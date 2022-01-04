There's even a National Spoil Your Dog Day, but we celebrate that every day.

The Ultimate List of 2022 Pet Holidays to Celebrate Your Furry Friend All Year Long

We all love to involve our pets in major holidays like Christmas and Halloween, but there's no reason we can't celebrate with our pets all year long. This list of all the pet holidays throughout the year range from funny celebrations like Doggy Date Night and National Meow Like a Pirate Day to awareness-raising observations such as Pet Dental Month and Wildlife Conservation Day. And while you definitely don't need a reason to spoil your pet, these annual niche pet holidays give us all a good reason to show our pets some extra love in 2022.

January

Ring in the new year with goals and resolutions for both you and your pet in January—including celebrating tons of pet holidays.

Monthlong Observations:

National Train Your Dog Month

Walk Your Dog Month

Unchain a Dog Month

Holidays:

Jan. 2: Happy Mew Year for Cats Day

Jan. 2: National Pet Travel Safety Day

Jan. 14: National Dress Up Your Pet Day

Jan. 22: National Answer Your Cat's Questions Day

Jan. 24: Change a Pet's Life Day

Jan. 29: Seeing Eye Guide Dog Anniversary

February

Our pets will surely be our special someone for Valentine's Day, but the rest of February is also jam-packed with pet-specific holidays.

Month-long Observations:

Dog Training Education Month

National Cat Health Month

Pet Dental Health Month

Responsible Pet Owners Month

Spay/Neuter Awareness Month

Holidays:

Feb. 3: National Golden Retriever Day

Feb. 3: Doggy Date Night

Feb. 14: Pet Theft Awareness Day

Feb. 19: International Tug of War Day

Feb. 20: National Love Your Pet Day

Feb. 22: National Walking the Dog Day

Feb. 22: World Spay Day

Feb. 23: International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day

March

Monthlong Observations:

National Pet Poison Prevention Awareness Month

Weeklong Events:

March 6-12: National Professional Pet Sitters Week

Holidays:

March 1: National Peanut Butter Lovers Day

March 3: National If Pets Had Thumbs Day

March 13: National K9 Veterans Day

March 23: National Puppy Day

March 28: Respect Your Cat Day

April

In all seriousness, don't subject your pet to harmful April Fool's pranks. Celebrate one of these pet-friendly holidays in April instead.

Monthlong Observations:

Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month

National Pet First Aid Awareness Month

National Heartworm Awareness Month

Prevent Lyme Disease in Dogs Month

Active Dog Month

Weeklong Events:

April 3-9: International Pooper Scooper Week

April 5: National Wildlife Week

April 10:16: Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week

April 17-23: National Pet ID Week

Holidays:

April 6: National Siamese Cat Day

April 8: National Dog Fighting Awareness Day

April 10: National Farm Animals Day

April 10: National Hug Your Dog Day

April 11: National Pet Day

April 21: National Bulldogs are Beautiful Day

April 23: World Veterinary Day

April 24: National Pet Parents Day

April 27: International Guide Dog Day

April 28: National Kids and Pets Day

April 29: National Hairball Awareness Day

April 30: National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day

April 30: National Therapy Animal Day

May

May brings some extra love for dogs of all kinds: Chihuahuas, purebreds, mutts, specially-abled and rescues!

Monthlong Observations:

National Pet Month

Chip Your Pet Month

Weeklong Events:

May 1-7: Be Kind to Animals Week

May 1-7: Puppy Mill Action Week

May 1-7: National Pet Week

Holidays:

May 1: National Purebred Dog Day

May 1: Mayday for Mutts

May 3: Specially-abled Pets Day

May 8: National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day

May 14: National Dog Mom Day

May 14: International Chihuahua Appreciation Day

May 20: National Rescue Dog Day

June

If your pooch is already decked out in rainbow-clad for Pride Month, they'll be ready to hit the town and celebrate all the other holidays June has to offer.

