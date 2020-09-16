From Ewoks to Bark Vader, These Star Wars Pet Costumes are the Cutest in the Galaxy
Pay tribute to beloved characters across the franchise with these Star Wars dog costumes for Halloween or May the 4th.
Obi-Wan Kenobi isn't your only hope this Halloween—the Daily Paws editors rounded up all the best Star Wars dog costumes for your enjoyment. Small and large dogs alike can join the Rebel Alliance (or just hang out and wag their tail at trick-or-treaters hoping for snacks) in these stellar Star Wars costumes for dogs.
11 of the Coolest Star Wars Costumes for Dogs
- Princess Leia: $25; halloweencostumes.com
- Porg: $20; halloweencostumes.com
- Darth Vader: $20; halloweencostumes.com
- Ewok: $25; amazon.com
- R2D2: $17; amazon.com
- Lando Calrissian: $28; amazon.com
- AT-AT Imperial Walker: $30; halloweencostumes.com
- Chewbacca: $22; amazon.com
- Yoda: $10; amazon.com
- Jedi: $25; halloweencostumes.com
- The Mandalorian's The Child Bandana: $11; chewy.com
Related Items
Princess Leia
No scruffy-looking nerf herders here! You've always known she's a princess, but this Halloween costume will show everyone your lovely lady dog's strong-willed personality and fabulous buns.
Shop now: Princess Leia Dog Costume, $25; halloweencostumes.com
Porg
Move over ewoks, there's a new adorable Star Wars creature in town! Like dogs, porgs are dorky, cute, and love to play in the water. Just make sure you remove the costume before letting your pup go swimming!
Shop now: The Last Jedi Pet Porg Costume, $20; halloweencostumes.com
Darth Vader
When it comes to doggos, there really aren't any on the dark side (we love them all). But this Darth Vader costume is fun for flat-faced breeds like pugs and bulldogs, since they've already got the snorty sounds mastered.
Shop now: Darth Vader Pet Costume, $20; halloweencostumes.com
Ewok
This has got to be the overall best Star Wars dog costume there is, especially if you have a shih tzu. But don't take our word for it, see for yourself.
Shop now: Ewok Dog Costume, $25; amazon.com
R2D2
Want to bring your pup trick-or-treating with you and your crew? This R2D2 dog leash and harness makes the perfect addition to your coordinated dog and owner costumes. Plus, your dog will probably be more excited to wear it all night if you're taking him for walkies!
Shop now: Rubie's Star Wars Classic R2D2 Pet Leash with Harness, $17; amazon.com
Lando Calrissian
We're willing to bet your dog will look cute in this costume. Take a gamble and see if he'll keep the wig on long enough to take a photo or two.
Shop now: Rubies Star Wars Classic Lando Calrissian Pet Costume, $28; amazon.com
AT-AT Imperial Walker
No blasters are going to get through this costume. Now if only this Imperial Walker could walk herself around the block!
Shop now: AT-AT Imperial Walker Pet Costume, $30; halloweencostumes.com
Chewbacca
If your dog is as furry as a Wookie, this is the perfect Halloween costume for him! Wookies are similar to dogs in that they're known for being super smart and have a language all their own. But good luck training your pup to fly the Millenium Falcon. (Maybe you can teach them to sit for a treat though.)
Shop now: Rubie's Star Wars Chewbacca Hoodie Pet Costume, $22; amazon.com
Yoda
"You must unlearn what you have learned." (Why does that sound so relatable when we're attempting to train our dogs?) These ears are a great option for pups who prefer a more minimal approach to their apparel. Really fun this costume is.
Shop now: Star Wars Classic Yoda Dog Headpiece, $10; amazon.com
Jedi
The strength of a Jedi master is akin to the strength of a dog running full-speed across the yard hoping to join in with the passing trick-or-treaters. While you may need to stick to the dog treats instead (stay away from that toxic chocolate!), may the fur-ce be with you and your canine friend this Halloween!
Shop now: Star Wars Jedi Pet Costume, $25; halloweencostumes.com
The Mandalorian's The Child Bandana
This reversible "baby Yoda" bandana is the best costume for dogs that don't really like costumes, but still want to be included in the festivities. The cutest bounty in the galaxy deserves some chicky nuggies, don't you think?
Shop now: Star Wars The Mandalorian's The Child "Cutest Bounty" Reversible Dog & Cat Bandana, $11; chewy.com