The dog-friendly countdown calendar offers 13 Halloween-themed dog toys best suited for small- to medium-sized pups. The box comes with adorable goblin and candy plush toys, spooky squeaky toys, orange and purple rope toys, and some less-destructible rubber toys for the little monsters who can rip apart any new toy in seconds. And don't fear, there aren't any tricks here: the entire calendar is two feet tall, so each toy is full-sized for your pup to enjoy even after the spooky season ends (that is, if they don't chew them to shreds right away!).