The Ultimate List of 2022 Pet Holidays to Celebrate Your Furry Friend All Year Long
There's even a National Spoil Your Dog Day, but we celebrate that every day.
We all love to involve our pets in major holidays like Christmas and Halloween, but there's no reason we can't celebrate with our pets all year long. This list of all the pet holidays throughout the year range from funny celebrations like Doggy Date Night and National Meow Like a Pirate Day to awareness-raising observations such as Pet Dental Month and Wildlife Conservation Day. And while you definitely don't need a reason to spoil your pet, these annual niche pet holidays give us all a good reason to show our pets some extra love in 2022.
January
Ring in the new year with goals and resolutions for both you and your pet in January—including celebrating tons of pet holidays.
Monthlong Observations:
- National Train Your Dog Month
- Walk Your Dog Month
- Unchain a Dog Month
Holidays:
- Jan. 2: Happy Mew Year for Cats Day
- Jan. 2: National Pet Travel Safety Day
- Jan. 14: National Dress Up Your Pet Day
- Jan. 22: National Answer Your Cat's Questions Day
- Jan. 24: Change a Pet's Life Day
- Jan. 29: Seeing Eye Guide Dog Anniversary
February
Our pets will surely be our special someone for Valentine's Day, but the rest of February is also jam-packed with pet-specific holidays.
Month-long Observations:
- Dog Training Education Month
- National Cat Health Month
- Pet Dental Health Month
- Responsible Pet Owners Month
- Spay/Neuter Awareness Month
Holidays:
- Feb. 3: National Golden Retriever Day
- Feb. 3: Doggy Date Night
- Feb. 14: Pet Theft Awareness Day
- Feb. 19: International Tug of War Day
- Feb. 20: National Love Your Pet Day
- Feb. 22: National Walking the Dog Day
- Feb. 22: World Spay Day
- Feb. 23: International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day
March
Monthlong Observations:
- National Pet Poison Prevention Awareness Month
Weeklong Events:
- March 6-12: National Professional Pet Sitters Week
Holidays:
- March 1: National Peanut Butter Lovers Day
- March 3: National If Pets Had Thumbs Day
- March 13: National K9 Veterans Day
- March 23: National Puppy Day
- March 28: Respect Your Cat Day
April
In all seriousness, don't subject your pet to harmful April Fool's pranks. Celebrate one of these pet-friendly holidays in April instead.
Monthlong Observations:
- Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month
- National Pet First Aid Awareness Month
- National Heartworm Awareness Month
- Prevent Lyme Disease in Dogs Month
- Active Dog Month
Weeklong Events:
- April 3-9: International Pooper Scooper Week
- April 5: National Wildlife Week
- April 10:16: Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week
- April 17-23: National Pet ID Week
Holidays:
- April 6: National Siamese Cat Day
- April 8: National Dog Fighting Awareness Day
- April 10: National Farm Animals Day
- April 10: National Hug Your Dog Day
- April 11: National Pet Day
- April 21: National Bulldogs are Beautiful Day
- April 23: World Veterinary Day
- April 24: National Pet Parents Day
- April 27: International Guide Dog Day
- April 28: National Kids and Pets Day
- April 29: National Hairball Awareness Day
- April 30: National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day
- April 30: National Therapy Animal Day
May
May brings some extra love for dogs of all kinds: Chihuahuas, purebreds, mutts, specially-abled and rescues!
Monthlong Observations:
- National Pet Month
- Chip Your Pet Month
Weeklong Events:
- May 1-7: Be Kind to Animals Week
- May 1-7: Puppy Mill Action Week
- May 1-7: National Pet Week
Holidays:
June
If your pooch is already decked out in rainbow-clad for Pride Month, they'll be ready to hit the town and celebrate all the other holidays June has to offer.
Month-long Observations:
- National Adopt a Cat Month
- National Zoo and Aquarium Month
- National Pet Preparedness Month
Weeklong Events:
- June 5-11: Pet Appreciation Week
Holidays:
- June 4: National Hug Your Cat Day
- June 4: International Corgi Day
- June 14: World Pet Memorial Day
- June 20: National Take Your Cat to Work Day
- June 20: Ugliest Dog Day
- June 24: Take Your Dog to Work Day
July
Many pet-themed holidays in July focus on raising awareness for lost pets scared by fireworks. So as you prepare for all the fun 4th of July festivities, don't forget to make the celebrations as safe as possible for your pets!
