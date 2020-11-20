12 Great Dogs Who Make Instant Playmates for Kids

While no dog is technically hypoallergenic, some are less likely to cause a reaction to dander or hair. The soft-coated wheaten terrier is a fun-loving and energetic pup that doesn’t shed. But the breed’s silky, wavy mane does need a good brushing a couple of times a week. Wheatens are a bouncy, active breed. They’re ideal for keeping up with older kids who can’t sit still—but not so great for a home with tykes who can get knocked over by excited wheatens.