Month-long Observations:

National Adopt a Cat Month

National Zoo and Aquarium Month

National Pet Preparedness Month

Weeklong Events:

June 5-11: Pet Appreciation Week

Holidays:

June 4: National Hug Your Cat Day

June 4: International Corgi Day

June 14: World Pet Memorial Day

June 20: National Take Your Cat to Work Day

June 20: Ugliest Dog Day

June 24: Take Your Dog to Work Day

July

Many pet-themed holidays in July focus on raising awareness for lost pets scared by fireworks. So as you prepare for all the fun 4th of July festivities, don't forget to make the celebrations as safe as possible for your pets!

Month-long Observations:

National Lost Pet Prevention Month

National Pet Hydration Month

Dog House Repair Month

Weeklong Events:

July 17-23: National Feed a Rescue Pet Week

July 18: National Zoo Keeper Week

Holidays:

July 1: American Zoo Day

July 1: ID Your Pet Day

July 10: National Kitten Day

July 11: All-American Pet Photo Day

July 15: National Pet Fire Safety Day

July 31: National Mutt Day

August

While August may be a slow month for regular people holidays, it's full of celebrations for our pets—including the Daily Paws favorite, National Dog Day.

Monthlong Observations:

National Immunization Awareness Month

Weeklong Events:

Aug. 7-13: International Assistance Dog Week

Holidays:

September

Squeeze every last drop out of summer's warm nights by getting outside and celebrating these holidays with your pet.

Monthlong Observations:

National Pet Insurance Month

National Guide/Service Dog Month

National Pet Memorial Month

Pet Sitter Education Month

Responsible Dog Ownership Month

Animal Pain Awareness Month

Weeklong Events:

Sept. 18-24: Deaf Dog Awareness Week

Sept. 19-25: Adopt a Less-Adoptable Pet Week

Holidays:

Sept. 4: National Wildlife Day

Sept. 8: National Dog Walker Appreciation Day

Sept. 11: National Pet Memorial Day

Sept. 11: National Hug Your Hound Day

Sept. 17: National Pet Bird Day

Sept. 17: Puppy Mill Awareness Day

Sept. 17: Responsible Dog Ownership Day

Sept. 19: National Meow Like a Pirate Day

Sept. 23: National Dogs in Politics Day

Sept. 23: Remember Me Thursday

Sept. 28: World Rabies Day

October

Besides getting your pet's Halloween costume ready, October is perfect for celebrating black cats and adopting a new pooch.

Monthlong Observations:

Adopt A Shelter Dog Month

Adopt A Dog Month

National Pet Wellness Month

National Animal Safety and Protection Month

National Pit Bull Awareness Month

Weeklong Events:

Oct. 2-8: National Walk Your Dog Week

Holidays:

Oct. 1: National Fire Pup Day

Oct. 1: National Black Dog Day

Oct. 4: World Animal Day

Oct. 12: National Pet Obesity Awareness Day

Oct. 15: National Fetch Day

Oct. 16: Global Cat Day

Oct. 16: National Feral Cat Day

Oct. 21: National Pets for Veterans Day

Oct. 22: Make a Dog's Day

Oct. 27: National Black Cat Day

Oct. 29: National Cat Day

Oct. 29: National Pit Bull Awareness Day

November

While you prepare for Thanksgiving festivities throughout the month, remember to prioritize your pet's safety and avoid feeding them toxic foods.

Monthlong Observations:

National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

National Prevent a Litter Month

Weeklong Events:

Nov. 6-12: National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

Holidays:

Nov. 1: National Cook For Your Pets Day

Nov. 7: National Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day

Nov. 17: National Hiking Day

Nov. 19: National Camp Day

December

There aren't many pet-specific holidays in December, so make sure to involve your pet in all the other exciting holiday festivities throughout the month.

Monthlong Observations:

National Cat Lover's Month

Holidays: