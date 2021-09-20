15 Large Dog Halloween Costumes Guaranteed to Be Spooktacular Fun

Amp up trick and treat festivities with your big four-legged fuzzball and adorn them in one of these large dog Halloween costumes! Whether strolling down the sidewalk among all the other ghosts and goblins or playing host to whoever rings your doorbell, pups outfitted for the occasion prompt wide jack-o'-lantern grins from everyone they meet. (Mmmm. Did someone say pumpkin? Nom nom nom!)