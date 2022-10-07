10 Easy Ways To Include Dogs Who Hate Costumes in the Halloween Fun

It's hard to resist the utter cuteness of dogs in costumes when sharing the spooktacular Halloween fun! But some pooches are uncomfortable wearing a mask, anything around their ears, or an outfit that restricts their movement. To keep your pet safe, it's also best to avoid costumes with loose strings and metal pieces, such as zippers or buttons.

Never fear! You can still make happy seasonal memories with your lil' punkin' if you keep the festive adornment minimal. For dogs who hate costumes, here are 10 Halloween ideas that give them full access to their senses and movements—and still allow you to take plenty of photos, as long as you reward the ample patience with special dog treats.

1. Themed Bandana

Any day is a great day for your pup strut her stuff in a snazzy bandana, but a holiday kerchief is particularly pleasing. Whether it features a smattering of pumpkins, a favorite superhero (yours, naturally), or cobwebs, there's no denying your pet is ready for a fa-boo-lous time!

2. Halloween-themed Collar, Harness, and Leash

Spread the spookiness every time you take your dog for a walk with a Halloween-printed collar, this slick dino harness, or a bright orange LED leash perfect for those fall evening walks. Who knows? Maybe dogs who hate costumes won't even realize how completely festive they look while trotting around! Shhh … we'll never tell.

3. Halloween Sweater and Coat

Pups who feel a chill won't care about outerwear's pattern as long as they stay toasty. While your pet should never eat candy corn, that doesn't mean he can't look totally scrumptious in this white, orange, and yellow striped sweater or make a fashionable holiday statement. (Keep in mind, though: If your dog doesn't like costumes, they might not tolerate a sweater or coat, either.)

4. Beanie Baby Collar Tag

Highlight your best DIY skills by creating all types of noninvasive dog costumes, including a personalized TY Beanie Baby tag! Social media influencer Rebecca Nobrega teaches you step-by-step in this YouTube video.

5. Baby Bib and Stroller

If you have a small dog who might get frightened in the Halloween shuffle, make trick-or-treating safer by placing her in a stroller with an adorable bib around her neck. Sure, this hipster dog bib might be for itty bitty humans, but we suspect it will look just as cool on your pup.

6. Tutu

Have you taught your dog to spin? Just imagine how much she'll be the hit of the Halloween pawty while performing in a tutu! If you're wondering how to get your dog to keep a costume on, this one might do the trick. Just make sure she's not stressed wearing it.

7. Bow Tie or Shirt and Tie

Here's an easy costume solution for dogs who hate costumes: Dress up your pup for any ghoulish gathering with a swanky bow tie or a slim shirt and tie ensemble. One look at himself in the mirror and he'll likely never want to go casual again.

8. Best in Show Ribbon

Fans of the Westminster Dog Show, the National Dog Show, or the Crufts International Dog Show have imagined that winning circle glory. Well, Halloween is a time to live out those fantasies, so create a Best in Show moment with these ribbons.

9. Waist Costumes

As long as your pup doesn't mind wearing something around her waist and can still move freely, she may consent to a funny costume, like this piece of sushi or this hilarious cowboy.

10. Leggings or Boots