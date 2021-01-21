15 Energetic Dog Breeds for People With an Active Lifestyle

German shepherds are confident, courageous, and loyal dogs with blistering intelligence. Originally bred as working dogs, Germans are ideal for active owners who love spending time outdoors, hitting the trails, and enjoy spending quality one-on-one time with their furry friends. Agility training competitions are also an excellent way to keep them occupied. Keep in mind that these dogs are innately hard-working, which is what allows them to be such excellent police, search, and guide dogs. So if you'd prefer to cozy up on the couch or have small children that take up much of your time, take those things into consideration when choosing this breed as your four-legged friend.