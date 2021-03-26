Your Dog Deserves One of These Birthday Boxes Full of Treats and Toys

Life is full of important dates, from anniversaries to holidays to big deadlines, but all of those pale in comparison to your dog's birthday. Dogs bring so much joy into our lives, and it's only fitting that once a year, we hang up some streamers, get a special dog-friendly treat for them to devour, and post on Instagram how much we love our furry friend. Yes, we admit—the birthday celebrations are more for us than for them, but can you blame us?! The photos of your dog in a birthday hat are worth it!