12 Great Dogs Who Make Instant Playmates for Kids

Discover the pup who will claim your kiddo’s heart, lick away their tears, and help wear them out (thank goodness!)
By Kristi Valentini
November 20, 2020

  • Golden Retriever

    Golden retrievers are smart, loyal dogs that are ideal family companions. With their gentle nature, shining coats, and charming smiles, they are considered one of the most popular breeds in America. Learn more about living with these people-pleasing pups.
    By Katie Mills Giorgio

  • Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

    Tiny, noble, and extremely friendly, the Cavalier King Charles spaniel has become one of the most popular breeds in the world due to its ability to fit into any living situation.
    By Chad Taylor

  • Newfoundland

    Few dogs fit the description of majestic but gentle giants as well as the loving, sweet, and mild-tempered Newfoundland. Easy-going with children and protective of their families, learn why they’re devoted pets.
    By Tracey L. Kelley

  • Pug

    Pugs are known for their squishy faces and their charming demeanor. A bit mischievous but beloved by owners, this breed is ideal for laid-back homes and those who like to dote on their pet. Here’s what you need to know about living with pugs.
    By Katie Mills Giorgio

  • Irish Setter (Red Setter)

    Red Irish setters are some of the best family dogs around. Famously well-tempered, Irish setters make great, loyal companions for adults, while being gentle and energetic enough to be excellent playmates for children, too.
    By Chad Taylor

  • Collie

    Collies are gentle, loyal dogs who get along well with kids and other animals. Learn more about living with collies.
    By Sonja Swanson

  • Beagle

    Beagles are gentle, fun-loving hounds who require plenty of exercise and companionship with their owners. Learn more about living with beagles.
    By Abby Gilman

  • Bulldog (English Bulldog or British Bulldog)

    Found in schools and businesses all across the country, the bulldog is a worldwide symbol for tenacity. They are courageous, but also incredibly gentle, and they have a special fondness for children. Learn more about the timeless bulldog here.
    By Sierra Burgos

  • Boxer

    Muscular, athletic boxers are fun, cuddly, loyal dogs that love being part of an active family. They thrive in social environments and are powerful protectors. Learn whether these playful pups are the right fit for your lifestyle.
    By Tracey L. Kelley

Growing up with a pup is a fantastic experience. Dogs that are good with kids make wonderful built-in buddies for their human companions (big and small). They're more than willing to romp around the yard, play dress-up, and at night, help scare away the boogeyman from under the bed. 

The key to having a pooch the whole family adores is to pick the right one. Some dog breeds are naturally better when it comes to palling around with kids. Whether the dog is small or big doesn’t make as much of a difference as their temperament. 

Dogs that are easygoing, playful but calm, and tolerant of little hands poking and pulling are best for families with children. Check out these good dog breeds for kids to find your family’s match.

Credit: Bigandt_Photography / Getty

1. Overall Best Dog for Families With Kids: Golden Retriever

Consistently ranked among the most popular dogs in the U.S., golden retrievers are great dogs for families with kids. They’re people pleasers who are up for fun whenever and wherever—this breed is just as happy playing fetch as they are going for a swim. A golden’s go-with-the-flow attitude, friendly personality, and patience with children make the breed the overall best family dog.

Credit: Bigandt.com / Shutterstock

2. Best Small Dog for Kids: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

When you think about the Cavalier King Charles spaniel, think small, sweet cuddlebug. This affectionate breed is happiest when he’s an integral part of the family, from curling up to watch morning cartoons to going on road trips to chasing balls outside. Cavaliers were bred to be companion dogs and they do well when they can be with their families all day long.

Credit: Dyrefotografi.dk / Adobe Stock

3. Best Big Dog for Kids: Newfoundland

Because of their massive size (up to 150 pounds!), Newfoundlands can seem intimidating. But inside, these giants have a heart of pure gold. They’re mild-mannered, mellow sidekicks who would do anything for the ones they love. Nicknamed “nanny dog,” these big boys are good at watching over their brood and don’t need a ton of exercise. A leisurely walk or some playtime with the kids is enough.

