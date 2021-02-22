Celebrate National Dog Biscuit Day With These Howl-worthy Treats

National Dog Biscuit Day is February 23, and your pooch deserves to be pampered! Whether your pup has allergies or texture preferences, or simply prefers the tried-and-true Milk-Bone, we're giving you 11 fun dog biscuit options to make the most of this day dedicated to celebrating one of your dogs favorite things (your dog's ears probably go sky high when they hear the words "treats" or "walk").
While many of us are still working from home, it's the best time to give a little more love to your pet—after all, they're the ones who got us through the past year. Your dog will be sure to find something he loves from our selection ranging from peanut butter and blueberry to salmon and sweet potato.
Looking for a fun and fast way to give your doggo homemade treats? This dog treat mix is the perfect solution. Just mix with water, shape into either the included dog treat cutters (adorbs!) or training treats, and bake! This starter pack comes with two flavors: beef and cheddar, and lamb and mint. With only six to seven ingredients, including whole grain rolled oats and whole egg protein, they’re the perfect combination of tasty and nutritious.
Does your dog love a good crunch? These 4-ingredient crunchy treats could be their next favorite thing. With vitamin C for immune system health and chia seeds for omega 3s, Jinx Peanut Butter and Blueberry Biscuits will have your dog begging for more.
Choose from two well-loved flavors, peanut butter or greens and cheese, and you will be sure to make your best friend’s day. The biscuits are made with veggies, including garbanzo bean flour, applesauce, and kale—ensuring your doggo is getting a yummy and nutritious munchie.
These slow-baked, small-batch dog biscuits sound delicious enough for even human snacking, though we wouldn’t recommend it. With real pumpkin, cinnamon, and grains such as oats and barley, Triumph Wild Spirit dog biscuits are an out-of-the-box flavor option this National Dog Biscuit Day (or any day for that matter)!
Is your Fido a cheese fiend? Try these parmesan, bacon, and rosemary dog biscuits made with only six ingredients. One reviewer says they smell so good they were actually tempted to taste one, and another says their sensitive-tummy pooch loves these treats and has no problem digesting their tasty goodness.
This out-of-the-ordinary dog treat is the perfect choice to tempt your pooch. Made in the U.S. with beef, chicken, barley, and sweet potatoes, it’s hard to go wrong. As an added bonus, reviewers say these biscuits are not too hard and not too soft. Sound familiar? Try perfect!
Feel like branching out into new but unfamiliar territory? You can't go wrong with these gluten- and grain-free treats that come in bacon, gingerbread, or pumpkin flavors. Try rotating the flavors throughout the season to keep your pup interested.
Flavored with your choice of blueberry or peanut butter along with ingredients including flax, bananas, and coconut oil, these vegan biscuits will satisfy your pet’s craving for a satisfying treat while not breaking the bank. Their training-treat size makes them great for working on new training cues and bonding with your pup.
Do you have a special someone that deserves a gift with a personalized touch? These amazing boxes come personalized and affordable with a box starting at $8. They even have themes for Easter and birthdays. Each box is handpicked and made to order and includes treats ranging from biscuits, pork scratchings, chewies, freeze-dried fruit, and more.
Made with human-grade ingredients including buckwheat, lentils, and cinnamon, these biscuits are shiny-coat superstars. These dog biscuits are pre-scored, so big dogs and little dogs alike can enjoy these—just break into pieces that are suitable for your pup. Added bonus—the packaging is eco-friendly!
