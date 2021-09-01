10 Wickedly Wonderful Halloween Cat Collars Perfect for Spooky Season
The countdown to Halloween is just around the corner and a clowder of cats unleashed their superpowers to tell us what they're clawing for on October 31. While some felines favored Halloween costumes, others opted for something simpler—a Halloween cat collar.
Whether you are planning a neighborhood catwalk or will be spending Halloween on your couch satisfying your sweet tooth while cuddling with your kitty, kick off spooky season by perusing our picks for top Halloween cat collars. You'll find best-selling collar s for all types of kitties from the Disney-loving diva to the badass bobcat adorned with everything from glitter to ghosts.
We'd love to see what your cats and dogs are donning for trick-or-treat this year—don't forget to tag Daily Paws on Instagram with all your photos!
Related Items
1 Disney Minnie Mouse Halloween Cat Collar
Add a little irony to your cat's attire with a collar featuring Disney's Minnie Mouse. The iconic mouse makes her spooky debut on Chewy's new and exclusive line of Disney's Halloween cat collars. The comfy collar is made with high-quality polyester webbing and features an optional safety bell.
Shop now: Disney Minnie Mouse Halloween Cat Collar, $9; chewy.com
2 Frisco Spiderweb Cat Collar with Spiderweb Bow
This green and black spider web-patterned cat collar is perfect for a fright on Halloween night! The bow adds just the right amount of spooky while still looking cute on any kitty.
Shop now: Frisco Spiderweb Cat Collar with Spiderweb Bow, $8; chewy.com
3 Crime Scene Halloween Breakaway Cat Collar
It would be a crime not to broadcast your kitty's investigative instincts or celebrate their wild side with Etsy's best-selling cat collar. A breakaway buckle and jingle bell adorn the handmade collar. Looking for a moniker for your fierce feline? Check out these 250+ names for your ferocious feline.
Shop now: Crime Scene Halloween Breakaway Cat Collar, $12; etsy.com
4 Frisco Crossbones Cat Collar with Black Flower
Chewy's crossbones cat collar is great for your feisty fashionista. The purple collar is adorned with crossbones and has a removable purple flower. Made of high-quality polyester webbing, the cat collar features a bell and breakaway design. Need more fashion inspo? Check out this fashion-forward feline as she struts her stuff on the catwalk.
Shop now: Frisco Crossbones Cat Collar with Black Flower, $8; chewy.com
5 Halloween Candy Corn Cat Collar Breakaway With Jack-o'-lantern Pumpkin Bell
Etsy's best-selling orange and black candy corn collar features orange buckles and is adorned with a detachable jack-o'-lantern bell. The bell is a bit loud so the designers included a silver bell, too.
Shop now: Halloween Candy Corn Cat Collar Breakaway With Jack-o'-lantern Pumpkin Bell, $9; etsy.com
6 Frisco Black Glitter Cat Collar with Pumpkin Bow
Your cat will be frighteningly fashionable this Halloween sporting this black glitter cat collar. The orange bow adds a pop of color and style. Looking for a little spooky inspo? These 13 cats will get you in the Halloween spirit faster than you can say "hocus pocus!"
Shop now: Frisco Black Glitter Cat Collar with Pumpkin Bow, $8; chewy.com
7 Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Expressions Cat Collar
This is Halloween, this is Halloween! Showcase your cat's love for Disney and Halloween with this Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired collar from Chewy's new Disney collection. Looking to name your kitty after one of your Disney favorites? This list of 150 Disney cat names is sure to have a winner you won't mind calling out for at dinner time each day.
Shop now: Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Expressions Cat Collar, $25; chewy.com
8 3-Pack Halloween Cat Collar
Can't decide on just one Halloween collar? Check out this packet of three collars that feature fun designs with pumpkins, spiders, and ghouls in a trio of meow-worthy colors. Your cat can sport a different collar morning, noon, and night!
Shop now: 3-Pack Halloween Cat Collar, $10; amazon.com
9 Frisco Whimsical Halloween Cat Collar Ruffle
Step away from the traditional collars with this fun ruffle version! The elastic makes it easy to put on and comfy for your kitty. The fun print features pumpkins, ghosts, and cats with jingle bells adorning the edges so you can hear your cat coming before they can say "Boo!"
Shop now: Frisco Whimsical Halloween Cat Collar Ruffle, $7; chewy.com
10 Thrills & Chills Glow in the Dark Happy Halloween Cat Collar
This Halloween collar gets your cat in the spooky spirit with a simple orange, black, and white color scheme. It glows in the dark and has a bell for an extra spooky touch!
Shop now: Thrills & Chills Glow in the Dark Happy Halloween Cat Collar, $7; petsmart.com