Month-long Observations:
- National Lost Pet Prevention Month
- National Pet Hydration Month
- Dog House Repair Month
Weeklong Events:
- July 17-23: National Feed a Rescue Pet Week
- July 18: National Zoo Keeper Week
Holidays:
- July 1: American Zoo Day
- July 1: ID Your Pet Day
- July 10: National Kitten Day
- July 11: All-American Pet Photo Day
- July 15: National Pet Fire Safety Day
- July 31: National Mutt Day
August
While August may be a slow month for regular people holidays, it's full of celebrations for our pets—including the Daily Paws favorite, National Dog Day.
Monthlong Observations:
- National Immunization Awareness Month
Weeklong Events:
- Aug. 7-13: International Assistance Dog Week
Holidays:
- Aug. 1: Universal Birthday for Shelter Dogs
- Aug. 4: Work Like a Dog Day
- Aug. 8: International Cat Day
- Aug. 10: National Spoil Your Dog Day
- Aug. 15: National Check the Chip Day
- Aug. 17: National Black Cat Appreciation Day
- Aug. 20: International Homeless Animals Day
- Aug. 22: National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day
- Aug. 26: National Dog Day
- Aug. 28: Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day
- Aug. 30: National Holistic Pet Day
September
Squeeze every last drop out of summer's warm nights by getting outside and celebrating these holidays with your pet.
Monthlong Observations:
- National Pet Insurance Month
- National Guide/Service Dog Month
- National Pet Memorial Month
- Pet Sitter Education Month
- Responsible Dog Ownership Month
- Animal Pain Awareness Month
Weeklong Events:
- Sept. 18-24: Deaf Dog Awareness Week
- Sept. 19-25: Adopt a Less-Adoptable Pet Week
Holidays:
- Sept. 4: National Wildlife Day
- Sept. 8: National Dog Walker Appreciation Day
- Sept. 11: National Pet Memorial Day
- Sept. 11: National Hug Your Hound Day
- Sept. 17: National Pet Bird Day
- Sept. 17: Puppy Mill Awareness Day
- Sept. 17: Responsible Dog Ownership Day
- Sept. 19: National Meow Like a Pirate Day
- Sept. 23: National Dogs in Politics Day
- Sept. 23: Remember Me Thursday
- Sept. 28: World Rabies Day
October
Besides getting your pet's Halloween costume ready, October is perfect for celebrating black cats and adopting a new pooch.
Monthlong Observations:
- Adopt A Shelter Dog Month
- Adopt A Dog Month
- National Pet Wellness Month
- National Animal Safety and Protection Month
- National Pit Bull Awareness Month
Weeklong Events:
- Oct. 2-8: National Walk Your Dog Week
Holidays:
- Oct. 1: National Fire Pup Day
- Oct. 1: National Black Dog Day
- Oct. 4: World Animal Day
- Oct. 12: National Pet Obesity Awareness Day
- Oct. 15: National Fetch Day
- Oct. 16: Global Cat Day
- Oct. 16: National Feral Cat Day
- Oct. 21: National Pets for Veterans Day
- Oct. 22: Make a Dog's Day
- Oct. 27: National Black Cat Day
- Oct. 29: National Cat Day
- Oct. 29: National Pit Bull Awareness Day
November
While you prepare for Thanksgiving festivities throughout the month, remember to prioritize your pet's safety and avoid feeding them toxic foods.
Monthlong Observations:
- National Adopt a Senior Pet Month
- National Prevent a Litter Month
Weeklong Events:
- Nov. 6-12: National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week
Holidays:
- Nov. 1: National Cook For Your Pets Day
- Nov. 7: National Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day
- Nov. 17: National Hiking Day
- Nov. 19: National Camp Day
December
There aren't many pet-specific holidays in December, so make sure to involve your pet in all the other exciting holiday festivities throughout the month.
Monthlong Observations:
- National Cat Lover's Month
Holidays:
- Dec. 2: National Mutt Day (again!)
- Dec. 4: Wildlife Conservation Day
- Dec. 9: International Day of Veterinary Medicine
- Dec. 10: International Animal Rights Day
- Dec. 27: Visit the Zoo Day