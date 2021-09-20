15 Large Dog Halloween Costumes Guaranteed to Be Spooktacular Fun

Who says wee dogs are the only pups to dress up? Get your mongo doggo’s tail wagging with these high-spirited ideas!
By Tracey L. Kelley
September 20, 2021
Amp up trick and treat festivities with your big four-legged fuzzball and adorn them in one of these large dog Halloween costumes! Whether strolling down the sidewalk among all the other ghosts and goblins or playing host to whoever rings your doorbell, pups outfitted for the occasion prompt wide jack-o'-lantern grins from everyone they meet. (Mmmm. Did someone say pumpkin? Nom nom nom!)

What we like most about some of these dog costumes for big dogs is that many can be worn whenever the spirit moves you! So add to your pooch's pajama or jacket collection, and they'll likely howl with delight!

15 of Our Favorite Large Dog Halloween Costumes

Firetruck

Your large dog doesn't need to be a Dalmatian to stand out as a member of a brave firefighting company. The helmet alone is enough to rev up the cuteness. Vroom vroom!

Wonder Woman

With Amazonian honor and a "leash of truth," your sweet and sassy girl can promote justice throughout the entire neighborhood. An easy-on, easy-off Velcro enclosure allows for the proper fit and plenty of skirt flair.

Pirate

Arrrr! Shiver me timbers. As long as you do what your canine captain commands (unhand all those treats!) there'll be no need to walk the dog house plank, matey!

UPS Delivery Dog

All hail the wonderful delivery people who make sure doggie subscription boxes arrive in record time! And who knows? In this large dog Halloween costume, your pup could be the next social media darling of a UPS driver (or postal carrier!).

Lion

If you don't have a Tibetan mastiff but still want your big dog to shake a mighty mane, this snazzy slip-on cap will certainly make him king of the backyard jungle.

Unicorn

When your pup slips off in search of phantom squirrels, you'll be able to spot them easily because of the light-up collar on this fantastical costume—a perfect complement to their glow-in the dark tags. Plus they'll be the star of the Pride parade next summer!

Minion

Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-na-na! Although shown on a rolly-polly pug, this Halloween outfit comes in large sizes too, and we think it's beyond adorable. Make sure to keep the goggles on your doggo's forehead so he can spot any ghoulies and stay safe.

Beer Keg Carrier

Who's the party animal? While dogs should never drink beer, that doesn't mean they can't look smashing in this clever little getup.

Lobster

If your doggie has a salty personality, Halloween is just the sea-son to sink your claws into something so cutesy, it might just make him an instant shell–ebrity! (Okay, we'll stop with the crustacean puns now.)

Pumpkin

When you need a large dog costume for a greyhound or another pooch with a naturally short coat, an eye-catching sweater like this will keep her both toasty warm and festive!

R2-D2

You won't have to travel a parsec to show off some serious Star Wars star power. Your devoted dog droid will be ready for whatever Halloween adventure awaits in a galaxy near or far, far away.

Batty Pajamas

Whether taking flight into a night of spooky fun or fresh out of the bath and inside being cozy, these jammies are a frightfully great choice for a large breed dog Halloween costume, especially since they have such snug hoodies!

Lil' Devil

Of course we're not saying your big dog is a little hellion. All we're saying is if you have an Irish setter, a Rhodesian ridgeback, or another red-hot dog, this particular ensemble might be most appropriate for All Hallow's Eve.

Bat Dog

No, I'm Batman! Suit up your pup with a classic straight out of the bat cave and a tune you simply can't stop singing with this large dog Halloween costume. Batmobile, utility belt, and Alfred not included.

Bear Coat

Honestly, this Shiba Inu can not look any more charming in this bear coat, but we're betting your large dog will fill it out nicely, too! Once the leaves fall and the snow flies, your canine will surely welcome another cuddle in this.

