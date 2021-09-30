Australian Shepherd Dog Pumpkin Stencil

As a herding breed, your Australian shepherd might be ready to round up all the neighborhood's ghosts and goblins this season. You can make sure your Aussie greets trick-or-treaters with her toothy grin when you carve her image into a pumpkin at your doorstep.

Our pattern combines areas where you carve all the way through the pumpkin, like this Aussie's nose, and areas where you only etch away the skin of the pumpkin, like the main part of her face. This gives your pumpkin a texture that closely resembles the wonderful dog's fur.

Download the free stencil for an Australian shepherd pumpkin design.

Project designer: Kristin Cleveland