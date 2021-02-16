St. Patrick's Day isn't just for humans to enjoy. Everyone, including your pets, should don a bit of green on March 17! Doing so makes one invisible to mischievous leprechauns, or so the legend goes. Even if your furry friends are too cute to pinch, don't pass up an opportunity to make them feel lucky this holiday. From green cat and dog collars and costumes to festive pet T-shirts and shamrock-shaped toys, there are a ton of adorable and affordable products that will make your furry friends feel like they've found a pot of gold. After all, there's nothing cuter than a four-legged leprechaun.
No matter how you're celebrating the patron saint of Ireland this year, there's no need to go searching over the rainbow for these items. These online retailers have enough luck of the Irish to go around. So raise a glass of green beer to your pets (hold the real stuff and give them their own dog-safe version to try), and be sure to give them a big kiss—even if they're not one of these Irish breeds. Check out these 18 products guaranteed to make their day magical.
Say cheers to St. Patrick’s Day with this green ale print collar. The pattern is perfect for the pub, but your pet will be stylin’ at any celebration, whether you’re watching a parade, staying home with friends, or searching the neighborhood for four-leaf clovers or a pot of gold.
Shop now: Frisco Green Ale Polyester Dog Collar, $8; chewy.com
The only thing cuter than a dog in a leprechaun hat is a dog in a leprechaun hat with a furry red beard. Your pup will be ready for any holiday party or parade with this festive polyester accessory. It comes in two sizes and fits around the head of most breeds.
Shop now: St. Patrick's Day Hat with Beard, $15; amazon.com
No need to search all over town for a four-leaf clover. This harness has all the luck your pet will ever need. It combines comfort with a stylish design that’s perfect for any St. Paddy’s Day celebration. If you’re feeling extra, add a scrunchie, flower, or bow tie to the harness.
Shop now: Shamrock Dog Harness, starting at $13; etsy.com
Leprechauns are mischievous creatures, so naturally, they make the best playmates for your curious canine. The rope and squeaker will keep your pup entertained with plenty of shenanigans during playtime. Be warned, heavy chewers will probably rip this plush toy to shreds.
Shop now: Frisco Mythical Mates Leprechaun Plush with Rope Squeaking Dog Toy, $11; chewy.com
Why should dogs have all the fun? This affordable shamrock toy is handmade with felt and stuffed with premium organic catnip to get your kitty in a festive mood. Watching your feline friend get crazy with the catnip will be worth its weight in gold.
Shop now: Shamrock Catnip Toy, $6; amazon.com
Mealtime is any pet’s favorite time, so why not make it festive? This St. Patrick’s Day food mat features holiday designs and can be personalized with your dog or cat’s name. The non-slip rubber mat comes in three sizes and is machine washable.
Shop now: St. Patrick’s Day Pet Food Mat, $20; amazon.com
Your lucky dog will love these shamrock-shaped treats. The grain-free biscuits are made with coconut flour and decorated with a yogurt-based icing that won’t melt in transit. Don’t be surprised if your pet starts dishing out kisses after just one bite of these tasty morsels.
Shop now: Mini Shamrock Grain-Free Dog Treats, $10; etsy.com
Dogs definitely shouldn’t drink alcohol, but you can let them join the pub-inspired fun with a can of Irish stew dog food, complete with beef, savory broth, Yukon gold potatoes, carrots, and dried peas. We have a feeling this delicious dish will give them the energy to party all night long.
Shop now: Kiss Me I’m Irish Stew Recipe Canned Dog Food, $36; chewy.com
If your dog’s lucky bone is buried in a safe place, get your pet a new one this St. Patrick’s Day. Dogs will love this large bone featuring a shamrock design. It has a squeaker inside and is made with an extra layer of mesh to outlast heavy chewers.
Shop now: Lulubelles Power Plush St. Patrick's Day Lucky Bone, $17; amazon.com
This cute adjustable cat collar is perfect for any feline who wants to show St. Patrick’s Day spirit. If your cat prefers to hide like a leprechaun, the bell will help you keep track of your pet’s movements. It can also be removed for your sanity and replaced with personalized charms or tags.
Shop now: Frisco Pot Of Gold Polyester Cat Collar, $8; chewy.com
This four-in-one set comes with every accessory your dog will need this St. Patrick’s Day. It includes a double-sided shamrock bandana with a matching collar and leash, topped off with a glittery leprechaun cap. Mix and match the items to create the perfect holiday combo for your pet.
Shop now: St. Patrick's Day Dog Collar, Bandana, Leash, and Hat Set, $18; amazon.com
If your dog loves socializing and is always down to meet new friends at the local brewery, nothing says it better than this eye-catching “Drinks Well With Others” T-shirt. Just make sure your pet is staying hydrated with water, not beer.
Shop now: Drinks Well With Others Dog T-Shirt, $9; chewy.com
All your pet’s friends will be green with jealousy when your dog or cat steps out in one of these festive hair bows. Each package comes in a range of styles and sizes. They’re so cute, you may even want to wear one yourself. We won’t judge.
Shop now: Cat and Dog Topknot Hair Bows, $13; amazon.com
It goes without saying that your furry little lucky charm deserves a lucky charm for himself. What’s more charming than this adorable four-leaf clover headband? The accessory is easy to take on and off, and your pet will love the super soft and snuggly petals. Even if you can't celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the pub this year, your dog will still be the cutest clover in the patch (in those Instagram photos, that is).
Shop now: Four-Leaf Clover Dog Headband, $10; petco.com
If your pup loves being the center of attention, this costume is guaranteed to turn heads. The step-in shirt with a matching hat turns your four-legged friend into a leprechaun that’s much easier to catch. It’s the perfect outfit for St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween, or any day you’re looking for a pot of gold (or just need a laugh).
Shop now: Walking Leprechaun Dog Costume, starting at $26; amazon.com
Your dog will be styling from head to toe with this lime green non-toxic nail polish. It’s the perfect complement to any St. Patrick’s Day outfit. The polish dries quickly for pets that can’t wait to show off their new look. Plus, it moisturizes and nourishes their nails.
Shop now: Dog Nail Polish, $13; chewy.com
St. Patrick’s Day can get wild, but you won’t have any problems getting your pet into this low-maintenance bandana. It fits loosely around your dog or cat’s neck and is so comfy, they might actually wear it all day. It’s a simple yet fashionable addition to any pet’s wardrobe.
Shop now: Frisco Mommy’s Lucky Charm Dog & Cat Bandana, $7; chewy.com
We can't have a St. Patrick's Day story without a rainbow and pot of gold squeaky toy! The rainbow attaches to the pot of gold with a hook and loop fastener, so it's like two toys in one. The squeaker inside will be sure to delight your pup. As with the other plush squeaky toys in this story, this toy is not recommended for heavy chewers.
Shop now: Frisco Rainbow and Pot of Gold Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, $10; chewy.com