Credit: Karanik Yimpat / EyeEm / Getty

4. Good Dogs That Are Gentle With Babies: Pug

Pugs are quiet and happy to chill for hours—two qualities any new parent will appreciate! A friend to all, pugs were made to be companions to Chinese emperors and they still enjoy their role as royal lapdog and court jester. But don’t worry, even if your pug gets a little jealous of your family’s new addition, he’s more likely to sulk than to snap.

Credit: Moazzam Ali Brohi / Getty

5. Best Dog for Kids Who Like to Play Outside: Irish Setter

A love of adventure combined with their sweet nature make Irish setters perfect companions for outdoorsy families. This stunning breed has puppylike enthusiasm well into adulthood, which means they need lots of exercise to get all that energy out. If you want a pooch that has the stamina for hiking, swimming, and long runs, an Irish setter might be the right dog for you.

Credit: 关心 / Getty

6. Smartest Dog for Your Kid Genius: Collie

Collies serve as the poster-child breed of smart dogs thanks to the classic TV show Lassie. Super loving and loyal too, collies are experts at reading your body language and are naturally gentle with tots. Pair this brainy dog with a kiddo who's into teaching tricks and they’ll both be entertained for hours!

Credit: alaskla / Getty

7. Best Hound Dog Breed for Kids: Beagle

With cute floppy ears and pleading eyes you can’t resist, beagles have long been a favorite of American families. This hound breed is small but sturdy, spunky, and a ready playmate for kids that know how to be gentle with dogs—beagles may react to tail tugs and ear pulls. Beagles were bred to hunt in packs and still crave companionship. So they’re best with families that are often home or happy to take their pups on adventures.

Credit: liliya kulianionak / Adobe Stock

8. Best Dog Breed for Kids That Also Love Cats: English Bulldog

English bulldogs look tough, but they’re actually big mushballs on the inside. The breed is known for its special fondness for kids and getting along great with other pets, including cats. Perhaps it’s their calm and friendly demeanor or the fact that they just can’t muster the energy to fight with anyone—English bulldogs are notoriously laid-back. These couch potatoes don’t need more than a daily walk around the block or a fun game with their people.

Credit: Ryan Murphy / Getty

9. Best Dog for Energetic Kids: Boxer

There’s no doubt that boxers are athletes. Just one look at their muscular frame and you can tell that this breed was born to move. But what might surprise you is that while they’re definitely energetic, boxers are social butterflies, too. They never tire of companionship and want to be where the action is, which is usually wherever kids are. Boxers are clownish sweethearts that win many families over.

Credit: Dogs / Adobe Stock

10. Cutest Kid-Friendly Dog: Fawn Colored Brittany Basset (Basset Fauve de Bretagne)

Do scruffy dogs make your heart melt? Then you’ll be quick to fall in love with the fawn-colored Brittany basset (also called the Basset Fauve de Bretagne). A medium-sized breed, the Brittany basset has scrappy good looks and a friendly, playful personality that pairs well with kids. The bonus: Their wiry hair repels dirt and doesn’t mat, though a weekly brushing is still a good idea.

Credit: LottaVess / Getty

11. Best Hypoallergenic Dog for Kids With Allergies: Soft-coated Wheaten Terrier

While no dog is technically hypoallergenic, some are less likely to cause a reaction to dander or hair. The soft-coated wheaten terrier is a fun-loving and energetic pup that doesn’t shed. But the breed’s silky, wavy mane does need a good brushing a couple of times a week. Wheatens are a bouncy, active breed. They’re ideal for keeping up with older kids who can’t sit still—but not so great for a home with tykes who can get knocked over by excited wheatens.

Credit: Daniela Duncan / Getty

12. Best Medium-Sized Dog for Kids: Keeshond

Keeshonds are an incredibly charming breed. Not only are they pretty fluff balls who sport a permanent grin, keeshonds are also extremely gentle and loving with children. They don’t need more than a daily walk and their medium size makes them sturdier than a small dog but not overwhelmingly big for little ones—they’re just right. Smart and easy to train, Keeshonds make excellent family dogs as long as you’re willing to brush that gorgeous coat once a week.

