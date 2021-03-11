Give Your Pup a Stylish Birthday Accessory With These Bandanas

Bandanas are a fun and festive way to celebrate your dog's birthday or adoption day. While there are lots of doggie birthday accessories on the market—like hats, collars, or bow ties—birthday bandanas are great because they're comfortable, practical, and they're unlikely to irritate or distract your dog from enjoying his special day.
If you're looking for the picture-perfect accessory or an adorable gift for pooch birthdays and gotcha days, check out these birthday bandanas for dogs. From custom embroidered options to pretty patterns and solid hues, these are our favorite bandanas for the birthday girl or boy.
This embroidered dog bandana has a subtle birthday theme, with sprinkle-print fabric and name personalization. For your pup’s name embroidery you can choose from a wide range of colors and styles, so this can suit any pooch’s (and owner’s) taste. This birthday bandana for dogs is available in sizes extra small through large.
Shop now: Sadie & Bean Rainbow Sprinkles Dog Bandana, $20; etsy.com
This one-size birthday bandana is ideal for small- and medium-sized dogs and comes in four fun colors and prints. Choose from blue, pink, salmon, or orange, each with its own fun pattern or print and birthday-themed text. If you need an affordable doggie bandana with fast shipping, this is a great choice.
Shop now: Happy Birthday Dog Bandana, $9; amazon.com
Let your precious pooch announce to the whole world it’s his birthday with this brightly colored doggie bandana from Chewy. This birthday accessory comes in two sizes—extra small/small or medium/large—and has a simple-tie on design so it’s easy to adjust to your pet’s needs and preferences.
Shop now: Frisco Dog & Cat Birthday Bandana, $7; chewy.com
Celebrate your dog’s first birthday in style with this adorable “It’s My First Birthday” dog bandana from Little Pups Boutique on Etsy. This blue tie-dye bandana has white lettering, a cute paw print accent, and comes in sizes extra small through extra large. This is great for celebrating your own pup or gifting to a friend for their pet.
Shop now: It's My First Birthday Dog Bandana, $7; etsy.com
Get your four-legged friend their own stylish, customized birthday bandana with their name on it. This Frisco “Birthday Girl” bandana from Chewy comes in three sizes and allows you to personalize it by printing your pet’s name on the bottom. This machine-washable bandana has a basic tie-on design for easy adjustments.
Shop now: Frisco Personalized Birthday Girl Dog Bandana, $14; chewy.com
We haven’t forgotten about the birthday boys! This “Birthday Boy” dog bandana has a personalized design so you can add your dog’s name, plus it features silky smooth material and a washable design. This bandana is meant to be tied loosely around your pup’s neck, and comes in three sizes—small, medium, and large.
Shop now: Frisco Personalized Birthday Boy Dog Bandana, $14; chewy.com
Celebrate multiple occasions with this one dog bandana from Boots & Barkley. This reversible bandana says “It’s my birthday!” on one side and “It’s my adoption day!” on the other. If you’re planning to adopt a pup soon, be sure to stock up on this adorable bandana so it can do double duty—you can also use it to celebrate adoption anniversaries!
Shop now: Reversible Birthday/Adoption Day Dog Bandana, $5; target.com
This blue birthday bandana for dogs has a celebratory confetti and paw print pattern with a large bone graphic and the words “Let’s Pawty!” If you love puns and puppy parties, this is the perfect accessory you invest in for your dog. This tie-on bandana collar comes in one size and is made of 100 percent cotton.
Shop now: Blue Panda Let’s Party Pet Bandana Scarf, $6; walmart.com
More wordplay? Yes please! This super cute birthday bandana is covered in colorful polka dots and the message “It’s my barkday!” This bandana comes in sizes small through extra large and is available in blue or pink. These handmade cotton bandanas are reversible so if your dog gets a little messy with his cake, you can flip it around for a photo op.
Shop now: Barkday Bandana, $15; etsy.com
Sometimes the pattern says it all—like on this balloon-and-birthday-cake print bandana for dogs. This pretty polyester bandana is designed to fit easily over your dog’s collar and stay securely in place. It’s also designed to go on and off easily, which makes it great for pets who can't sit still.
Shop now: The Worthy Dog Birthday Boy Slide-On Bandana, $17; target.com
Give the birthday girl a little touch of glam with this gold and pink bandana from Petco. This stylish bandana has the words “Birthday Girl” with golden ribbon detailing and an easy-on hook-and-loop closure for your pup’s comfort. Let everyone know it’s her special day with this adorable doggie accessory.
Shop now: Birthday Girl Dog Bandana, $10; petco.com
We love the sweet donut design on this adorable birthday boy bandana for dogs. This graphic print bandana is lightweight and comfortable, with a hook-and-loop closure for easy on and off. This precious accessory for your pup’s birthday comes in two sizes—small/medium or large/x-large.
Shop now: Birthday Boy Dog Bandana, $10; petco.com
Let everyone at the dog park or on your walk around the block know that it’s your favorite buddy’s birthday with this handmade cotton dog bandana from Little Pups Boutique on Etsy. This cute confetti-print birthday bandana is available in sizes extra small through extra large and is easily tied around the neck
Shop now: It's My Birthday Dog Bandana, $8; etsy.com
For subtle party style, try this pastel print dog bandana from California Pup Co. This abstract bandana has a fun pattern that’s celebratory enough for a special occasion like a birthday or adoption anniversary but versatile enough to be used again after. This handmade snap-on bandana for dogs comes in sizes small through extra large.
Shop now: Fun Pawty! Dog Bandana $12; etsy.com
If you prefer a simple, understated style, this solid color bandana has you covered. This dog accessory comes in five size options and two text options, "Happy Birthday" or "It’s My Birthday." Choose from white, black, pink, or blue fabric and white, black, silver, or gold lettering.
Shop now: Happy Birthday Dog Bandana, $7; etsy.com