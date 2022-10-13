Happy Howl-oween! The spookiest month of the year has officially arrived, and our tails are wagging with excitement over all the tricks and treats to come. Whether you prefer to celebrate with a scary thriller or a fun-filled family movie (I'm the latter), you're sure to recognize several of these classic Halloween movie characters. And what's more fun than comparing anything—and everything—to our pets? Keep scrolling to see what cat or dog breed resembles (in looks or personality) your favorite Halloween movie character.

Thackery Binx, Hocus Pocus: Bombay

bombay standing in a tree Credit: Виктор Иден / Adobe Stock

Of course, we kick things off with a clear one—Thackery Binx from Hocus Pocus is most definitely a Bombay cat. Akin to a living room miniature panther, the Bombay breed is trademarked by a shiny, short black coat and golden yellow eyes. Binx also shares the same strong family ties that Bombay cats tend to portray: they are highly social cats who prefer to be in the company of humans.

The Sanderson Sisters, Hocus Pocus: Siamese

Siamese cats that are a breed like the Sanderson Sister from Hocus Pocus Credit: yanjf / Getty

While we're on the subject of Hocus Pocus, the three Sanderson Sisters would be Siamese cats. Not only do their witchy behaviors put them in the feline category, but the Siamese breed is known for being a little mischievous. Leave them to their own devices and they'll knock your vase right off the shelf. They are incredibly smart, but with their intelligence comes willfulness—they prefer to do things their way, just like Winifred, Mary, and Sarah.

Coraline, Coraline: Kerry Blue Terrier

Kerry Blue standing near pond A lot of work goes into keeping a Kerry blue's stunning profile. Along with visiting a groomer every six to eight weeks, you'll need to brush their hair every few days. | Credit: Kseniia Kolesnikova / Shutterstock

This might be your first time hearing about a Kerry blue terrier, but they are definitely similar to feisty adventurer Coraline Jones. Just like the 11-year-old girl, Kerry blue terriers need lots of attention from their family. Boredom can get them in trouble (finding the "other world" for Coraline, chewing up the couch for Kerries). They are strong-willed and smart dogs who sport an iconic blue coat; the perfect comparison to Coraline's signature blue locks.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice: Maine Coon

gray-and-white Maine coon cat lounging The Maine Coon's dense, water-repellent coat keeps them warm in wintery weather. | Credit: Alexandra Jursova / Getty

We'll admit that this one is mostly for the looks because the temperaments of Beetlejuice and the Maine coon breed don't completely match up. However, Maine coon cats are one of the most common breeds that can have a striped pattern coat, much like that iconic black-and-white suit from the movie. Plus, Maine coons have long coats and hairy ears reminiscent of Beetlejuice's wild hair. We will say that, at least, Maine coons are similar in personality to BJ in that they aren't big on personal space.

Snoopy, It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown: Beagle

Beagle stands between owner's legs while on walk in park Beagles need at least an hour of exercise each day. She definitely won't object to a long walk around the neighborhood! | Credit: Maria Sbytova / Shutterstock

Is this one too easy? Snoopy stars in Peanuts' It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, which makes him a Halloween movie star in our eyes. He is perhaps the most famous beagle in the world, inspired by Charles Schultz's family dog, Spike. And they do a great job of making the character Snoopy parallel to a real-life beagle—he's friendly, loud, loves to play, and he's great with kids and animals alike (hi, Woodstock!).

Pig-Pen, It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown: Newfoundland

Black Newfoundland laying in autumn leaves Credit: noemie / Adobe Stock

Okay, we know he's just a supporting character in It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, but how could we resist making this connection? Pig-Pen is known for being surrounded by a cloud of dirt, and Newfoundland dogs similarly can't help but pick up dirt and debris everywhere they go. That's thanks to their thick, double-hair coat that catches mud, burrs, twigs, leaves—basically anything and everything. But hey, they're both cute enough to be worth the mess.

Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown: Ragdoll

woman holding her ragdoll cat with bright blue eyes Ragdolls love being held so much, they get their name from their tendency to flop over in their owner's arms. | Credit: Nataša Kogoj / Getty

Agatha "Aggie" Cromwell is a protagonist witch in Halloweentown, portrayed by the late Debbie Reynolds, whose good-natured spirit makes her a fan favorite, just like the ragdoll cat breed. One of the best qualities about a ragdoll is her gentle, patient nature which makes her amazing with kids. Aggie is devoted to her family and especially her grandchildren in the movie, so it's a no-brainer she'd be a ragdoll.

Jenny, Monster House: Abyssinian

Abyssinian cat on staircase Abyssinians are known for their large ears, watchful eyes, and distinct reddish-brown coat. | Credit: anobis / Getty

If you've ever watched the movie Monster House, then you know how smart and brave our protagonist Jenny is. In fact, she's just like one of the most popular cat breeds in the world, the Abyssinian (and not just because of her striking ginger hair). The Abyssinian breed is a keenly observant, naturally curious explorer. Just like Jenny, their intelligence leads them to new discoveries and inaccessible places (like, say, a house that tries to eat people).

Sparky, Frankenweenie: Bull Terrier

bull terrier closeup looking left Bull terriers are social dogs who always want to be around their humans. If they're left alone for too long, they might develop undesirable or compulsive behaviors. | Credit: Andrzej Tokarski / Adobe Stock

Remember Sparky, Victor Frankenstein's undead dog? Victor brings his beloved bull terrier back to life after he's hit by a car in the movie Frankenweenie. Sparky is every bit as energetic and loyal as the bull terrier breed typically is—even a bit mischievous at times. They also thrive as the only pet in the house and have a strong prey drive, meaning cats aren't always their best fur-riends (just ask Sparky's enemy, Mr. Whiskers).

Casper, Casper: Japanese Bobtail

white Japanese Bobtail cat that characterizes Casper the Ghost Credit: Angie Selman / Shutterstock

We just had to compare Casper the friendly ghost to a breed with similar loving tendencies: the Japanese bobtail. They're sociable, affectionate, and get along well with kids and families. Not to mention, Japanese bobtails are named for their bobbed tails that grow no longer than three inches, giving these cats (especially the ones with white coloring) an uncanny resemblance to Casper.

Wednesday Addams, The Addams Family: Sphynx

Adult sphynx cat lays on bed in sunshine If you ever can't find your sphynx kitty, chances are she's found a sunny spot to lie in. | Credit: Wunderfool / Getty

We'll just come out and say it: Wednesday Addams can be a bit unsettling and so can a sphynx cat if you aren't used to seeing them. The relatively uncommon sphynx breed is striking and utterly unmistakable, thanks to their hairlessness. They have a head-turning appearance, just like Wednesday, and aren't shy about communicating what they want.

Cousin Itt, The Addams Family: Yorkshire Terrier

yorkie with long hair and a red bow walking on a sidewalk Yorkshire terriers have long, silky locks. But to make grooming easier, many owners choose to keep their pup's coat cut short. | Credit: IzaLysonArts / 500px / Getty

Branching out on the Addams' family tree, you'll find Cousin Itt, who truly could be mistaken for a long-haired Yorkshire terrier wearing a hat. His own light brown locks fall straight to the floor. While even the Addams Family doesn't know a ton about their ol' Cousin Itt, we do know that he's extremely smart, just like a Yorkie, and aware of his surroundings.

Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas: Dalmatian

Profile of Dalmatian Credit: Tara Gregg / EyeEm / Getty