Celebrate Your Dog’s Birthday with These Festive Gifts

Your dog's birthday or gotcha day is definitely a day to celebrate. And the guest of honor will not only love physical affection from their owners, but they'll love the gifts. These 26 dog birthday gift ideas are sure to include something for any type of pup!
If you're the kind of person who likes to go all out, we've got options from birthday party sets with hats, bandanas, and banners to cake-making sets and maple bacon dog ice cream. If you're the practical type, we've picked out some cute yet durable products like beds and bowls, collars, and tags that both you and your dog will love for years to come! And don't worry—we have something for every age, size, gender, and activity level.
This curated selection of gifts—including toys, treats, party sets, grooming supplies, wearable accessories, and home goods—are designed with quality, age, practicality, and durability in mind. But most importantly, they were picked with what dogs love in mind. Browse below to find your favorites.
Plus: Need a gift for humans, too? Check out our top picks for dog lovers and custom pet gifts that'll stand out from the pack.
Everyone deserves some cake on their birthday, and here’s the equivalent for your birthday pup. Made in the U.S. without dairy, soy, wheat, or corn, this treat is finished with yummy icing (a dairy-free coating) & sprinkles (colored sesame seeds) that they’ll love.
Shop now: The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. Happy Birthday Pup-PIE Dog Treat, $7; chewy.com (boy), chewy.com (girl)
A birthday cupcake without the mess! This plush toy will be a festive addition to their toy collection. The fun design with a built-in squeaker will make it a playtime favorite. Plus, it’s made from a soft, plush polyester that’s great for snuggling.
Shop now: FRISCO Plush Birthday Cupcake with Squeaker Dog Toy, $5; chewy.com
If fetch is their favorite game, these birthday tennis balls are a great pick for their birthday. Your pooch will enjoy the same bounce as a tennis ball with built-in squeakers for extra fun. They’re covered with a non-abrasive polyester that’s gentle on teeth and gums.
Shop now: FRISCO Fetch Squeaking Birthday Tennis Ball Dog Toy, 3-Pack, $5; chewy.com
Dress your dog up for their special day with a personalized birthday bandana that will make for extra-special birthday photos. Crafted from a soft polyester, it’s made with a rollable design to ensure a perfect, comfortable fit.
Shop now: FRISCO Personalized Birthday Dog Bandana, starting at $12; chewy.com (girl), chewy.com (boy)
Every girl needs a crown for her birthday! This adorable party set includes an outfit fit for a queen: a pink crown, bandana, and tutu. There’s also a “Happy Birthday” banner that is ideal for a party and lots of cute photos.
Shop now: Dog Birthday Bandana Girl - Birthday Party Supplies, $13; amazon.com
Throwing a birthday party for your handsome boy? This set includes a special outfit with a bow tie, bandana, and party hat. Plus, your party and pictures will be made perfect with a “Happy Birthday” banner and matching balloons.
Shop now: Dog Birthday Bandana Hat Set, Birthday Boy Dog, $15.99; amazon.com
These beautifully hand-decorated cookies are a delicious treat for your dog on their special day. They’re made from locally sourced ingredients that are so wholesome even you could take a bite. Even better—they’re individually wrapped in recycled plastic so they’ll stay fresh for weeks. Choose from different colorways like pink and green or blue and green.
Shop now: Wüfers Dog Birthday Girl Dog Cookie Box, $40; amazon.com
You couldn’t ask for a cuter birthday accessory than this birthday cake hat! It’s made from a soft polyester that’s downright snuggle-worthy and has an adjustable toggle for a snug, comfy fit. Your dog’s birthday pictures are guaranteed to be downright adorable.
Shop now: FRISCO Birthday Cake Dog & Cat Hat, $10; chewy.com
B for “birthday!” These B-shaped birthday biscuits are made from just five wholesome ingredients: carob, oat flour, peanut butter, vanilla, and molasses. These sweet, wheat-free treats are the perfect way to mark your pup's special day.
Shop now: Bocce's Bakery Birthday Cake Biscuits Bag Dog Treat, $5; amazon.com
Just add water and freeze to make tasty ice cream for your dog’s birthday. It was formulated specifically for your dog’s digestive system and is made from simple ingredients: lactose-free whole milk, evaporated cane juice, gelatin, natural maple bacon flavor, and salt. Grab some ice cream for yourself and enjoy a scoop alongside your pup to celebrate!
Shop now: Puppy Scoops Ice Cream Mix for Dogs: Maple Bacon, $9; amazon.com
The only thing better than a toy? A toy that includes treats! This puzzle toy provides both fun and mental stimulation for your dog’s brain. You hide the treats to let your pooch nose & paw their way through the puzzle pieces to find their prizes. Even better, you can change the difficulty by using the sliding compartments and white bricks to hide more treats.
Shop now: Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game Dog Toy, $20; chewy.com
Give your pooch multiple toys in one with this plush flying saucer! It comes with six green little martians—reminiscent of Toy Story—that you stuff inside the saucer for them to discover & pull out one by one. This puzzle toy is great for mental stimulation and killing boredom. Plus, the plush polyester is perfect for curling up to.
