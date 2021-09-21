13 Halloween Costumes for Small Dogs That Are So Cute You'll Scream
Halloween season is just around the corner, and the big day will be here before we know it! Whether you're planning on trick-or-treating or watching scary movies on the couch, some dogs want to be included in all the frightening festivities—including wearing their own Halloween costume.
Costumes can be tricky for dogs, especially small ones. While adorable, some outfits can be heavy, irritating, or make it difficult for tiny pooches to walk, see, or hear. But all the petite pups out there deserve to take part in the fun! These tiny Halloween costumes will let your small dog celebrate spooky season and stay comfortable. It may still take a few treats and a bit of patience to get your dog into their costume, so check out these tips and tricks to do so safely, and remember—sometimes a quick photo snap is the best for all parties. Then your pup can wriggle out of their adorable outfit for the rest of the evening!
13 Small Dog Halloween Costumes for Your Miniature Monster
Pumpkin
Nothing screams Halloween more than a classic pumpkin costume. This jack-o'-lantern fit is easy to put on small dogs as it has two simple Velcro straps around the neck and chest. And for your pup's ultimate comfort, this costume doesn't need a hat or other accessories ... because we all know they'd be ripped off in a few seconds, anyway.
Shop now: Thrills & Chills™ Halloween Pumpkin Dog & Cat Costume, $20, petsmart.com
Dino Rider
Your dog may be tiny, but with this costume, he's big enough to carry a whole dinosaur on his back. This hilarious costume fits similar to a harness, so it's perfect for small dogs who are usually overwhelmed by large costumes.
Shop now: Hyde & EEK! Boutique™ Dino Rider Dog and Cat Costume, $10; target.com
Harry Potter
Get your dog barking "Expecto Patronum" with this adorable Harry Potter dog costume. The simple outfit is just a small cape and tie, so it shouldn't get in the way of your dog's movements. And if the sorting hat didn't place your little pup as a Griffyndor, don't fret! The costume comes in colors corresponding with all four Hogwarts houses.
Shop now: Coomour Halloween Dog Costume Pet Wizard, $14; amazon.com
Mean Girls Mom Tracksuit
Let's be honest—you're not a regular dog mom, you're a cool dog mom. And as a cool dog mom, you already know Regina George's mom played by the hilarious Amy Poehler is one of the most iconic and quotable characters from Mean Girls. Mrs. George is even a mom to her very own Chihuahua, making this the perfect Halloween outfit for small dogs, and one that will keep your puppy out of the Burn Book.
Shop now: Rubie's Mean Girls Mom Track Suit Pet Costume, $22; amazon.com
Avocado Toast
It's time to embrace the millennial stereotype and buy your small dog an avocado toast costume this Halloween. While your pup will look Insta-worthy in the costume, make sure to save the actual meal for yourself because avocados may not be safe for your dog.
Shop now: Hyde & EEK! Boutique™ Avocado Toast Dog and Cat Costume, $10; target.com
Bloody Knife
Costumes for small dogs are almost always super cute. But it's Halloween and our dogs need some spooky and scary looks, too! This costume hilariously makes your pup look like he's walking around after he's been sliced in half. But that's not all it has to offer: Your pup will also get a plush knife squeaker toy—because a tiny dog running around the house with a bloody knife is the perfect addition to spooky season.
Shop now: PAWCHIE Dog Halloween Costumes & Dog Squeaky Toys Set, $7; amazon.com
Granny
This costume transforms your small dog into a little old lady, grey hair and all. Even if she won't keep the wig on for more than a quick photo, she'll be ready to hit the town with a cute floral skirt, pearls, and even a little purse.
Shop now: Frisco Front Walking Granny Dog & Cat Costume, $16; chewy.com
Bat Wings
This bat costume offers all the Halloween cuteness without any of the hassle. The wings strap on like a regular harness to comfortably fit—and stay on—your pup. And if you're taking Fido trick-or-treating, the costume has a leash attachment ready to go.
Shop now: Rypet Pet Halloween Bat Wings Costume, $10; amazon.com
Robin
There's no better partner-in-crime than our dogs, so dress your puppy up as the most iconic sidekick out there. Your pup may not enjoy wearing Robin's mask for very long, but luckily, the simple shirt and cape are all you need to portray the character. And if you're looking for an easy costume to match with your pup, a simple Batman t-shirt is all you need.
Shop now: DC Comics Robin Pet Costume, $12; petco.com
Woody
You've got a friend in your pooch, so dress them up as the iconic Disney character. The costume comes with a cute sheriff star and a decorative pull-string just like Woody. Just be careful because if you leave your dog alone in this costume, they may start acting human.
Shop now: Rubie's Disney: Toy Story Pet Costume, $22; amazon.com
I Do Tricks for Treats Bandana
Not all dogs like wearing Halloween costumes, and that's OK! You can still get your pup into the Halloween spirit with this adorable bandana. You can teach your dog a few tricks before the holiday... or just count looking adorable as a reason for Halloween treats.
Shop now: Frisco I Do Tricks for Treats Dog & Cat Bandana, $7; chewy.com
Let's Get Spooky Sequin T-Shirt
This adorable Halloween shirt is the perfect option for small dogs who won't wear extravagant costumes but don't mind sporting a comfy T-shirt. The sequin ghost on the shirt even flips from black to white, so your pup can change looks for all the photo-ops spooky season has to offer.
Shop now: Frisco Sequin Let's Get Spooky Dog & Cat T-Shirt, $13; chewy.com
Treat Inspector Sweater
No tricks will get past your little pup in this treat inspector costume. Remember: chocolate is toxic to dogs, so your pup shouldn't actually inspect your Halloween candy. But it is Halloween, so they definitely deserve some Halloween treats of their own.
Shop now: Tipsy Elves® Halloween "Treat Inspector" Dog Sweater. $22; petsmart.com