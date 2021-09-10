16 Funny Dog Costumes That'll Be the Highlight of Halloween
When it comes to Halloween costumes, why should kids get all the fun? Dogs are the ideal candidates for dressing up, mainly because they won't suddenly decide that they really, really need to go trick-or-treating as Spiderman after practically begging to be a pirate this year. Plus, everyone likes to see a good parade of pets in disguise—and this may be why the dog costume section has grown exponentially over the past few years.
No longer are the options either "hot dog" (made expressly for Dachshunds), "devil horns" (always with a bulldog modeling on the package for some odd reason), and then the occasional dog hoodie with a skeleton on it (that just brings to mind an unfortunate visit to the veterinarian's office). Instead, welcome to a whole new world where funny dog costumes exist as an entire category in the Halloween shopping landscape.
From an outfit that basically turns your dog into one of The Golden Girls or horror movie icon Chucky, we've rounded up just a few of our favorite picks. At minimum, you need to get at least one for a photo op, but really, why limit yourself? And remember, if your dog isn't into costumes or having things on their head/body, don't force it! Respect their needs and try a fun bandana or festive collar instead.
16 Funny Dog Costumes for a Hilarious Halloween
Happy Cow
This is a solid choice as far as funny dog costumes for our thicker canine companions go (just imagine a floppy basset hound wearing this). However, because it's also designed for cats, you can find smaller sizes that fit small dog breeds like Maltipoos.
Shop now: FRISCO Happy Cow Dog & Cat Costume, $17; chewy.com
Dinosaur
It's all about the details in this whimsical costume. The two-piece outfit features scaly-looking skin and embroidered eyes that totally sell the whole dinosaur look. The neck and belly straps that close with hook-and-loop fasteners allow for a custom fit.
Shop now: FRISCO Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog & Cat Costume, $25; chewy.com
Golden Girl
Here's the Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, or Sophia to complete your Golden Girls Halloween group look. Seriously. The two-piece costume is over-the-top, but the "front walking" design makes it easy to get on your pup. Just step two front legs into the costume, then adjust the hook-and-loop fastener around the neck. Bonus: It comes with a little purse that attaches to the "hand" of the costume and a wig.
Shop now: FRISCO Front Walking Granny Dog & Cat Costume, $17; chewy.com
Werewolf
Got a very furry pup like a Pekingese? They totally need this. The three-piece ensemble is another one that is designed in the step-in "front walking" style. The plaid shirt, tattered pants, furry hands, and furry hat are the full moon that turns your pup into a werewolf.
Shop now: FRISCO Front Walking Werewolf Dog & Cat Costume, $18; chewy.com
UPS Driver
Whether your dog loves to greet your usual delivery driver or has a whole "thing" against the person, this funny dog costume is an appropriate choice. (There's also a dog USPS costume if you prefer that carrier.) It's even officially licensed by UPS, so you get the extra-authentic touch of the company brand logos on the shirt, cap, and detachable box.
Shop now: California Costumes UPS Delivery Driver Dog & Cat Costume; $19, chewy.com
Showgirl
For the dogs that have a very extra personality comes a costume that definitely fits their whole vibe. The two-piece showgirl outfit has a dazzling sequined top with a fluffy skirt and a separate feathered headpiece. It's surprisingly comfy thanks to adjustable hook-and-loop fasteners on the dress and elastic chin and ear straps on the hat.
Shop now: Showgirl Dog & Cat Halloween Costume, $18; chewy.com
Snail
Whether your dog is the type who takes off in a flash or is the kind who takes things slow, this snail costume is sure to get a laugh. Available in six sizes, the soft back piece features a flashy metallic shell and the included "eye" hat makes doubly sure to grab everyone's attention.
Shop now: Snail Dog & Cat Halloween Costume, $15; chewy.com
Chucky
If you grew up on the Chucky movies, you'll really get a kick out of this disguise. The front-walking style includes the signature overalls and striped shirt combo (with a knife attached to the plush "hands") and a red wig that completes the iconic look.
Shop now: Front Walking "Killer Doll" Dog & Cat Costume, $16; chewy.com
Horse of the Headless Horseman
Simple yet fun, this funny dog Halloween costume turns your pup into the trusty steed of the terrifying headless horseman. Available in six sizes for all the "horse" candidates in your home, the single-piece design secures with hook-and-loop fasteners at the neck and belly for an easy fit.
Shop now: Headless Rider Dog & Cat Costume, $17; chewy.com
Teddy Bear
Sweet cuddly pups will live out their dream to be a teddy bear with these adorable costumes. The two-piece design includes a separate headpiece that has plush ears and a cute bow (and ear holes for comfort). The design also won't interfere with a collar or leash so your pup can still strut their stuff while trick-or-treating.
Shop now: Front Walking Teddy Bear Dog & Cat Costume, $17; chewy.com
Majestic Lion
Made with environmentally friendly materials, this simple disguise quickly turns your medium- or large-size dog into a lion. It's all in the glorious mane, which has an adjustable drawstring closure and the included little tuft of fur for their tail.
Shop now: Lion Mane Costume for Dogs, $13; amazon.com
Spider
So how can you not laugh at the idea of a dog dressed up as a spider, running after you? This two-piece ensemble (which comes in four sizes) includes a fur headpiece with googly eyes and a body piece complete with legs.
Shop now: California Costumes Pet Spider Dog Costume, $23; amazon.com
Horse for a Cowboy
A small plush cowboy does his best to control his wild horse in this hilarious costume. Whether your dog is pony- or stallion-sized, the four different size options accommodate their body type. The design is simple: Just adjust the "saddle" and let the laughs roll in.
Shop now: Cowboy Rider Dog Costume, $15; amazon.com
Unicorn
Your dog is as majestic as a mythical creature and finally, there's a costume that makes this entirely clear. This one-piece costume comes in medium and large sizes, and the adjustable fastener makes it super-easy to slip on.
Shop now: Unicorn Dog Halloween Costume, $22; petco.com
Mermaid
Really, it's all about the shell "bra" in this fantastic costume. The clever design is actually a one-piece—the "bra" part fits a bit like a collar—while an adjustable strap secures the body and tail to the rest of your pup. It'll absolutely make a splash at your Halloween party.
Shop now: Pet Krewe Mermaid Costume for Dogs, $18; amazon.com
Dogs Carrying Pianos
It's a unique concept, but it works: This costume is designed to make it look as if your pup and another dog are lifting a piano. Though it looks complicated, the design consists of jeans that fit around your dog's legs and a strap that secures the piano part with an adjustable strap that fastens around your dog's chest.
Shop now: Dogs Carrying Pianos Pet Costume, $25; HalloweenCostumes.com