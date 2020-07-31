Pet Compatibility

You know if you're a cat or a dog person, but do you know the nuances among different breeds for your pet of choice? Find out how to choose the right pet for your family and determine which breed is most compatible with your preferences and lifestyle.

4 Reasons Why Adopting a Senior Pet Is a Wonderful Decision
We could give you 20 reasons to take in these loving companions, but our expert highlights the most important ones.
Allergic to Dogs? Your Pet's Sex May Play a Big Role, Studies Suggest
Is your dog making you sneeze? Learn more about why people might react differently to male and female pups.
The 15 Most Affectionate Dog Breeds Ready for a Cuddle
Canceling all of our plans to lounge around with our dog.
The 12 Best Small Family Dogs Ready To Join Your Pack
From the Boston terrier to the cockapoo, these spritely and affectionate pups add extra goodness to your homey lifestyle and will become your kids’ special pals.
The 14 Tallest Dog Breeds—Who Can Easily Look You In the Eye
You might have to stand on your tippy-toes to give them ear scritches, but these leggy doggos are worth the reach!
10 Darling Dalmatian Mixes Who Are Delightful Companions
Dalmadoodles, Labmatians, and other "Dal" crossbreeds might not always have the spots, but you can always count on the love!
30 Dog Breeds That Have the Cutest Puppies
Few things are better than a collection of the world's cutest puppies. Check out who made our list.
14 Cool Cat Breeds From Ragdolls To Russian Blues
These felines stand out from the crowd for their distinctly cool and interesting personalities and appearances.
10 Wowzer Schnauzer Mixes Full of Character and Zest
12 Teddy Bear Dogs Who Make the Best Cuddly Companions
Home, Sweet Home! These 21 Breeds Make the Best House Dogs
10 Low-Maintenance Dog Breeds That Are Oh-So-Easy to Care For
10 Spirited Rat Terrier Mixes You'll Be Happy to Chase After

From the rat-chi to the ratshi, these precocious pooches are equal parts brainpower, boundless energy, and snuggles!

12 of the Friendliest Dog Breeds Who Love Everyone They Meet
10 Charming Cocker Spaniel Mixes That Will Surely Capture Your Heart
12 Gorgeous Gray and White Cat Breeds We're Absolutely Smitten With
10 Best Lap Dogs Who Take Cuddling to a Whole New Level
13 of the Best Companion Dogs Who Are the Best Friends We Could Ask For
6 (Speculatively) Egyptian Cat Breeds—and One Imposter
10 Maltese Mixes Full of Endless Charm and Sweetness
10 Spunky Yorkie Mixes Full of Affection and Personality
9 Most Affectionate Cat Breeds Who Will Always Be By Your Side (and in Your Lap)
12 Posh English Dog Breeds From Across the Pond
10 of the Best Dog Breeds for Families With Cats
12 Snow Dog Breeds Who Love the Wintery Weather More Than Any Human Could
New to Dog Parenting? Here are 14 of the Best Dogs for First-time Owners
Walking Your Dog Could Relieve Stress, Scientists Say
5 Types of Tabby Cats and the Breeds That Flaunt Those Striking Patterned Coats
15 Adorable Asian Dog Breeds With History From Siberia to Japan and Everywhere in Between
What 2022 Has in Store for Your Dog, According to Their Zodiac Sign
10 Wrinkly Dog Breeds With Irresistible Rolls
9 Radiant Rottweiler Mixes Who Make Smart and Steady Companions
15 of the Absolute Best Dog Breeds for Seniors and Retirees Looking for a Furry Best Friend
10 Shih Tzu Mixes Who Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat
13 Glamorous Long-Haired Dog Breeds Giving Us Life
10 Peppy Jack Russell Terrier Mixes Energetic Pet Parents Can't Resist
14 Floofy Double-Coated Dog Breeds Who Deserve All the Pats
15 Gray Cat Breeds Worth Purring Over
