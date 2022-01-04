The Ultimate List of 2022 Pet Holidays to Celebrate Your Furry Friend All Year Long

There's even a National Spoil Your Dog Day, but we celebrate that every day.

We all love to involve our pets in major holidays like Christmas and Halloween, but there's no reason we can't celebrate with our pets all year long. This list of all the pet holidays throughout the year range from funny celebrations like Doggy Date Night and National Meow Like a Pirate Day to awareness-raising observations such as Pet Dental Month and Wildlife Conservation Day. And while you definitely don't need a reason to spoil your pet, these annual niche pet holidays give us all a good reason to show our pets some extra love in 2022.

January

Ring in the new year with goals and resolutions for both you and your pet in January—including celebrating tons of pet holidays.

Monthlong Observations:

Holidays:

February

Our pets will surely be our special someone for Valentine's Day, but the rest of February is also jam-packed with pet-specific holidays.

Month-long Observations:

Holidays:

  • Feb. 3: National Golden Retriever Day
  • Feb. 3: Doggy Date Night
  • Feb. 14: Pet Theft Awareness Day
  • Feb. 19: International Tug of War Day
  • Feb. 20: National Love Your Pet Day
  • Feb. 22: National Walking the Dog Day
  • Feb. 22: World Spay Day
  • Feb. 23: International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day

March

Monthlong Observations:

  • National Pet Poison Prevention Awareness Month

Weeklong Events:

Holidays:

  • March 1: National Peanut Butter Lovers Day
  • March 3: National If Pets Had Thumbs Day
  • March 13: National K9 Veterans Day
  • March 23: National Puppy Day
  • March 28: Respect Your Cat Day

April

In all seriousness, don't subject your pet to harmful April Fool's pranks. Celebrate one of these pet-friendly holidays in April instead.

Monthlong Observations:

Weeklong Events:

  • April 3-9: International Pooper Scooper Week
  • April 5: National Wildlife Week
  • April 10:16: Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week
  • April 17-23: National Pet ID Week

Holidays:

  • April 6: National Siamese Cat Day
  • April 8: National Dog Fighting Awareness Day
  • April 10: National Farm Animals Day
  • April 10: National Hug Your Dog Day
  • April 11: National Pet Day
  • April 21: National Bulldogs are Beautiful Day
  • April 23: World Veterinary Day
  • April 24: National Pet Parents Day
  • April 27: International Guide Dog Day
  • April 28: National Kids and Pets Day
  • April 29: National Hairball Awareness Day
  • April 30: National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day
  • April 30: National Therapy Animal Day

May 

May brings some extra love for dogs of all kinds: Chihuahuas, purebreds, mutts, specially-abled and rescues!

Monthlong Observations:

Weeklong Events:

  • May 1-7: Be Kind to Animals Week
  • May 1-7: Puppy Mill Action Week
  • May 1-7: National Pet Week

Holidays:

  • May 1: National Purebred Dog Day
  • May 1: Mayday for Mutts
  • May 3: Specially-abled Pets Day
  • May 8: National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day
  • May 14: National Dog Mom Day
  • May 14: International Chihuahua Appreciation Day
  • May 20: National Rescue Dog Day

June

If your pooch is already decked out in rainbow-clad for Pride Month, they'll be ready to hit the town and celebrate all the other holidays June has to offer.

Month-long Observations:

  • National Adopt a Cat Month
  • National Zoo and Aquarium Month
  • National Pet Preparedness Month

Weeklong Events:

  • June 5-11: Pet Appreciation Week

Holidays:

July

Many pet-themed holidays in July focus on raising awareness for lost pets scared by fireworks. So as you prepare for all the fun 4th of July festivities, don't forget to make the celebrations as safe as possible for your pets!

Month-long Observations:

  • National Lost Pet Prevention Month
  • National Pet Hydration Month
  • Dog House Repair Month

Weeklong Events:

  • July 17-23: National Feed a Rescue Pet Week
  • July 18: National Zoo Keeper Week

Holidays:

  • July 1: American Zoo Day
  • July 1: ID Your Pet Day
  • July 10: National Kitten Day
  • July 11: All-American Pet Photo Day
  • July 15: National Pet Fire Safety Day
  • July 31: National Mutt Day

August

While August may be a slow month for regular people holidays, it's full of celebrations for our pets—including the Daily Paws favorite, National Dog Day.

Monthlong Observations:

  • National Immunization Awareness Month

Weeklong Events:

  • Aug. 7-13: International Assistance Dog Week

Holidays:

September 

Squeeze every last drop out of summer's warm nights by getting outside and celebrating these holidays with your pet.

Monthlong Observations:

Weeklong Events:

  • Sept. 18-24: Deaf Dog Awareness Week
  • Sept. 19-25: Adopt a Less-Adoptable Pet Week

Holidays:

  • Sept. 4: National Wildlife Day
  • Sept. 8: National Dog Walker Appreciation Day
  • Sept. 11: National Pet Memorial Day
  • Sept. 11: National Hug Your Hound Day
  • Sept. 17: National Pet Bird Day
  • Sept. 17: Puppy Mill Awareness Day
  • Sept. 17: Responsible Dog Ownership Day
  • Sept. 19: National Meow Like a Pirate Day
  • Sept. 23: National Dogs in Politics Day
  • Sept. 23: Remember Me Thursday
  • Sept. 28: World Rabies Day

October

Besides getting your pet's Halloween costume ready, October is perfect for celebrating black cats and adopting a new pooch.

Monthlong Observations:

Weeklong Events:

  • Oct. 2-8: National Walk Your Dog Week

Holidays:

  • Oct. 1: National Fire Pup Day
  • Oct. 1: National Black Dog Day
  • Oct. 4: World Animal Day
  • Oct. 12: National Pet Obesity Awareness Day
  • Oct. 15: National Fetch Day
  • Oct. 16: Global Cat Day
  • Oct. 16: National Feral Cat Day
  • Oct. 21: National Pets for Veterans Day
  • Oct. 22: Make a Dog's Day
  • Oct. 27: National Black Cat Day
  • Oct. 29: National Cat Day
  • Oct. 29: National Pit Bull Awareness Day

November

While you prepare for Thanksgiving festivities throughout the month, remember to prioritize your pet's safety and avoid feeding them toxic foods.

Monthlong Observations:

Weeklong Events:

  • Nov. 6-12: National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

Holidays:

December

There aren't many pet-specific holidays in December, so make sure to involve your pet in all the other exciting holiday festivities throughout the month.

Monthlong Observations:

Holidays:

  • Dec. 2: National Mutt Day (again!)
  • Dec. 4: Wildlife Conservation Day
  • Dec. 9: International Day of Veterinary Medicine
  • Dec. 10: International Animal Rights Day
  • Dec. 27: Visit the Zoo Day
