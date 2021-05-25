If you’re ready to train a special canine companion with great intelligence and an impressive activity level, one of these dogs might be for you!

Can You Spot the Differences Between the Belgian Malinois vs. German Shepherd?

Although most K-9 or search and rescue dogs appear to be German shepherds, often they're actually a breed known as the Belgian Malinois (pronounced MAL-in-wah), or Mal. Are these two doggos twinsies? With their pointed ears, intense gaze, gorgeous double coats, and intense stamina, it might appear so at first glance.

But there are actually many unique characteristics for the individual breeds. So if you're making a 'yays and nays' list of Belgian Malinois vs. German shepherd, maybe we can help!

Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd Similarities

The American Kennel Club (AKC) has seven categories for dogs, based on the purpose they were originally bred to serve. Representing the AKC's herding group, both Belgian Malinois and German shepherds are prized for their working abilities. They're so smart, possessing a 'do your child's math homework' level of intelligence!

Other similarities to add to the Belgian Malinois vs. German shepherds list:

Like most shepherd breeds (those used to move a flock or follow specific tasks), each dog thrives with daily rigorous physical opportunities, as well as enrichment activities featuring consistent training, skill building, and purpose.

Hardworking and true, both breeds respond well to early socialization and positive reinforcement training. As a result, they form deep, loyal bonds with their owners!

Incredibly brave, these dogs are valued participants in military missions and law enforcement efforts, taking on many honorable duties to protect and serve.

Beligan Malinois and German shepherds are also both generally easy to groom, staying snazzy with a weekly brushing overall but needing a little extra care during shedding season.

Bonnie Bragdon, DVM, MS, is co-founder and president of the Independent Veterinary Practitioners Association. She says when considering a purebred dog for the family, the most important aspect is to understand the dog's breeding—certainly true for all breeds, but especially paramount for those with inherent working abilities like Belgian Malinois and German shepherds. "They could have come from a line of dogs bred for conformation (show quality), for skill (working or field trials), or for companionship (pet quality)," she says.

So if the heritage of a Belgian Malinois or German shepherd involves breeding for show or work and you're an experienced pet parent fully focused on continued development, either canine might be an exceptional choice.

However, if one of these alert and active pups has to find a way to fit into a busy family's schedule, Bragdon says it's imperative to have a careful consultation with a breeder and your veterinarian to ensure you can provide a happy, healthy lifestyle for this type of dog. "Dogs bred to work are often high energy and may become destructive or mentally unwell if not provided with adequate work to keep them occupied," she adds.

Differences Between German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois

While both breeds are European, they're actually not related in any way. Bred near the city of Malines in northwestern Belgium, Mals are one of four herding breeds from this country, each named after a particular area. German shepherds were also initially used as herding dogs, but later developed by a military officer to be the perfect working dog.

One of the key differences on the Belgian Malinois vs. German shepherd list is temperament. Bragdon says generally, Mals aren't bred as pet companions, and often have a high prey drive and work ethic—characteristics that make them aptly suited to put their nose to the ground in search and rescue positions, bomb and narcotic detection, and as tracking K-9 officers.

"They're happiest when physically and mentally engaged to assist in protection activities, which may be beyond the ability of the average dog owner to satisfy," Bragdon says.

On the other hand, German shepherds—considered to be one of America's most popular dog breeds—were originally bred for herding, became a favorite for police work, and are now more frequently bred for companionship. "The average dog owner is more likely to be able to meet the physical and mental needs of this breed to ensure a happy, healthy dog," Bragdon says.

Let's take a closer look at them now!

Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd side by side with copy pointing differences Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong / GlobalP / Getty

It's easy to see why they're often hard to tell apart if you spot them as shadowy figures in the dark. Similar black muzzles, a color variance that ranges from fawn and tan to brown and mahogany, and an acute gaze that follows your every move! So you have to pay attention to the subtleties:

Mals will often have more solid color fur, compared to the shepherd’s bi-color or possibly tri-color coat.

A Belgian Malinois is lean and muscled, with a more slender face, whereas a shepherd is a bit burly with thicker fur.

Those big ears! All the better to hear you with! Notice how the Beligian Malinois ears stick straight up from the crown of his head, but the German shepherd’s are more angled to the side?

Usually fairly healthy, Bragdon says these active dogs have the potential to develop elbow or hip dysplasia. Mals, which usually live 14–16 years, are also prone to cataracts and epilepsy. Shepherds have a lifespan of 7–10 years, and might have issues such as bloat, degenerative disc disease, and pannus, an inherited eye condition.

Belgian Malinois vs. German Shepherd: Which Is Better for You?

When choosing a working dog like one of these breeds, trust your instinct to tap into his unique abilities so he has the best life. Bragdon helped us pull together a few more facts that might help.

The Belgian Malinois might be your top canine companion if:

You’re experienced in dog training and have the confidence to manage his high energy and super intelligence.

There’s a dedicated intent to having a doggo partner who’s eager to compete or take on serious tasks.

Knowing that a Mal is one of the fastest dogs in the world, bolting up to 30 mph, makes you excited to have a new running or hiking buddy!

Bonding with a dog for his entire life to get the job done and pretty much being his everything is something you’re ready for now.

You might prefer a German shepherd pet if you're:

Able to learn various aspects of training so he stays mentally and physically engaged.

An active, outdoorsy person who wants to share various adventures with a pet pal.

Willing to make time in your family dynamic to not only keep him active, but also cuddle up with him and ‘chillax’ as assurance that he’s just as important as anyone else.

