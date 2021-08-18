Countdown to Spooky Season With These Pet Toy Halloween Advent Calendars
Calling all Halloween-loving pet parents! Spooky season is right around the corner, and there's no better way to count down to the big day than with Frisco's 13 Day Pet Toy Halloween Advent Calendars.
Just like a typical holiday advent calendar, this calendar helps you count down to Halloween with a new thrilling surprise to open each day. But instead of chocolate treats, which are dangerous for both dogs and cats, these Halloween editions will surprise your pet with an adorable Halloween-themed toy behind each door.
The best part? Both dogs and cats can partake in all the ghoulish goodness this October. Chewy sells two versions of the countdown calendar: a feline-friendly Halloween advent calendar with cat toys for $20 and canine-approved Halloween advent calendar with dog toys for $25.
The dog-friendly countdown calendar offers 13 Halloween-themed dog toys best suited for small- to medium-sized pups. The box comes with adorable goblin and candy plush toys, spooky squeaky toys, orange and purple rope toys, and some less-destructible rubber toys for the little monsters who can rip apart any new toy in seconds. And don't fear, there aren't any tricks here: the entire calendar is two feet tall, so each toy is full-sized for your pup to enjoy even after the spooky season ends (that is, if they don't chew them to shreds right away!).
Of course, Halloween fun isn't just for dogs. Whether your kitty is a witchy black cat, a pumpkin-colored orange cat, or any feline in between, they'll love the 13 spooky toys in the Halloween Cat Toy Advent Calendar. Behind the doors are hair-raising spider, monster, and cauldron plush toys, crinkle toys, plastic balls, and more. Some toys even contain catnip because what would Halloween be without a treat?
If these advent calendars aren't quite enough to get you into the Halloween spirit, it's never too early to start planning your (and your pet's) costumes. Check out all the pet costumes we'd love to see your dogs and cats trick-or-treating in this year, and be sure to share all the adorably spooky pictures with us via @DailyPaws on Instagram.