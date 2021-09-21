13 Halloween Costumes for Small Dogs That Are So Cute You'll Scream

Costumes can be tricky for dogs, especially small ones. While adorable, some outfits can be heavy, irritating, or make it difficult for tiny pooches to walk, see, or hear. But all the petite pups out there deserve to take part in the fun! These tiny Halloween costumes will let your small dog celebrate spooky season and stay comfortable. It may still take a few treats and a bit of patience to get your dog into their costume, so check out these tips and tricks to do so safely, and remember—sometimes a quick photo snap is the best for all parties. Then your pup can wriggle out of their adorable outfit for the rest of the evening!