If you just can’t bear the thought of obstructing any of your Christmas tree view, this pet gate is for you. This acrylic “zig-zag” style pet gate is durable, see through, and easy to arrange into the shape you need. Another plus with this model is that it’s difficult for persistent pets to climb. The only downside is that you might need to wipe off nose and paw prints.

Shop now: Clear Acrylic Freestanding Zig-Zag Pet Gate, $395; etsy.com