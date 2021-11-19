Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sometimes planning your week in advance can backfire. For example, it's Monday morning and you're already proactively planning a fun-filled weekend ahead. But by the time Friday evening rolls around, you've lost all motivation to go out.

All you really want to do is put on your pajamas, pour yourself a pick-me-up, and hang out with your favorite pet pal. Sound familiar? Don't fret, we've all been there, and there's nothing wrong with a Friday night rain check (especially in the name of a little well-deserved self care). Life gets busy and decompression time is important. Plus, those irresistible puppy-dog eyes are begging you to stay!

Sometimes you just need to embrace the perks of being a homebody. But staying home doesn't have to mean skipping out on the fun ... especially since you'll get to enjoy extra hours with your furry BFF. To help you both have a great night in together, we put together the ulti-mutt guide for hosting a purr-fect evening in, including a movie suggestion and signature libations for our dog and cat friends! Because why not make Fridays fun for them, too? Being that cute is hard work, you know.

The Essentials for Yappy Hour with Your Pup

There really is nobody out there who knows you as well as your dog ... except maybe your favorite bartender. There are a lot of similarities: they know all your secrets (and never judge you for them), are always waiting for you right when you need them most, and are there to cheer you up at the end of a long week. (Cue the Cheers! theme song.)

Here's what you'll need:

Since actual beer is toxic for dogs, Busch's alcohol-free bone-broth dog brew includes all-natural ingredients like pork bone broth, water, and vegetables. You may want to start with just a splash of it instead of a full can, especially if your pooch has a sensitive tummy.

To make your pup's fancy drink even more drool-worthy, try dipping your dog's bowl into his favorite wet dog food to create a fancy cocktail rim. Top it off with a curly chew toy inspired by a swizzle stick found in a refreshing martini. (Just don't leave him unattended while he chews.) Your best four-legged friend will go mutts for this dog-approved drink. Bone-appetreat!

Friday Night Necessities for Your Favorite Feline Friend

Whoever decided that dogs were man's best friend never experienced the joy of snuggling a cat after a long week of work. Show your favorite feline how much you appreciate her company with a special mocktail made just for her.

Here's what you'll need:

To make a cat-friendly beverage fit for a queen, rim the glass (or bowl, if she's prone to knocking over glasses) with their favorite cat food. Next, pour in a little catnip-infused wine. It's made with purified water and salmon oil infused with catnip (zero alcohol), so while it's no Manhattan, we're sure this special treat will leave your feline feeling oh-so-fancy.