefits from regular socialization and daily vigorous exercise so you know how to channel all his energy. Build him an agility course and you'll be endlessly entertained.

Miniature Schnauzer

miniature schnauzer sitting in their owners lap looking at the camera Credit: Cavan Images / Getty

Another perfect pooch for the pack on the go is the miniature schnauzer. A native of Germany, they used their fuzzy snoot to root out vermin, so with that kind of intelligence and pluck, just imagine how this tenacious terrier will take to tricks! They're a "Velcro dog" and eager to follow you around and be first on the scene for a new adventure. They're a bit more barky than most pups, though, so work with a behaviorist to understand what they're trying to tell you and how to control it.

Miniature Poodle

If someone in your household has dog allergies but still longs for an intelligent, athletic canine friend, the snuggable miniature poodle might be the answer. As the poster pup for being nearly hypoallergenic (no breed is completely), they're one of the best-behaved small dogs and super easy to train not only for fun, but also for purpose. Since they're such sensitive sweeties, they do prefer a more mellow living environment, so keep that in mind.

Bolognese Dog

closeup of a bolognese dog wearing a blue shirt Credit: simpleBE / Shutterstock

Campbell Thornton says Bolognese dogs are smart, comical, and curious, and they want nothing more than to spend time with their people, doing whatever they're doing! Also known as "Bolos," these precious little snowballs were coveted companions among European nobility as far back as the Renaissance. However, they're surprisingly ruff 'n tumble, always ready for a hike or romping in the backyard.

Cockapoo

cockapoo, on of the best small family dogs, laying on the kitchen floor while her family eats dinner behind her Credit: Schryver Photography / Getty

Add one part poodle to one part cocker spaniel and this equals the tender-hearted cockapoo. Considered one of the most popular hybrid breeds in the U.S., they're a lovable, happy-go-lucky doggo who's never met a stranger. As such, they don't like being alone for long, and might develop separation anxiety without proper training (always best to consult a trainer or behaviorist!). Fortunately, they're eager to play and explore with abandon, becoming your true canine pal.

Coton de Tulear

coton de tulear dog with her head on owners shoulder next to a lake Credit: Max Bailen / Getty

Another former royal favorite, this time from Africa, is the Coton de Tulear. Pronounced "ko-tawn day too-lee-are," this perky puff of fluff gets her name from the French word for cotton as well as the Madagascan port of Tulear. Quite the people-pleaser, training with treats works well with this quick-witted pooch, who's also a top travel companion. Campbell Thornton says as an added bonus, cotons aren't yappy, although they'll sound the alarm in the event of anything out of the ordinary.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

cavalier king charles spaniel with his tongue out Credit: Grisha Bruev / Shutterstock

Honored in paintings over the centuries and beloved by kings and queens, the Cavalier King Charles spaniel is also completely content in your home, especially if they can nestle right beside you pretty much all day long! Alert, friendly, and kind, they can switch between being furry comfort or a rousing game of fetch in an instant! All creatures in the house, human and otherwise, will love this calm family dog.

Toy Fox Terrier

Toy fox terrier plays tug of war in grass with purple and yellow rope Credit: Sarit Richerson / Shutterstock