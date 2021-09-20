15 Large Dog Halloween Costumes Guaranteed to Be Spooktacular Fun
Amp up trick and treat festivities with your big four-legged fuzzball and adorn them in one of these large dog Halloween costumes! Whether strolling down the sidewalk among all the other ghosts and goblins or playing host to whoever rings your doorbell, pups outfitted for the occasion prompt wide jack-o'-lantern grins from everyone they meet. (Mmmm. Did someone say pumpkin? Nom nom nom!)
15 of Our Favorite Large Dog Halloween Costumes
Related Items
Firetruck
Your large dog doesn't need to be a Dalmatian to stand out as a member of a brave firefighting company. The helmet alone is enough to rev up the cuteness. Vroom vroom!
Shop now: Frisco Firetruck Dog & Cat Costume, $17; chewy.com
Wonder Woman
With Amazonian honor and a "leash of truth," your sweet and sassy girl can promote justice throughout the entire neighborhood. An easy-on, easy-off Velcro enclosure allows for the proper fit and plenty of skirt flair.
Shop now: Rubie's Costume Company Wonder Woman Dog & Cat Costume, $15; chewy.com
UPS Delivery Dog
All hail the wonderful delivery people who make sure doggie subscription boxes arrive in record time! And who knows? In this large dog Halloween costume, your pup could be the next social media darling of a UPS driver (or postal carrier!).
Shop now: California Costumes Pet UPS Pal Dog Costume Costume, $19; amazon.com
Lion
If you don't have a Tibetan mastiff but still want your big dog to shake a mighty mane, this snazzy slip-on cap will certainly make him king of the backyard jungle.
Shop now: Tomsenn Dog Lion Mane, $15; amazon.com
Unicorn
When your pup slips off in search of phantom squirrels, you'll be able to spot them easily because of the light-up collar on this fantastical costume—a perfect complement to their glow-in the dark tags. Plus they'll be the star of the Pride parade next summer!
Shop now: Rubie's Light Up Collar Unicorn Pet Costume, $33; walmart.com
Minion
Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-na-na! Although shown on a rolly-polly pug, this Halloween outfit comes in large sizes too, and we think it's beyond adorable. Make sure to keep the goggles on your doggo's forehead so he can spot any ghoulies and stay safe.
Shop now: Minion Dog Costume, $68; walmart.com
Beer Keg Carrier
Who's the party animal? While dogs should never drink beer, that doesn't mean they can't look smashing in this clever little getup.
Shop now: Dogs Carrying Beer Keg Pet Costume, $30; walmart.com
Lobster
If your doggie has a salty personality, Halloween is just the sea-son to sink your claws into something so cutesy, it might just make him an instant shell–ebrity! (Okay, we'll stop with the crustacean puns now.)
Shop now: Lobster Frontal Dog and Cat Costume, $10; target.com
Pumpkin
When you need a large dog costume for a greyhound or another pooch with a naturally short coat, an eye-catching sweater like this will keep her both toasty warm and festive!
Shop now: Stacked Pumpkins Dog Sweater, $13; target.com
R2-D2
You won't have to travel a parsec to show off some serious Star Wars star power. Your devoted dog droid will be ready for whatever Halloween adventure awaits in a galaxy near or far, far away.
Shop now: Star Wars R2-D2 Dog Costume, $16; target.com
Batty Pajamas
Whether taking flight into a night of spooky fun or fresh out of the bath and inside being cozy, these jammies are a frightfully great choice for a large breed dog Halloween costume, especially since they have such snug hoodies!
Shop now: Bootique Bratty Batty Pet Pajamas, $20; petco.com
Lil' Devil
Of course we're not saying your big dog is a little hellion. All we're saying is if you have an Irish setter, a Rhodesian ridgeback, or another red-hot dog, this particular ensemble might be most appropriate for All Hallow's Eve.
Shop now: Bootique Rebel Devil Pet Headpiece, $12; petco.com