Shop now: FRISCO Hide and Seek Plush Flying Saucer Puzzle Dog Toy, $16; chewy.com
A luxury bed is a gift your pooch will appreciate more than they’ll ever be able to express —because they’ll be blissfully snoozing away! This ultra-soft leatherette sofa features plush cushions filled with shredded memory foam that your dog will love to lounge on. Plus, it’ll last longer than most dog beds with its durable wooden frame and legs.
Shop now: MOOTS Premium Leatherette Sofa Dog Bed with Removable Cover, starting at $82; chewy.com
Nothing is better than cuddling up in a fuzzy blanket. Give your dog this shaggy faux-fur blanket to make nap time extra cozy. It’s made with a water- and dirt-resistant bottom in case of any accidents and is machine washable.
Shop now: Best Friends by Sheri Throw Shag Dog Blanket, $19; chewy.com
This comfy contoured bed is designed to give their bones a rest with extra back & neck support from orthopedic foam. They’ll love its ultra-plush cover that’s easily removable for machine washing to keep it clean and fresh. It’s ideal for older, smaller, or disabled dogs with its step-on design.
Shop now: FURHAVEN Ultra Plush Luxe Lounger Orthopedic Dog Bed with Removable Cover, starting at $19; chewy.com
Let your pooch make a special birthday wish with this birthday cake kit! It comes with birthday candles, a bone-shaped silicone pan, and peanut butter flavored cake mix and frosting. The cake mix is wheat-free and contains simple ingredients: rice flour, cane sugar, peanut flour, baking powder, and salt.
Shop now: Dog Birthday Cake Kit, $20; amazon.com
This year, give your dog a spa day! This luxurious gift box includes a 2-in-1 shampoo & conditioner, hydrating butter, exfoliating butter wash, instant ear cleaner, paw wax, cologne, a nail polish pen, and a nail file. All of the products are made with yummy-smelling natural ingredients like eucalyptus, pomegranate, papaya, guava, coconut, and aloe vera.
Shop now: Warren London Dog Gift Box, $50; amazon.com
New accessories are a go-to birthday gift, and this one is both stylish and functional. Treat your dog to this comfy collar with a practical side-release buckle that’s made from extra-durable webbed nylon. Customize it by choosing from five colors and 14 thread colors for the embroidered text. It’s also machine washable to keep it looking like new.
Shop now: GOTAGS Personalized Nylon Dog Collar, $19; chewy.com
Birthdays always call for balloons! Two toys in one, this festive balloon toy has both a plush squeaker component with crinkly material and a floppy rope for tugging & shaking. It’s made by KONG, who are known for durable toys, so it’s sure to be a playtime favorite for years to come.
Shop now: KONG Occasions Birthday Balloon Dog Toy, $6; chewy.com
A perfect gift for any pooch, this personalized dog bowl makes dinner time even more exciting! It’s made from heavy ceramic that ensures durability for years and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Make it special for your dog by choosing the stripe colors and the name or message on the front.
Shop now: FRISCO Personalized Preppy Stripes Ceramic Dog Bowl, $20; chewy.com
A bed that’s so playful it could be mistaken for a big toy! This unicorn bed is a fun, cave-like hideaway for smaller dogs. It’s made from a plush microfiber with padding on all sides and a removable cushion. Plus, it’s machine washable so it can easily stay clean & fresh for your snoozing pooch. All it needs is a big birthday bow!
Shop now: FRISCO Novelty Unicorn Covered Dog Bed, $22; chewy.com
This is one birthday gift that they’ll enjoy for months & months to come! A toy that’s not only fun but tasty, this wishbone chew toy is made from durable nylon and mouth-watering bacon. Plus, this gift keeps on giving—a portion of all Benebone sales are donated to animal support organizations.
Shop now: BENEBONE Bacon Flavor Wishbone Tough Dog Chew Toy, $8; chewy.com
Is your birthday boy or girl a heavy chewer? This flying saucer is the perfect gift! It’s made of tough rubber that’s durable enough for all-day play. Even better, it is a bouncy treat-dispensing toy that you can fill with treats, peanut butter, wet food, and more.
Shop now: FRISCO Rubber Flying Saucer Treat Dispenser Dog Toy, $8; chewy.com
Who doesn’t love flowers for their birthday? This adorable chew toy is made from rubber that has small nubs to help with cleaning teeth and preventing plaque and tartar. Plus, it bounces and floats for extra-fun playtime at home or by the water. It’s ideal for dogs up to 40 pounds.
Shop now: ucho Durable Rose Chew Toy, $14; amazon.com
Upgrade your pooch’s accessories for their birthday! This unique ID tag is made from ultra-durable silicone with engraved text, which means no scratching or fading over time. You can customize it with lots of text—up to six lines. Even better, all eight colors are also glow-in-the-dark so you can spot them at night.
Shop now: SILIDOG The Silent Dog Tag Silicone Personalized Bone Dog ID Tag, $20; chewy.com