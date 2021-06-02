16 Adorable Ways to Include Your Pet in Your Wedding
As you are planning your dream wedding day, it's natural to want to include your best furry friend in the festivities, too! But sometimes, having them physically at the wedding isn't possible—they might be nervous around crowds or your venue doesn't allow pets. (If you want them to be front and center, we have a list of adorable pet wedding attire they will look great in!).
But if they won't be there in person, no worries! There are plenty of other ways to make sure your pet is included in your special day. We've broken down the stages of a typical wedding day so you have ideas on how to include your pet each step of the way, from getting ready and taking pictures together with floral collars and leashes to fun signature drinks named after them.
How to Include Your Pet While Getting Ready for the Wedding
Custom Floral Dog Collar
This adorable wedding accessory for your pup is completely customizable with your color choices. The floral collar is made from silk flowers, so it will hold up through the big day. This is perfect for snapping a few photos before the wedding if your dog is sitting out the rest of the celebrations, or it can be worn while they strut their stuff down the aisle.
Shop now: Custom Floral Dog Collar, starting at $35; etsy.com
I Loved Her First Pet Bandana
If you’re a dog mom whose pup has been by her side long before her soon-to-be-husband, this might bring a few tears to your eye! Tie this bandana around your pet for fun photo ops while getting ready—you’ll cherish them for years to come. Available in five colors and four fonts, this bandana is sure to fit into any wedding decor style.
Shop now: I Loved Her First Pet Bandana, starting at $19; etsy.com
Meow and Furever Ring Dish
This adorable ring dish is perfect for the soon-to-be-wed cat lovers. The hand-painted ceramic dish can be personalized with your wedding date, initials, or a special saying. The black outline of the cats and text beautifully pops against the white dish.
Shop now: Meow and Furever Ring Dish, starting at $24; etsy.com
How to Include Your Pet in the Wedding Ceremony
Eucalyptus Dog Leash and Collar
Have you ever seen a cuter way to walk your pet down the aisle?! This adorable eucalyptus and floral collar and matching leash is a perfect way to keep a safe handle on your pup during pictures or when walking down the aisle.
Shop now: Eucalyptus Dog Leash and Collar, $39; etsy.com
Custom Dog Pocket Square
This white linen handkerchief can be personalized with the outline of any dog breed you'd like as well as initials to further personalize the pocket square. It can be artfully tucked into a pocket or used to dab any tears of joy throughout the day.
Shop now: Custom Dog Pocket Square, $34; etsy.com
Frisco Reversible Pet Bandana
Get your favorite furry family member aisle-ready with this reversible pet bandana from Chewy! One side reads "Flower Girl" and the other "Best Dog." It won't get in the way of a collar and leash, so they can safely make it down the aisle and to their spot in the ceremony.
Shop now: Frisco Reversible Pet Bandana, $9; chewy.com
How to Include Your Pet in the Wedding Reception
Custom Pet Wedding Cake Topper
This Etsy artist makes beautiful, custom-sculpted figurines of your beloved pet so they can be part of your wedding day! If they can't be at the celebration in person, your pet can adorn the cake and keep an eye on the festivities.
Shop now: Custom Pet Wedding Cake Topper, $149; etsy.com
You, Me, and the Dog Wedding Cake Topper
If a cake topper with words is more your style, this "You, Me, and the Dog" wooden cake topper will be perfect to sit at the top of your cake. You can also make the sign plural if you and your spouse-to-be have more than one pup!
Shop now: You, Me, and the Dog Wedding Cake Topper, $24; etsy.com
You, Me, and the Cat Wedding Cake Topper
If you're a cat couple, this wooden wedding cake topper is perfect to adorn your cake! It comes in multiple colors including black, gold, silver, and natural wood, so you're sure to find an option to match your wedding color scheme.
Shop now: You, Me, and the Cat Wedding Cake Topper, $24; etsy.com
How to Include Your Pet at the Bar
Custom Pet Signature Cocktail Sign
This one might just be my favorite of the entire list! Signature drinks have become popular in recent years, so why not name your signature drink after your beloved pets?! Send in a pic of your pet and your drink, and this Etsy shop will create beautiful custom artwork to display at your wedding bar. We definitely think this is worth displaying at home after the event, too!
Shop now: Custom Pet Signature Cocktail Sign, starting at $100; etsy.com
His, Hers, and the Dogs Signature Cocktail Sign
If you and your partner each want your own signature drink as well as a signature drink for your pet, this is the way to go! Beautiful custom artwork displays your pet's likeness next to their drink name with fully customizable fonts, colors, and drink choices.
Shop now: His, Hers, and the Dogs Signature Cocktail Sign, starting at $20; etsy.com
The Dog’s Bar Custom Wedding Sign
If you want a fun way to incorporate your pet in your wedding without them being there, let them be the host of the bar! This sign features a portrait of your pet with their name as well as all of the drinks choices for the night.
Shop now: The Dog’s Bar Custom Wedding Sign, starting at $30; etsy.com
Custom Dog Drink Stir Stick
These custom dog drink stir sticks add a special touch to the bar. You send in a photo of your dog and the Etsy shop owner will create the illustration—reviewers say the stir sticks turn out exactly like the picture they sent!
Shop now: Custom Dog Drink Stir Stick, $24; etsy.com
How to Include Your Pet in the Final Send-Off
Personalized Wedding Favor Sign
If you want to send guests home with a little something from your pet to theirs, this sign is the cutest addition to the favor table. It comes as a digital download so you can print and frame it however you choose.
Shop now: Personalized Wedding Favor Sign, $11; etsy.com
Wedding Doggie Bag
If the majority of your guests don't have pets of their own, send them home with some human cookies or snacks in a doggie bag! It can be signed from your pups as their way of thanking guests for celebrating their humans.
Shop now: Wedding Doggie Bag, starting at $1; etsy.com
Custom Pet Wedding Koozie
Last but not least, the classic koozie—but with your pet's face! These are available in every shade of the rainbow so you can match your wedding colors perfectly, and you can customize it with the pet's name, wedding date, bride and groom names, and so much more.
Shop now: Custom Pet Wedding Koozie, starting at $102; etsy.com