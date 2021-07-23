Take a virtual safari to learn more about the fascinating domesticated and wild dogs from the world’s second-largest continent.

Whether they're hunting with ferret partners like Pharaoh hounds or holding court as treasured pets of the elite such as Coton de Tulears, African dog breeds definitely get noticed at the dog park! While some are rare in the U.S., these multinational pups are prized throughout the plateau continent because of their specific purposes.

Jo Myers, DVM, of Salida, Colo. is a telehealth practitioner on Vetster. She says many African dogs fall under the broad umbrella of sighthounds—animals who hunt by sight rather than scent—and are lean, exceptional runners. Consequently, medications stored in body fat are processed differently by sighthounds.

"This can be of particular importance when your vet is deciding what type of anesthetic protocols are best for a sighthound compared to a dog with a more typical amount of body fat," Myers says.

She adds that while the vast majority of medical applications are the same for all canines, it's often helpful to find a veterinarian who's more knowledgeable about African dogs if you have your heart set on one. Search for a vet who might breed or show one of them, or who works with a breed-specific rescue group.

"Breed groups also have resources for veterinarians who work with higher numbers of these dogs," Myers says. "Additionally, most veterinarians are willing to learn more if you bring up that you have a special interest in this area."